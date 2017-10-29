Spirit Realty Capital: This 6.00% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC).



Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Spirit Realty Capital - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

The total gross proceeds from Spirit Realty Capital's new issue are $150M. In the table below, there is some relevant information about the new preferred stock.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Spirit Realty Capital 6.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: SRC-A) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 6.00%. The new preferred stock carries BB S&P rating and is callable as of 10/3/2022. Currently, SRC-A trades at a price of $24.26. This translates into a Current Yield of 6.18% and YTC of 6.71%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15%-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" current yield and YTC would be 5.15% and 5.59%, respectively.



Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

As per Reuters.com

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. It operates through net leasing operations segment. It invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States, which is acquired through strategic sale-leaseback transactions and subsequently leased on a long-term, triple-net basis to high-quality tenants with business operations within predominantly retail, but also office and industrial property types. Single-tenant, operationally essential real estate consists of properties that are commercial real estate facilities where its tenants conduct activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. Its operations are carried out through the Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership

Source: Reuters.com - Spirit Realty Capital Inc

You can find some price and dividend information for the company in the charts below:

Source: FastGraphs.com

For 2016, the company had paid $0.70 yearly dividend on its common stock. With a market price of SRC of $8.48, its Current Yield is 8.25%, while as an absolute value this means a $320.88M yearly dividend. For comparison, the yearly dividend for the newly issued preferred stock will be only $9M.

In addition, SRC market capitalization is around $4B.

Capital Structure

Source: Company's Balance Sheet | Morningstar.com

As of June 2017, Spirit Realty Capital had total debt of $3.847B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred stock of the company. The Series A is currently the only preferred stock issued by SRC.

Sector Comparison

Source: Author's database

This chart contains all preferred stocks in the REIT - Diversified sector (according to FINVIZ.COM) that pay a fixed dividend. To have a clearer view of the sector, I am excluding the preferred stocks issued by RAS, as this company has a lot of problems. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

Source: Author's database



In this chart, we can see all REIT preferred stocks with a par value of $25 and a fixed dividend rate. Again, I am excluding the preferred stocks issued by RAS.

Special Considerations

Nothing out of the ordinary.

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $145M, it is a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index (NASDAQ: PFF). If the average monthly volume of SRC-A after its first six months trading on the NYSE is more than 250,000, it would be eligible to be included in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and may be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock SRC-A. With this kind of articles, we want to keep you in touch with all new preferred stock and baby bonds IPOs.

