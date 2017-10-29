The QE Zombie Walks Among Us: SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap Podcast Oct. 27, 2017

By SchiffGold

The SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap podcast combines a succinct summary of the week's precious metals news coupled with thoughtful analysis.

In this episode, host Mike Maharrey talks about the European Central Bank's announcement that it will continue its quantitative easing program into next year and contrasts it with Federal Reserve policy. QE may be left for dead in America, but it's alive and well in Europe. Maharrey also talks about Chinese and Russian hopes of dethroning the dollar, an important bill introduced in Alabama, and the current "sale on silver."

Tune in to the Friday Gold Wrap each week for a recap of the week's economic and political news as it relates to gold and silver, along with some insightful commentary.

You can also listen on SoundCloud.