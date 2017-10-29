Web Ad Firm Criteo's Critics Create Upside Silver Lining

There's plenty to like about Paris-based tech-advertising company Criteo (CRTO). The company has a sound business model, as a personalised retargeting company that pushes those online displays that draw you back with reference to previous purchases. Its range of 2017 product launches promise to continue to spur growth, analysts suggest that the company may have a share-price upside of over 40%, and there's a definite possibility that the company may presently be undervalued and thus an astute acquisition. Furthermore, with the company's earnings call imminent, and the stock potentially at the bottom of a falling trend, a quick purchase might yield positive gains. This article takes the bull side, suggesting that the stock may well have plenty of long-term value, based both on its financials and its market position.

Criteo's Share Price. Set to Climb Again? Source: Bloomberg.

The Numbers

To get down to brass tacks, first and foremost the numbers behind the French company are broadly positive. Sales are strong, up 33% in the last quarter, when compared to the previous year, as is the five year annually averaged net-income figure, up 59.6%. The Company's figures indeed show that CRTO is a growth stock. Year-over-year quarterly EPS growth is expected to be strong, with forecasts anticipating upwards of 20.8%, Revenues by the same measure also grew by 30.1%, and are an improvement of 5% on the previous quarter, whilst the broader trend for Criteo's revenue stream is consistently upwards. Furthermore, although quarterly EPS figures have been more volatile of late, forecasts suggest EPS growth over the next year of up to 80% and 229% by 2020. Combined with an average growth rate of 158%, a low forward P/E ratio of 18.64, based on yearly EPS forecasts of $2.27, an solid industry standard P/E ratio of 36.64, and a PEG Ratio of just 0.69, there seems to be plenty of value in CRTO.

CRTO EPS Data + Forecasts, Annually + Quarterly. A Broad Rising Trend. Source: GuruFocus

Criteo has a market capitalisation of $2.76bn, has posted a solid if not spectacular 16.23% return over the past year, and its current share price, whilst on the back of a steady downward trend, looks cheap given its P/E ratio and its product offering, and it has potential to significantly climb, due to its "robust product set" having the potential to expand its "moat," according to some analysts.

Criteo Growth Information, EPS, Sales, Income (Net). CRTO shows mostly positive growth, with Q/Q Net Income an Issue. Source: MSN

Looking further at the company's financial data, it has a solid if not spectacular net cash ratio of 9.5%, suggesting some level of stability against risk, positive free-cash-flow (2.5%), and the relationship between its sales of over $2bn, and its low P/E ratio, suggests that maintaining earnings growth ought not prove an insurmountable task. On a very long-term metric, EPS growth over 10 years, Criteo's 115.7% is more than healthy. Criteo's earnings growth, as the 10-year figure suggests, is consistent. The last five years of Criteo's annual EPS came in as follows: $0.02, $0.03, $0.72, $0.92, $1.25. Forecasts of $2.27 support the probability that this steady growth trend will continue.

Criteo's Client Retention and Revenue Growth Support the Financial Evidence in Favour of CRTO as a Growth Stock. Source: Seeking Alpha, CRTO Commerce Presentation.

The Downside Risk

Despite plenty of positives, there do remain issues around Criteo. First of all, given Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) likely disabling of the use of third-party cookies, with Criteo's exposure to Apple's user-base making up 20% of its revenues, this has the potential to prove problematic. Yet, Criteo has already found a work-around, and although it has come in for some criticism, one would imagine the likelihood either to be that some compromise solution will be settled on, or for a game of tit-for-tat work-arounds to become the norm. Neither outcome ought to prove too disruptive once normalised.

Competition is also an issue, given Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) marketplace dominance, but Criteo, as the company is unafraid to note, shows $550bn in online sales across its whole client base, whilst Amazon's come in at $300bn. Granted, this statistic is somewhat skewed, given the strength and economies of scale that having that $300bn under one roof gives Amazon, but it does show that Criteo has a strong share of the market. Criteo also competes with other advertisers in the same space, such as Adroll, though as this report on similartech.com notes, Criteo is far ahead of its rival in all market share segments.

Ultimately, the real risk that Criteo faces surround Apple's Intelligent Tracking Prevention roll-out, which has seen some analysts, like those at KeyBanc Capital, cut their forecasts and downgrade CRTO. If you think CRTO is likely to push past such technology-solutions concerns, then the stock looks cheap, if not then steer clear.

Criteo vs Adroll - Market Share Shows Criteo Dwarfs its Rival. Source: Similartech.com

Conclusion

What marks Criteo out as interesting is its potentially low value, when compared to its strong position in the targeted advertising market. The company has launched a slew of products over the past year and is especially bullish about its new marketing engine that has broadened the variables its system applies, its user device graph that has been augmented with third-party data, which has helped Criteo's clients post increasing sales, and its new Direct Bidder tie-up with over 450 large publishers, which it hopes will increase monetization by up to 40%. Criteo is also boosting its involvement in video advertising and has added a number of new retail partners over the year, with around 1000 new clients on board. It will, moreover, be interesting to see client acquisition for Q3, given the company's 38% year-over-year client-base growth in Q2.

Bullish Words from Criteo's Last Earnings Call:

A further positive comes from the fact that the French company has a focused global strategy, with North American, and Western European markets showing double-digit growth, and growth also occurring in Japan, and significant investment has been made in both China and India, in order to grow these markets' contribution to CRTO's revenue mix.

Ultimately, if you think that Criteo can work around the present Apple dilemma, this company looks very much long a strong buy candidate. It has significant market exposure, plenty of growth potential, solid long-term growth, rising revenues, and a growing market, and an average price-target with a 32% upside. As with all investments, there are risks, and the technology sector can prove highly volatile, and there is prudence in waiting the few days until the next earnings call reveals how Criteo are dealing with the third quarter's Apple dilemma, and whether their growth trajectory continues. Guidance suggests revenues of $227m, and adjusted EBITDA of $69m, if CRTO beats these figures, and provides a satisfactory answer to its key technology problem, then there is an awful lot of upside to this French stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: CFDs, spread-betting and FX can result in losses exceeding your initial deposit. They are not suitable for everyone, so please ensure you understand the risks. Seek independent financial advice if necessary. Nothing in this article should be considered a personal recommendation. It does not account for your personal circumstances or appetite for risk.