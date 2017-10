Here's my talk in Vegas from earlier this month. It's only 30 minutes but I think I covered a good bit of ground including:

The passive investing craze.

The importance of diversification in global asset allocation.

Navigating high equity valuations.

Why the aggregate bond index is imperfect.

Why you should extend your duration in a bond portfolio.

Why the Fed's balance sheet reduction is overblown.

This was a fun talk and I think people enjoyed it. I hope you do too.