Week 44 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Now up to 29 weeks out of 33 weeks (87.8%) with a greater than 10% gaining stock.

Last week LPTH, CDTX, and VDSI gained more than 10% intra-week with LPTH up +27.12% for the week.

Week 44 Selections are as follows:

Positive Acceleration Momentum Stocks

This week I have selected 8 breakout stocks from the following sectors: 3 basic materials, 2 services, 2 healthcare, and 1 technology. Charts for each stock are at the end of the article.



The new selections of positive momentum stocks for this week include:

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) - Healthcare / Medical Appliances and Equipment GeoPark Limited (GPRK) - Basic Materials / Oil & Gas Drilling and Exploration

Intevac (IVAC) - Technology / Diversified Electronics Lilis Energy (LLEX) - Basic Materials / Independent Oil & Gas



Intro

Welcome to the Momentum Breakout Selection list for Week 44. This article provides the partial list of Breakout Stocks available in full to subscribers. The full performance results for all the different portfolio types are linked in the 2017 YTD performance results with important descriptions of the different portfolio methodologies. A brief summary of the selection methodology for these momentum stocks can be found in my primer article on quick pick momentum accelerators.



Performance Summary



Week 43 Positive Breakout Portfolio returned +2.63%. Last week LPTH, CDTX, and VDSI gained more than 10% intra-week with LPTH up +27.12% for the week. The Negative Breakout Portfolio of 4 stocks also simultaneously performed extremely well with +3.20% return and two stocks with more than +5% gains. This week I have selected more breakout stocks that may continue the new positive streak.



The monthly selections and performance results for the Piotroski Value Portfolio as well as the Forensic Positive and Forensic Negative Portfolios will be out this week for the month of November.



All past selections of individual returns are available on my list of articles by Breakout Forecast Week. This includes daily and weekly returns for all stocks selected since the beginning of 2017. These stock selections are intended to provide the highest probability of greater than 10% gains within the first week (5 trading days) by focusing on accelerating momentum characteristics detailed in my primer article linked above.

End of week results for Week 43: End of Week 43 Benchmark Indexes:



Charts of Week 44 Selections are as follows:

Positive Acceleration Momentum Stocks

