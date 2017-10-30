Alphabet's 'Terrific' Q3 And Other Factors Suggesting It Is Too Cheap

Tech investing is fraught with risks; granted that, the article presents the case that GOOGL may well have a positive risk-reward ratio versus a number of alternatives.

Reviews of GOOGL's technical picture and a number of its intangible strengths are also commented on, generally favorably.

While the stock may not be dirt cheap by conventional valuation models, this article suggests it might be using real world alternative investments.

Background and investment thesis

First, just a few words about the stock and some terminology may be appropriate.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is the corporate successor to the former Google Inc., which is now the main operating subsidiary of Alphabet; and to former subsidiaries of the former Google Inc. This reorganization occurred in 2015.

The company's 10-K lists two classes of common stock, Class A (GOOGL) and Class B, of which only Class A stock is publicly traded. There is also Class C capital stock (GOOG), which is non-voting and trades actively.

Even though the Class A shares are voting shares and thus more important and higher-priced than the Class C shares, if you want the fullest info on Alphabet from Seeking Alpha, you have to enter GOOG, not GOOGL; the latter will not get you to the conference call transcript, for example. I am going to use GOOGL for purposes of this article, as it is the voting stock and thus more comparable to that of peers such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN).

GOOGL closed at $1034 Friday; GOOG closed at $1019.

I will call the stock or company either GOOGL or Alphabet, and the main operating subsidiary Google.

This article's main investment thesis is that GOOGL looks to be an unusually attractive GARP, or growth at a reasonable price stock, versus many alternatives within the US stock and bond market universe. I'll begin with that and then get to some specifics that we have learned from the Q3 press release and 10-Q. I also point out that equity and bond valuations are both high on a historical basis. However, there are a number of risks in being exposed to all financial assets that could be greater than history suggests.

First, a note on the valuation of equities in general.

Valuing the stock market (before valuing GOOGL)



The S&P 500 (SPY) closed Friday at 2581, which values the SPY at projected 24.1X TTM GAAP EPS of $107 as of Q3 2017, for which 58% of companies have reported earnings. These numbers come from the S&P website (see "Additional info" tab). This website also reveals that for Q2 and Q3, operating profit margins have been the two highest of all quarters going back to 2006. Also, this year's Q1 had the 6th highest profit margin in that period. So I have trouble assuming extreme estimates for 2018 EPS for the SPY and will go with an estimate of $125, a 17% increase over the next five quarters, which I think would be a robust achievement for the SPY and could be a peak P/E. After all, usually margins drop as wages increase as the economy improves.

The SPY is trading at 20.6X next year's EPS if $125 is going to be the correct number. Obviously, this is only a way of thinking about next year, not a prediction. But we have to start somewhere.

How should we think about GOOGL's revenues and earnings?

The company smashed expectations, and diluted GAAP EPS was $9.57, up 32% yoy on a 23% increase in revenues. The increase in margins that caused such a large increase in EPS was, however, due to a recent change in SBC (stock-based compensation), which flatters Q3 and Q4 EPS at the expense of Q1 and Q2. So the increase in EPS out of line with the increase in revenues appears to be a one-time factor.

In dollar terms, net income was $6.732 B in Q3 2017, versus $5.061 B in Q3 2016.

A different number is reported on p. 5 - comprehensive income, which is not translated to a per-share number. This was higher, $7.714 B in the latest Q3 versus $5.180 in Q3 last year.

Revenues rose from $22.45 B to $27.77 B, a 23.7% increase. R&D expenses rose less, 17%, to $4.2 B. As a percentage of revenues, R&D was still a healthy 15%.

Tax rates were stable, dropping less than a point yoy and rounding to 16% each year.

Alphabet's CFO Ruth Porat stated in her prepared remarks (as well as in the Q&A) that:

We had a terrific quarter... results this quarter again reflect our relentless focus on innovation, which is growing our advertising revenues... Further, our culture of innovation is building our non-advertising revenue streams in cloud, play and hardware [in descending order of revenues].

Listing Cloud first among those categories was nice to see.

Takeaway

Sales growth was rapid and apparently the company believes it is reasonably sustainable at a fast pace. Excluding SBC changes, margins were reasonably stable, helped by slightly lower R&D spending as a percentage of sales.

In other words, GOOGL is growing much faster than the US or global economy, and I believe is likely to do so for years. That should lead it to be valued at a significant premium to the P/E of the SPY.

What precedent holds for EPS for next year

Historically for GOOG over the past at least 5 years, EPS rises significantly at this company from Q3 to Q4. Based on past precedent, $9.57 EPS in Q3 would tend to be associated with around $11.25 in Q4. (This is well ahead of consensus expectations, so we shall have to see.)

A different and interesting pattern that has held for several years is that whatever EPS GOOGL shows for Q4, year-ahead EPS has roughly quadrupled that amount.

Since 4X $11.25 would give $45 EPS for 2018, I am going to go with $44 given the current Q3-4 tailwind from SBC patterns. This is above consensus, but consensus is evolving post-earnings; and I'm relatively bullish on the US and global economies for next year. Note, the impact of the calculations given below vary little if one uses more like $42 EPS for next year rather than $44. GOOGL does not provide guidance, and usually beats consensus.

Also note, analysts are projecting nearly 40% total EPS gains in the two years from 2018-2020, per E*TRADE (ETFC) data.

Takeaway

Whether one uses $42 EPS, $44, etc. for this year is barely material to the buy-sell-hold topic addressed in this article. GOOGL is on a roll, and no matter how one slices and dices trends with TAC and mobile computing (etc.), the GOOGL earnings train may well run hot for a number of years.

In the next section, a rigorous discussion of just how undervalued GOOGL may be to the SPY or to fixed income is presented.

What's fair value for GOOG in today's market environment?

Adjusting for net cash and possible other adjustments

First, I would adjust for GOOGL's net liquid assets. Unless it is being compared only with AAPL, MSFT or a tiny number of other companies, GOOGL is heavily overcapitalized by modern standards.

GOOGL's current assets minus all liabilities equal $87 B. This is one of several measures of liquid assets. Shareholders' equity is $157 B and rising rapidly, so $87 B is not aggressive as the amount to be adjusted out of GOOGL's market cap.

With 704 MM diluted shares outstanding, the proposed $87 B price adjustment is $124 per share. Subtracting that from Friday's closing price of $1034 gives an adjusted price of $910 per share. Adjusting EPS down $1 for lack of interest income on the $87 B, to $43, gives a projected P/E on 2018 EPS of 21.1X.

There are lots of other adjustments one could do. One could adjust EPS lower for a higher ultimate tax rate, to at least 20%. One could think of the profitability of Google, the subsidiary, and exclude some or all of the losses of the Other Bets. One could think of subtracting a second reserve from profits for a second EU fine. One could adjust differently for cash, and so on.

Probably my favorite adjustment, though, would take EPS higher because of the possibility of shrinkage of the share count, not the current gradual increase. GOOGL soon may be hoarding too much cash to make its institutional holders happy. A large buyback could take cash earning, say, 1-2%, and buy back stock with a projected forward earnings yield (reciprocal of the P/E) near 5%. This sort of program could enhance EPS nicely, especially if executed with an attractive spread between the give-up yield on cash spent on the buyback and the earnings yield going forward.

Putting it all together, I'm going to stick with a forward P/E of 21X which, considering all the uncertainties, is almost identical to the forward P/E on the SPY. Again, as you will see, the basic attractiveness of GOOGL versus alternative investments is little changed whether one uses a P/E on 2018 EPS of 21X or 22X, or the like.

GOOGL's relative value versus the SPY

I peg the future growth rate of EPS of the SPY at the historical rate of growth on the nominal GDP of US and global economy, which is about 6%.

In contrast, I estimate the 10-year EPS growth of GOOGL at 12% or greater.

This suggests this stock should trade at a substantial premium to the SPY.

Exactly how much of a premium depends on one's confidence that GOOGL will have a much faster CAGR of earnings than the SPY for a number of years, and what GOOGL's growth prospects would look like at that time.

Thus, there is no absolute correct fair value for GOOGL using this methodology. I would favor $1500 or above as fair value now, given the assumptions I am comfortable with.

GOOGL versus a 10-year bond

While GOOGL has almost no debt, if it issued 10-year bonds, I would expect they would trade around 3%. What earnings yield would make the choice of GOOGL shares equivalent to that of a 10-year non-callable GOOGL bond?

Stocks are not bonds, thus there is no easy comparability. My own view is that at most, a 2.5% earnings yield on year 1 EPS of the stock, or a 40X P/E, would be acceptable given my views of GOOGL's likely earnings trajectory. If one accepts that number, and I think that 2% is also completely acceptable giving a 50X P/E rather than 40X, that would suggest 40 X $43 = $1720 as a fair price for GOOGL right now.

Takeaway

In comparing GOOGL to the SPY or high-quality 10-year debt, GOOGL may more fairly be valued at $1500-1700. Of course, financial assets are highly valued overall, and thus GOOGL could provide alpha but not be a great absolute investment.

Technicals

I think they are strong. Here is a one-year price chart of GOOGL on a semi-log scale:

GOOGL data by YCharts

The $1000 double top, set first in late May/early June, and again in late July, had to be clearly broken when it was challenged again in October for this not to have been an ominous failed triple top. Success!

Having closed Friday about 3% above the $1000 level, a number of technicians might find this an attractive entry point.

Within the 5-month basing period, the chart also looks strong, with the two sell-offs from the two $1000 interim tops each representing "higher lows" than the prior lows.

Also important for traders is relative strength. Here is a 10-year chart showing percentage moves, comparing the RS for GOOGL to that of the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) and the SPY:

GOOGL data by YCharts

GOOGL, in blue, has occasionally lagged the QQQ, in yellow over the past decade. GOOGL happens to have outperformed the QQQ on a 10-year basis, but including dividends, they are more similar. Both have outperformed the SPY steadily since the Great Recession period. Relative strength obviously has favored the tech sector as a whole, and GOOGL's uptick versus the QQQ the past few years is encouraging.

Another positive is that GOOGL has not gone wild at all on a 10-year time frame. GOOGL has risen from about $350 10 years ago, producing a CAGR of about 11.4%. This does not suggest that the stock has done "too well."

Rather, GOOGL's P/E has come down; Value Line reflects an average P/E for GOOGL in 2007 of 41X.

Given today's interest rates, my thought is that a 41X P/E on GOOGL now, or about a 2.5% earnings yield, would be much more appropriate than it was in 2007, when GOOGL was a one-product company and competing interest rates for corporate debt were 6% or higher.

Finally, another positive favoring tech is that on the futures markets, speculators remain unusually restrained. As shown by FINVIZ, sentiment in the NASDAQ-100 futures (mini index, bottom graphic) as shown by the net positioning of large and small speculators (red and blue lines) is cautious and unenthusiastic. I find this surprising; more bullishness would have been my expectation.

In the past 5+ years, as the chart below shows, this set-up has suggested a bottom in the QQQ. You can see this by watching the red line (large speculators) moving up and down. When near the zero line, as it has been lately, a strong move up has generally followed.

Might yet another leg up in the QQQ be ensuing once again?

Takeaway:

We all look at technicals differently. I am positive on GOOGL on balance, and positive on the NASDAQ-100 technically at least on the above sentiment parameter.

Moving on, in a world where the machines know all the facts we do, and much more, intangibles may be more important than ever. Here are some observations on why I like those of GOOGL.

Alphabet may also be spelled f-l-e-x-i-b-i-l-i-t-y

By topic:

Management

The first question for all companies is the quality of management. Is it working for us, the outside shareholder? Is it creative? Will it build a flexible business plan and flexible business structure that allows it to continue leading and growing as times change?

I am impressed with Larry Page, CEO of the overall enterprise; and Ruth Porat, Alphabet's CFO. Below them, the results of Google speak well about the job that Mr. Pichai is doing as Google's CEO.

I think that GOOGL and at least its Google subsidiary appear to have top-notch management.

Business structure

I like the 2015 restructuring and the way it looks to be progressing. As an example, consider Waymo.

Let us say that Waymo evolves from a pure cost center to a larger, revenue-generating enterprise, but possibly still a cash-burner and with no certainty about the extent of future profits, if any. Think of all the ways that the parent company could monetize it now that it is its own division with delineated management, a brand name, etc. Waymo could stay as part of GOOGL, or some or all of it could be spun off. Doing so could then allow new shares in Waymo to be sold, such as to the general public, thus removing a cost center from GOOGL's P&L if the enterprise is continuing to run losses. After all, Alphabet's main interest is not the auto business, it is information-gathering and processing. It may want Waymo to go its own way at some point, and the current corporate structure may be ideal to allow that to occur.

The 2015 restructuring means all the "Other Bets" as well as Waymo are more like operating entities than just one more cog in a large R&D machine. This status helps them think like stand-alone entities when asking for funding from the parent along with other advantages.

The new corporate structure has probably already helped GOOGL and its shareholders: Temasek, the investment arm of Singapore, is an investor in Verily, a health information Other Bet. If the same GOOGL R&D effort that encompasses Verily were simply an R&D "bucket" within a giant Google Inc., it would have taken time and effort to create an appropriate structure for Temasek to invest the $800 MM in Verily that it has done.

Revenue and market share flexibility

There are three parts to this.

First, if necessary or desired, Google can begin charging for Android, much as MSFT has been charging manufacturers for Windows all these years. As Google and perhaps the parent GOOGL improve technically, both in chip design and with physical advances in devices as AAPL is so proficient in, they could also charge for access to patents and know-how.

In other words, Google's business model for Android could vary as times require.

Second, Google can move in the other direction to accept less profit. It can cut prices on devices or services it now sells, or even give them away. If it wants to get into a business sector in a big way, it can easily afford to break even or lose money for sustained periods. This might be a strategy it pursues with home automation/personal assistants fueled by artificial intelligence, for example. This would be taking a page from the AMZN playbook but would be standard practice. There would be variants of this strategy: in the home assistant/automation (IoT etc.) sector, perhaps GOOGL could trade free or cheap gear for access to additional information from the buyers, and/or require advertisements to be part of the deal. The latter is closely related to a business model that the TV media companies have used for years in the pre-cable days.

Third, by pursuing its current financial powerhouse style, GOOGL can make almost any acquisition it wants just by writing a check. That is in stark contrast to AMZN, which was forced to borrow the entire purchase price of Whole Foods (plus another billion dollars or so). GOOGL's cash hoard and giant free cash flow give it optionality to buy assets on the cheap if a sale is forthcoming.

Takeaway

GOOGL's revamped business structure, massive liquidity, high free cash flow operations, and current business arrangements give it unusual flexibility to generate extra income, cut R&D spending, subsidize long-tailed business opportunities, or buy assets if and when desired.

In addition, senior management strikes me as stellar and creative.

Risks, and limitations of the article



With tech stocks on a tear, please be aware that their trading prices, sales and profit margins all can change for the worse. GOOGL goes into numerous risks to its businesses in its SEC filings and elsewhere; these should be understood by all investors in the stock.

One specific risk that analysts focused on a bit in the Q&A was the rising percentage of ad revenues related to TAC, traffic acquisition costs. I thought that Ms. Porat had good answers, saying basically that Google was going where the profit opportunity was, which is increasingly mobile, and that growing the bottom line requires TAC, and that's that. (I wondered if her repeated emphasis on the bottom line - i.e. realizing actual profits - was a subtle dig at AMZN.)

Anything approaching a comprehensive discussion of GOOGL would require a much longer article. I've made some attempt to do that in summary form in my prior articles on the stock beginning this July, but not herein.

Summary and concluding comments

GOOGL appears to be hitting on almost all cylinders, though of course there are always weak spots, such as glitches or worse with its smartphones.

Given the rapid growth of the Internet globally, and the upbeat economic times in the US and most of the world, GOOGL looks to me to be a prime candidate to grow faster than the US and global economy both in sales and profits. Not discussed in this article much is the financial potential of the Other Bets as well as the non-advertising-based aspects of Google. Notably, it would appear that quietly, the Google cloud business has perked up.

This article suggests that by a real world valuation method, namely comparing growth rates and earnings yields of GOOGL's stock to the SPY and to a high quality 10-year bond yield, GOOGL appears to be substantially underpriced. Of course, many believe that most financial assets are overpriced, so even if my analysis is on target, GOOGL still may not be a rewarding holding. Nonetheless, all we can do with our money, or those of our clients if we are money managers or advisers, is to meet or beat a benchmark.

Based on this thinking and other points discussed in my prior GOOGL articles, I am optimistic that GOOGL will prove a timely, strong asset that could provide substantial, market-beating capital gains to patient shareholders for years to come.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

