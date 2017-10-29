RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corporation: This 5.875% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

This article offers a brief analysis of RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corp's (NASDAQ: RMPLX) newly issued preferred stock.

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497 Filing by RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corp - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 1.44M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $36M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corp 5.875% Series A Term Preferred Stock due 2024 (NYSE: RMPL-) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 5.875%. The new issue has no S&P rating, will be callable as of 10/31/2020 and is set to mature on 10/31/2024. Currently, the new issue trades at a price of $25.14. This translates into Yield-to-Call of 5.67% and Yield-to-Maturity of 5.78%.



Yield-to-Call over time can be observed on the chart below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Source: The company's website - Fact Sheet

For the last year, the company has paid a dividend of $1.65 for its common stock. Below you can see a price chart with dividends information of RMPLX:

Source: Barchart.com - RMPLX Daily Chart (1 year)

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all fixed income securities in the Closed-End Fund - Debt sector (according to FINVIZ.COM) by their YTC and YTM.



Source: Author's database

The term preferred stocks with a positive YTC only:

Source: Author's database

The next chart contains all term preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend:

Source: Author's database

Special Considerations

If, for any taxable year, the Fund did not qualify as a regulated investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes, it would be treated as a U.S. corporation subject to U.S. federal income tax at the Fund level, and possibly state and local income tax, and distributions to the holders of Series A Term Preferred Stock would not be deductible by the Fund in computing its taxable income. As a result of these taxes, the net asset value (“NAV”) of the Fund and amounts distributed to holders of Series A Term Preferred Stock may be substantially reduced. Also, in such event, the Fund’s distributions, to the extent derived from the Fund’s current or accumulated earnings and profits, would generally constitute ordinary dividends, which would generally be eligible for the dividends received deduction available to corporate shareholders, and non-corporate shareholders would generally be able to treat such distributions as “qualified dividend income” eligible for reduced rates of U.S. federal income taxation, provided in each case that certain holding period and other requirements are satisfied. In addition, in such an event, in order to re-qualify for taxation as a RIC, the Fund might be required to recognize unrealized gains, pay substantial taxes and interest and make certain distributions. This would cause a negative impact on Fund returns. In such event, the Fund’s Board of Directors may determine to recognize or close the Fund or materially change the Fund’s investment objective and strategies.

Source: SEC.gov - RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corp

Adjustment to Fixed Dividend Rate

The Dividend Rate on a Series of Term Preferred Shares shall be adjusted to the Default Rate (as defined below) in the following circumstances. Subject to the cure provisions below, a “Default Period” with respect to a Series of Term Preferred Shares shall commence on any date the Corporation fails to deposit with the Redemption and Paying Agent by 12:00 noon, New York City time, on (A) a Dividend Payment Date for such Series, Deposit Securities that will provide funds available to the Redemption and Paying Agent on such Dividend Payment Date sufficient to pay the full amount of any dividend on such Series payable on such Dividend Payment Date (a “Dividend Default”) or (B) an applicable Redemption Date for such Series, Deposit Securities that will provide funds available to the Redemption and Paying Agent on such Redemption Date sufficient to pay the full amount of the Redemption Price payable in respect of such Series on such Redemption Date (a “Redemption Default” and together with a Dividend Default, hereinafter referred to as “Default”). Subject to the cure provisions of Section 2.2(G)(ii) below, a Default Period with respect to a Dividend Default or a Redemption Default on a Series of Term Preferred Shares shall end on the Business Day on which, by 12:00 noon, New York City time, an amount equal to all unpaid dividends on such Series and any unpaid Redemption Price on such Series shall have been deposited irrevocably in trust in same-day funds with the Redemption and Paying Agent. In the case of any Default on a Series of Term Preferred Shares, the Dividend Rate for such Series for each calendar day during the Default Period will be equal to the Default Rate. The “Default Rate” on a Series of Term Preferred Shares for any calendar day shall be equal to the Fixed Dividend Rate for such Series plus two percent (2%) per annum.

Source: SEC.gov - RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corp

Asset Coverage Ratio

If the Fund fails to maintain an asset coverage ratio of at least 200% with respect to its preferred stock (including Series A Term Preferred Stock) as of the close of business on any business day on which asset coverage is required to be calculated, and such failure is not cured by the close of business on the date that is 30 calendar days following such business day (the “Asset Coverage Cure Date”), then the Fund will be required to redeem, within 90 calendar days of the Asset Coverage Cure Date, shares of preferred stock equal to the lesser of (1) the minimum number of shares of preferred stock that will result in the Fund having an asset coverage ratio of at least 200%, and (2) the maximum number of shares of preferred stock that can be redeemed out of funds legally available for such redemption. Also, at its sole discretion, the Fund may redeem such number of shares of preferred stock (including shares of preferred stock required to be redeemed) that will result in the Fund having an asset coverage ratio of up to and including 285%. If shares of Series A Term Preferred Stock are to be redeemed in such an event, they will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to their Liquidation Preference plus accumulated but unpaid dividends, if any, on such shares (whether or not declared, but excluding interest on accrued but unpaid dividends, if any) to, but excluding, the date fixed for such redemption.

Source: SEC.gov - RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corp

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of RMPL- of only $36M, it cannot be an addition to the S&P preferred stock index (NASDAQ: PFF).

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock RMPL-. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide of what to expect from your income portfolio.

