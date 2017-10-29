Plymouth Industrial REIT: This 7.50% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM).

Our main goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B4 Filing by Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 1.8M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $45M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Plymouth Industrial REIT 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: PLYM-A) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 7.50%. The new preferred stock has no S&P rating and is callable as of 12/31/2022. Currently, PLYM-A trades at a price of $24.38 and has a Current Yield of 7.69% and YTC of 8.09%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" current yield and YTC would be 6.41% and 6.74%, respectively.



Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

As per the company's website:

Plymouth Industrial REIT is a full service real estate investment company structured as a vertically integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The company seeks to acquire properties that provide current operating income with the opportunity to enhance shareholder value through property re-positioning, capital improvements and restructuring tenant leases.

Source: The company's website - Company Profile

Source: Barchart.com - PLYM Daily Chart (Since the IPO)

Company's initial public offering of the common stock is on June 8, 2017. Since then, PLYM has paid a dividend of $0.44 or $1.67M in absolute value. We can not be sure how much the common stock's yearly dividend will be but for comparison, the yearly dividend of PLYM-A is $3.375M.

In addition, PLYM's market capitalization is $68.71, which makes it one the smallest industrial REITs.

Capital Structure

Source: Company's Balance Sheet - Fidelity.com

As of June 2017, Plymouth Industrial REIT had a total debt of $146M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred stock of the company. The Series A is currently the only preferred stock issued by the PLYM.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks in the REIT - Industrial sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

Source: Author's database

Below you can see a chart with all REIT preferred stocks with a par value of $25, that pay a fixed dividend rate, excluding the preferred stocks issued by RAS, as this company has a lot of problems, by their Current Yield.



Source: Author's database

With issue of less than 2M shares

Source: Author's database

Special Considerations

On and after December 31, 2024, if any shares of Series A Preferred Stock are outstanding, we will pay cumulative cash dividends on each then-outstanding share of Series A Preferred Stock at an annual dividend rate equal to the Initial Rate plus an additional 1.5% of the liquidation preference per annum, which will increase by an additional 1.5% of the liquidation preference per annum on each subsequent December 31 thereafter, subject to a maximum annual dividend rate of 11.5% while the Series A Preferred Stock remains outstanding.



Source: SEC.gov - Plymouth Industrial REIT

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of around $44M, PLYM-A cannot be an addition to the S&P preferred stock index (NASDAQ: PFF).



Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock PLYM-A. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide of what to expect from your income portfolio.

Rubicon Associates

You can also see Rubicon Associates' article about PLYM-A - Is 7.50% For This New Preferred Enough?

Trade With Beta

Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at 'Trade With Beta.'

For a formal introduction to our service, you can take a glimpse at 'Trade With Beta The Beginning' on YouTube.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.