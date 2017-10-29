A Scary Halloween From Wall Street

Like fire, they can be a tool to forge new wealth or a dangerous force that can destroy when out of control.

When markets crash, the noise can make even the most sedate jump! Today, with Halloween approaching, I have a brief visit with a scary beast, financial derivatives.

Preface: I am no expert in this field. My purpose in presenting this is as much to explore and stimulate discussion as it is an attempt to open a learning experience on the subject for everyone. I welcome commentary of anything I have presented that is fundamentally wrong and added insights I overlooked and/or additions of nuance and context. I am more a student than a teacher in this arena. Mortgage backed securities is a complex field of opportunities and pitfalls for capital managers and investors alike.

A subscriber of another Marketplace service that I cross share some information with asked me about the nature of financial derivatives. I am pasting copy of my answer to him below so that my own subscribers have access to it also.

Question: Can you tell me more about derivatives, their role in finance and credit and how they figure in the overall money supply?

My reply:

There are a lot of forms of derivatives, far too many to begin to discuss here. However, in a broad sense, any secondary that is tradable on the market might be considered a derivative in the "money proxy" sense. The best example (from the 2008 financial crisis) is the MBS (mortgage backed security) or more specifically, the CDO (Collateralized Debt Obligation). A bundle of individual mortgages is packaged together and then shares of the package are traded on the market (asset securitization).

Significantly, risk is transferred from the loan originators to investors that are several layers removed from the underlying securities themselves. So, instead of the classic model of fractional reserve banking providing the capital to fund mortgages (and holding the risk on them), investors become the ones exposed to the ultimate risk. This removes the check and balance of moral peril from the originators, creating a structure that might encourage abuse by the originators and bundlers, who profit from the front end of capital formation and loan generation while removing themselves from all future risk upon marketing the MBS. These were the seeds from which sprang the global financial crisis of 2008 and which remain the dangerous dry underbrush beneath our economies today.

After the banking crises of the 70s and early 80s, these became very popular to the point that they became the primary capital pool holding and funding mortgages and some other sources of capital. Banks and loan brokers would originate loans and then package and sell that paper at a discount (or a premium) depending on the grade of the bundled mortgages and face value yield). Investors are able to spread their risk through a large bundle of mortgages instead of investing in a single mortgage or just a few by being a direct lender. Other institutional lenders can lay off their risk likewise. Also, the originator can pocket all their profits upon selling off the bundle instead of having to harvest returns over the life of the mortgage (or bond, etc). Borrowers discover a much larger pool of capital and risk tolerance from lenders than traditional fractional reserve banking and bond securitization provided.

This is all to most everyone's benefit but for a few factors, which became very apparent in the 2008 crisis but were known long before that...

Loan originators no longer were at jeopardy from the inherent risk of the underlying borrower once they bundled and sold the paper. Thus, they had no fundamental incentive to make sure the borrowers had an ability to repay. Diligence fell to the point that it was virtually ignored by some in a rush to bundle capital, lend it, then lay all that off with risk to 3rd party investors, all while immediately pocketing profits.

Greed fed on greed and soon the next (and fatal?) step was conceived. AAA grade bundles were safer and thus discounted less than lower grade, higher risk. So, a bright fellow came up with a new product. Take a group of AAA backed MBS and cut it up into tranches. Do the same with lower grade bundles (eventually all the way down to junk grade) MBS. Then hybridize some of those tranches from each grade into a new MBS bundle of mixed risk. In order to keep the highest AAA grade rating and sell the new blend of AAA-to-junk MBS shares *without* having to discount for this lower quality, discount the package for an implied default risk and insure it against those defaults. By insuring against the statistical loss fraction, the entire bundle of mixed grade tranches could then be rated and sold as an investment grade AAA MBS, at the same favorable discount if AAA rates instead of the blend of the lower rates of the lower grade components in the bundle. Junk had magically been transformed into AAA by this financial sleight of hand.

This still was manageable and MBS investors could cautiously blend some hybridized MBSs into their total MBS holding mix. Alas, these mixed risk hybrids were then cut up into new tranches and combined into new MBSs which then were insured anew (but insured based on the AAA rating of the hybrids that were used to create the new tranche contributions. Thus the "magic" AAA hybrids were mixed with other magic hybrids and repackaged in more blended packages, over and over to the point that finally, nobody could determine what percentage of a given MBS was true fundamental AAA and what part was pure junk or in-between.

Since the "magic" AAA grade was a function of discount for expected statistical losses and insurance, the new hybrids were only as safe as the insurance behind them. On a systemic level, most of these were all insured by the same few companies and even fewer re-insurance underwriters (who could sustain a loss of a mortgage here or there, or even the loss of a few total MBS packages, but never the collapse of large numbers of MBS insured packages.

Voila, the seeds of 20008.

One day, the world woke up and realized the emperor (hybrid insured AAA MBS's) and credit debt swaps (CDSs) could not be valued with any true knowledge of how much true AAA underlying assets were contained within and how much was junk. So many cross hybrid tranches were bundled and rebundled in this alchemy that ferreting out the underlying composition was near impossible.

These instantly became poison. It was not that default rates within the bundles had actually soared or even changed. Just knowing the magic AAA was a false security blanket and having no way to evaluate the underlying re-blended and reblended tranches making up any given MBS bundle, the asset class froze. Credit markets, collateralized by these instruments thus froze too. The world stood on the brink of a collapse of the entire credit system of the modern global economy, as the seizing-up of all capital markets loomed within days as a complete meltdown.

Today, nothing much has been done to change the legality of these fundamental instruments that are essentially a way to create private money (negotiable liquid paper that can be bartered on world markets for goods and services). As such, they make up the largest share of the global "monetary" system and are private and non transparent and largely still unregulated, beyond the monitoring and control of central governments.

Governments once again are pressuring loan originators and wall street bundlers to take on more risk and increase lending to subprime customers in an attempt to stimulate economic growth, consumer demand, and stave off the ghoul of deflation. Indeed, much of the restored health of the global banking system is simply due to those banks moving their risk portfolios into MBS's , CDO's and CDS's and laying those off to market investors, converting the central bank balance sheets to cash and quality paper while transferring the risk to the private sector.

Manna from heaven (bringing capital and borrowing power to the non creditworthy masses) or Satin's candy (creating false hope hiding a pit)? It depends on your judgement and which side of the financial deal you found yourself.

My primary take-aways:

Systemic risk can not really be insured for because insurance is only as good as the ability of the insurer to perform.

Central governments have lost the ability to manage and monitor the flow creation and flow of "money" in the total system.

The loss of central government control of the global monetary systems removes important traditional tools from them in managing inflation and economic growth via taxes and interest rates.

Retail investors should avoid these truly complex instruments that may seem simple on the surface. Do not chase yield at the expense of skin in the game throughout the process by mortgage originators over the entire duration of the loan lives.

I leave the rest to you to shudder with chills and lose sleep overnight. Happy Halloween.

