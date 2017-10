This week's Tech.pinions podcast features Tim Bajarin and Bob O'Donnell discussing the recent earnings reports from tech giants Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), analyzing early demand for Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone X, and chatting about Arm's TechCon conference.

