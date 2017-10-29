3 Things, October 29, 2017: Merck's Big Pivot, Novocure Moves To The Lung, AbbVie's Priority Review

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Merck looks to ratchet up ever higher in lung cancer

Company: Merck & Co. (MRK)

Therapy: Pembrolizumab, a PD-1 antibody

Disease: Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

News: In a few press releases, MRK offered some alterations to its current approaches in first-line NSCLC. On one hand, its confirmatory randomized trial KEYNOTE-189 has been modified to incorporate overall survival as a co-primary endpoint. In a similar vein, MRK withdrew its application for approval in Europe for the combination of platinum and pemetrexed with pembrolizumab in first-line NSCLC.

Looking forward: At first blush, the withdrawal of the application in Europe would appear to be bad news. However, the press release is presented with such enthusiasm that it seems MRK might be signaling toward bigger things. Its application was originally based on the KEYNOTE-021 cohort G study, which looked at a relatively narrow band of patients. Apparently, it's seeing some exciting findings coming out of other combination studies, so is it possible it'll be heading into getting wider approval? The expanded exploration in KEYNOTE-189 is also exciting, as it signals high confidence on the part of MRK for a therapeutic combination (pemetrexed-carboplatin-pembrolizumab) that has been a little bit controversial since it was approved earlier this year.

Novocure gets rolling on late-stage trials for lung cancer

Company: Novocure (NVCR)

Therapy: Tumor-treating fields

Disease: Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

News: NVCR has let shareholders know that it continues to enroll patients in a pair of late-stage clinical studies, LUNAR and METIS, using its Optune technology in NSCLC. In LUNAR, patients who have failed prior chemotherapy are provided the tumor-treating field therapy in combination with an anti-PD-1 inhibitor or docetaxel. The study will enroll 512 patients, and it is expected to complete in 2020. In METIS, patients with brain metastases after stereotactic radiosurgery are being assessed. This study will enroll 270 patients, with an expected completion date in 2019.

Looking forward: NVCR has a lot hanging on getting an expansion for the approved label for its tumor-treating field therapy. At first, there was substantial skepticism that it could work at all. Now, it remains to be seen whether the first success in glioblastoma was some kind of fluke. For my money, I'd say that the METIS trial seems a little more up the alley of the tech, given its use in glioblastoma. However, I am very, very interested to know how well the therapy will fare in other forms of cancer.

AbbVie and Neurocrine are a priority for the FDA

Company: AbbVie (ABBV) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

Therapy: Elagolix

Disease: Endometriosis

News: ABBV and NBIX received word from the FDA that their new drug application for elagolix in endometriosis with associated pain has been accepted for review, and it was given priority review status, shortening the time to decision by several months. No PDUFA was given, but the company expects a decision in Q2 2018.

Looking forward: We've been following the progress of this therapy rather closely on 3 Things, and it looks like they're entering the home stretch for approval. Furthermore, it's always interesting to track timelines from an investment perspective. We covered the submission of the NDA on September 10, so there can be quite a lag time between submission and a decision to review by the FDA. Furthermore, as we've covered before, ABBV and NBIX have demonstrated some unprecedented control of gynecologic problems using elagolix, so I don't anticipate any significant challenges with this application.

