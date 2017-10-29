U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Bobbleheads, Biotechs, Software And More In A 9-IPO Week

On Friday, three deals joined the IPO calendar for the week of November 6, including China's Sogou (SOGO) and Four Seasons Education (FEDU). More should launch in the week ahead as companies look to price before Thanksgiving. This week, the following deals become free to launch IPO roadshows: Communication tech provider Bandwidth (Pending:BAND), Chinese P2P lender PPDAI (PPDF), suburban REIT Workspace Property Trust (WSPT), Texas bank CBTX (CBTX) and biotechs Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Pending:APLS) and InflaRx (IFRX). Email marketing platform SendGrid (Pending:SEND) and online clothing retailer Stitch Fix (Pending:SFIX) can launch near week-end.

IPO Calendar Link to global calendar Issuer

Business Symbol

Exchange Deal Size($m)

Market Cap($m) Price Range

Shares Filed Bookrunners Altair Engineering

Troy, MI ALTR

Nasdaq $144

$861 $11.00 - 13.00

12,000,000 J.P. Morgan

RBC Capital

Deutsche Bank Provides high-end enterprise-class engineering software. Loma Negra

Argentina LOMA

NYSE $751

$2,026 $15.00 - 19.00

44,200,000 BofA Merrill

Bradesco BBI

Citi Leading Argentine cement producer. Allena Pharmaceuticals

Newton, MA ALNA

Nasdaq $80

$329 $14.00 - 16.00

5,333,333 Credit Suisse

Jefferies

Cowen Developing enzymes for rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Evoqua Water Technologies

Pittsburgh, PA AQUA

NYSE $500

$2,182 $17.00 - 19.00

27,777,776 Credit Suisse

J.P. Morgan

RBC Capital Provides water treatment systems and services. Funko

Everett, WA FNKO

Nasdaq $200

$735 $14.00 - 16.00

13,333,334 Goldman Sachs

J.P. Morgan

BofA Merrill Designs and sells licensed pop culture collectibles. Spero Therapeutics

Cambridge, MA SPRO

Nasdaq $75

$215 $14.00 - 16.00

5,000,000 BofA Merrill

Cowen

Stifel Developing treatments for drug-resistant bacterial infections. ACM Research

Fremont, CA ACMR

Nasdaq $17

$148 $7.50 - 9.50

2,000,000 Roth Capital Sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment to semiconductor manufacturers. Aquantia

San Jose, CA AQ

NYSE $75

$385 $10.00 - 12.00

6,818,000 Morgan Stanley

Barclays

Deutsche Bank Fabless provider of 10Gbps Ethernet ICs. Sentinel Energy Services

Houston, TX STNLU

Nasdaq $300

$375 $10.00

30,000,000 Citi

Goldman Sachs

Credit Suisse Energy-focused blank check company created by former Schlumberger executives.

Three Growth IPOs: Bobbleheads, software and semiconductors

Funko (Pending:FNKO) seeks to raise $200 million. Funko designs and sells pop culture collectibles and accessories licensed from over 100 of the top media and content providers, including names like Marvel, Sony, DreamWorks, Disney and HBO. The company has generated strong top-line growth (revenue rose 55% in 2016) from its Pop! figures, which represented 68% of net sales in the 1H17. However, growth stalled during the 1H17 (revenue rose 16% y/y) due to an inventory overhang and slow retail reorders. With US revenue essentially flat during the 1H17, the company is looking to grow internationally, leveraging its Funko UK subsidiary it established in January 2017, in addition to expanding into new retail channels such as dollar and grocery chains.

Altair Engineering (Pending:ALTR) plans to raise $144 million. Founded in 1985 by its current CEO, Altair provides high-end engineering software to the top automotive and aerospace firms. High-growth, high-loss software providers have been more common in the IPO market, but Altair generated net income of $10 million in 2016 from $313 million in sales. The company plans to drive above-average market share growth by further penetrating existing customers as firms increase their usage of engineering software and by adding new customers as recent investments in its sales force pay off.

Micro-cap semiconductor equipment maker ACM Research (Pending:ACMR) is raising $17 million. Sales fell 12% in 2016 when its largest customer cut orders, but revenue jumped 78% in the 1H17 to $14 million.

Two large industrial IPOs

Leading Argentine cement producer Loma Negra (Pending:LOMA) plans to raise $751 (100% insider) in a global IPO (total deal size is $853 million). The company controls 45% of the Argentine cement market and expects to benefit from increased demand and government infrastructure spending of $155 billion over the next ten years. Loma Negra is being carved out of Brazilian conglomerate Camargo Correa.

Evoqua Water Technologies (Pending:AQUA) plans to raise $500 million. Acquired by PE firm AEA from Siemens in 2014 for $731 million, this company manufactures products (52% of FY16 revenue) and provides services (48%) primarily used to purify water for drinking or high-specification industrial use (e.g., chemicals, pharmaceutical, semiconductors) and to treat and recycle wastewater. During the nine months ended June 30, 2017, revenue rose 9% to $891 million; growth was almost entirely attributable to acquisitions. At quarter-end, Evoqua had post-IPO net debt of $690 million (3.5x LTM adj. EBITDA).

Two biotechs: Kidney disease and drug-resistant infections

Allena Pharmaceuticals (Pending:ALNA) plans to raise $80 million. The biotech's lead product candidate, ALLN-177 for elevated oxalate (hyperoxaluria), which is found in many foods, works by degrading oxalate so it can be excreted. It plans to begin Phase 3 trials in the 1Q18 with data expected in late 2020.

Multi-drug resistant (MDR) biotech SPERO Therapeutics (Pending:SPRO) plans to raise $75 million. Its lead product candidate SPR994 is designed to be the first broad-spectrum oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR Gram-negative infections.

Sentinel Energy Services (STNLU) will continue the year's streak of blank check IPOs with a $300 million deal. The SPAC is led by the former CEOs of Schlumberger and Weatherford International.

Texas-based Energy Hunter Resources (EHR), a micro-cap E&P, also plans to price this week in a $43 million Reg A+ IPO. It is underwritten on a firm commitment basis by Stifel, B. Riley and FBR.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 34.1% year-to-date, ahead of the S&P 500, which is up 15.3%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Ferrari (OTC:RACE) and First Data (NYSE:FDC). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 26.5% year-to-date, while the ACWX is up 21.8%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include ABN AMRO Group and Covestro.