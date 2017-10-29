My Name Is Mario And...

We have talked about the rise in central bank balance sheets and how those balance sheets may be THE most important metric when investing in this era. The European Central Bank (ECB) made an announcement this week and it seems that central bankers, while promising to cut back and reduce balance sheets, are already hedging their bets. The ECB, while slated to end their form of QE in December, announced that they will continue to use until September of 2018. But they are promising to cut back their monthly usage in half. Like an addict that says that they will quit just not right now. This form of monetary heroin is responsible for the rise in asset prices and it is causing distortions like European High Yield yielding less than the US 10 year. This is the height of lunacy. We are not happy being right. It is our job to make money so while central bankers print and buy assets we stay at the party. The bigger question is will central bankers ever stop printing? While we see that the G-4 central bank balance sheets are slated to stop growing in 2018, we question the will of central banks to stop the monetary heroin.

We are stuck in our thesis on the concept of the "Fed Put" and how that is going to evolve and effect asset prices. One of the drivers of this relentless march higher is the idea to BTFD. Buy the Dip. Every dip in stock prices is bought because you don't have to worry, because if there is a real crisis the central banks will come in and back stop the market. So you find yourself asking, will prices ever go down? That alone has us nervous. If something cannot continue forever, it won't. The market will go down at some point. It always does and it is never different this time.

Tech stocks had a phenomenal week as we saw Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) up 13% and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) up 7% on Friday alone. It is starting to feel like a mania as the animal spirits have taken over. The broader market did show some technical signs of weakness. A warning shot across the bow perhaps? We still think that a tax plan passage is a sell the news event.

This is a one-way market and investors need to recognize this and take steps to manage risk. Recalibrate. Market structure is responsible. The market is flawed in its design as its automated structure puts the momentum players, the market makers and algorithms in control. While it is pleasurable to see it go up every day, it will be much quicker and painful when the market goes down in a one-way fashion. For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.

The ten-year Treasury broke through 2.4% and closed the week at 2.416%. We are looking for a new range between 2.4% and 2.6%. Above 2.6% and the warning lights will come on. The bulls are still firmly in control. 2,600 on the S&P 500 is the next logical stop. Much as 666 loomed large in early 2009 the number 2,666 now looms large for the S&P 500 and is less than 4% away from current levels. Wall Street and investors are a superstitious lot. The animal spirits are unpredictable and in control. Gotta be in it to win it, but maybe just a little less in.