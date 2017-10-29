Have We Seen The Lows For Gold Here In The 4th Quarter?

Commercial banks tend to cover their short positions in the fourth quarter, which could also add downward pressure to the gold price.

Gold and silver continue to grind lower. I continue to believe that we have not yet seen the lows for the year, and I look forward to buying at the 4th quarter lows after the commercial banks have completed their short-covering. While we could be at those lows now, I can’t in good conscience write a bullish article for gold, even though it would be popular to do so.

I'm a long-term bull for gold, and hold 5-10% of my investable assets in vaulted precious metals. Gold is money. However, it is currently traded as a paper derivative. I can’t (and won’t attempt to) predict the day when gold will be set free from its paper chains, so I am content to wait and look for the best opportunity to acquire more and/or go long at key inflection points. I may also hedge my physical stack with paper short positions if the stars align correctly.

Here are my long & short bias indicators for gold and silver. I use these indicators to determine my bias, and– depending upon my investment time-frame - look for technical setups on the daily and/or 4-hour chart to determine entries and exits.

Gold Technical Levels

On the weekly chart, spot gold looks to be a good buy in the $1,240 - $1,250 range, supported by the 50-week and 100-week moving averages, and an uptrend support line. The bullion banks will likely want to cover more of their shorts before the end of the year, so we could see a washout below this level in the weeks ahead so that the speculative funds cover their long positions.

The $1,300 level on the weekly chart could be a good opportunity to sell a long or initiate a short.

On the daily chart, gold remains in a well-defined uptrend channel. Depending upon one’s timeframe, a long position at $1,260 could be established at the 200 day SMA. Gold will see resistance above at the 100 day SMA and perhaps the 50 day MA near $1,294 would represent a decent place to liquidate longs or establish a short. If price falls below the support channel, then we will need to look for new support areas; certainly $1,240 is one such level.

The four-hour chart below shows a trend channel that represents a high probability linear regression. If I were trading gold on an intra-week basis, with my short bias I would be looking to short gold at the top of this trend channel near $1,280, particularly if the slow stochastic was reversing direction. If I were to get that opportunity, I would likely seek to cover the short at the $1,264 support level. I would not establish a long position in gold until it was trading above its EMAs and above the downtrend resistance line.

Gold COT Report

The commercial net short interest by the commercial participants in gold remains at higher-than-average levels, and only declined slightly from the prior week. Peaks in reported net commercial short interest have almost always coincided with nearby sell-offs, and valleys in commercial short interest have almost always coincided with nearby rises in price. Nevertheless, one needs to be careful when trying to time the price changes based upon the COT report, for at least two reasons: 1) the COT report is published on Fridays with Tuesday’s data, so it is three trading days old, and 2) the bullion banks have demonstrated patience in covering their shorts, and it could take many weeks for the COT data to look meaningful in hindsight.

The gold COT report continues to be cautionary.

Gold Relative Value

Gold is highly correlated to the Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, which provide an inflation-adjusted “real interest rate.” The price of gold is therefore inversely correlated to real-interest rates, a chart of which is shown below.

There are two things to highlight from this chart. There is a current wide divergence between gold futures and real interest rates, that could correct by: a) gold decreasing in value, b) real interest rates declining in value, or c) both. Since 2012, there has been a large price decline in the 4th quarter that began in late October or early November. Will this year be any different? Perhaps it will. But, I am not currently inclined to invest in that possibility.

