Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 7: Drowning In Opportunity

However, just because I can't buy anything doesn't mean you can't take advantage of the embarrassment of high-quality, undervalued dividend growth riches available today.

However, in the name of long-term financial discipline and success, I held my ground and continued my deleveraging efforts.

In addition to terrible reminders of my years in poverty and exile in rural Alabama, I was faced with a flood of incredible buying opportunities.

Not just was it the anniversary of the death of two of my children, but my internet went down all week, forcing me to take an involuntary vacation.

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits.

I am NOT recommending anyone mirror this portfolio, which is merely designed to show my unique rule-based, methodical approach to value-focused, long-term, dividend growth investing.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE 3.0 portfolio.

What Happened This Week, And The Plan Going Forward

This was one of the most stressful weeks of the year for me, as it was the anniversary of the death of not one, but two of my children (my ex-wife and I lost a total of five kids during what I refer to as our "great tribulation").

If that weren't bad enough, my CenturyLink internet went down, and I spent all week troubleshooting with technicians trying to fix it. That process involved not one, but two brand new modems, and a tech having to come out and spend all day setting it up.

Now back when I lived in rural Alabama, in poverty so bad that I literally had to go an entire month living off mustard and pickle juice, the internet was similarly unreliable, which made it very hard to make ends meet. (I was an investment writer then as well.)

So a rough week, filled with painful reminders of a horrible past, full of mistakes and wasted opportunities.

To top it all off, my list of ultra value stocks (high-quality dividend growth stocks trading near 52-week lows) ballooned to 25 from just seven two weeks ago as retail REITs, midstream MLPs, food stocks, and medical companies all sold off en masse.

However, as I explained in my last update, you need to run your life, and portfolio, like a cash-based business. That means with a strong focus on discipline, patience, risk management, and a long-term view.

In this case, that means sticking to my 3D strategy (de-lever, diversify, de-risk), which will both make my portfolio safer (and more accessible to my more conservative readers), and better prepare me to take advantage of the next inevitable, but impossible to predict, market correction.

After all, using the 10/10/10 rule (how will I feel about any decision in 10 minutes, 10 months, and 10 years) is a great way to put things in perspective. In this case, it means doing my best to ignore the short-term stresses of life, and focus on what matters, which is building my career, my portfolio, and my body (losing weight, getting healthy, and building an Adonis-like body;).

Portfolio-wise, that means taking the responsible, long-term approach and not getting overly excited just because so many of my favorite high-quality, high-yield, low-risk stocks are now on sale. Because I know for a fact that something will always be on sale, and that will be doubly true when the next correction happens, whether that's in 2018, 2019, or 2024 (the longest stretch between corrections was 1990 to 1998).

In the meantime, I can just sit back, relax, and enjoy my $35.26 in daily average net dividends that my companies are working so hard to produce for me.

Trades Of The Week

None

The Portfolio Today

Source: Morningstar

Thanks to a strong week from Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT), the stock's weighting in my portfolio has grown, as has New Residential's (NYSE:NRZ), courtesy of the stock hitting a new all-time high after announcing blowout earnings.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

While I had two stocks recently raise their dividends (Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) and CONE Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNNX)), it wasn't enough to move the needle on my overall income mix.

Since my expertise is in US stocks (due to the same GAAP standards and SEC filing requirements), my portfolio will always remain primarily US-focused, with a handful of foreign holdings courtesy of ETFs (NYSEARCA:REET), Chinese MOTUS, and the Canadian REITs I plan to add later.

And while I do plan on eventually rounding out the portfolio nicely with larger blue chips, the fact is that small caps historically perform the best. And since that's where today's bargains are to be found, this portfolio will always be heavily weighted towards smaller companies.

I'm not ashamed or afraid to be so heavily in hard assets. After all, 92% of all millionaires make their fortunes in real estate, and many also make a killing in energy.

Thus, my portfolio is very heavily skewed to REITs and MLPs (about 80% of my portfolio at the moment).



I realize that this is going to result in a lot of volatility in the short to medium term, especially if interest rates start rising sharply. However, since I'm very confident in the safety of each of my REIT and MLPs' payouts, I'm not concerned about price volatility.

Thanks to UNIT's and NRZ's big gains for the week, the overall portfolio is now even more focused on small-cap, slow dividend growers. This will change over time, but it will likely take me until the end of 2018 before the dividend growth projection starts to be impressive. In the past year, the portfolio's organic dividend growth (from dividend hikes) was 5.3%.

As you can see, assuming that I added absolutely nothing to this portfolio over the next 20 years and didn't reinvest any dividends, by 2037 I'd still be earning about $36,500 a year in income. That's about double my Army pension, and about 120% more than the average retiree gets from Social Security.

Portfolio Stats

Holdings: 23

Portfolio Size: $175,338 (down $533 since last week)

Equity: $81,293

Leverage Ratio: 2.16 (down from 2.19 last week)

Forward Leverage (uncleared money in transit to broker): 2.06

Distance To Margin Call: 24.3% (up from 23.5% last week)

Yield: 8.8% (down from 8.9% from last week)

Yield On Cost: 8.8% (unchanged from last week)

Net Yield On Equity: 15.8% (down from 16.0% last week, because my equity base is growing quickly from new savings, dividends, and cap gains)

Annual Dividends: $15,363 (up $10 from last week)

Annual Interest: $2,494 (down $46 from last week due to paying down margin debt)

Annual Net Dividends: $12,869 (up $56 from last week)

(up $56 from last week) Monthly Average Net Dividends: $1,072 (up $3 from last week)

(up $3 from last week) Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $35.26 (up $0.16 from last week)



(my business empire never sleeps): (up $0.16 from last week) Portfolio Beta: 0.79 (down from 0.80 last week)

Price/Morningstar Fair Value: 0.86 (down from 0.87 last week)

FCF Margin: 25.5% (up from 25.3% last week)

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 4.4% (down 0.1% from last week)

Projected Unlevered Total Return: 13.2% (down from 13.4% last week)

Projected Net Levered Total Return: 25.9% (down from 26.2%, due to lower leverage)

Potential Net Levered Total Return (valuation reverts to fair value): 30.6% (unchanged from last week)

Worst-Performing Positions

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG): -8.5%

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA): -8.1%

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS): -7.9%

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA): -7.8%

CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL): -6.7%

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO): -5.3%

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC): -1.8%

Best-Performing Positions

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP): 11.7%

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP): 11.6%

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM): 9.2%

New Residential Investment Corp.: 8.8%

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND): 7.3%

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES): 4.9%

Sprague Resources: 4.0%

It was a brutal week for MLPs and retail REITs alike, which is why my portfolio was down slightly for the week.

However, given how well I'm doing in October (unlevered 2.71% versus S&P 500's 1.73%, beating the market by 57% this month) and my Sortino Ratio (total return minus risk free return divided by median downside deviation) of 5.61, I can't complain.

While the daily swings can be incredibly volatile, the actual risk-adjusted returns are very high, which my models predict will hold true for the long term.

Undervalued Dividend Stocks On My Radar (And Buy List)

While I may be tapped out of additional buying power, that doesn't mean I'm not always on the hunt for quality, undervalued dividend growth stocks.

So here are the ones I recommend you check out. They are all near 52-week lows, and I would buy them (if I had the capital) at this time because I am confident they can generate long-term 10+% (unlevered) total returns.

The stocks are in order of highest to lowest yield:

Bottom Line: Don't Complain About The Bull Market Because There's Plenty Of Opportunity Out There

As the saying goes, "Life's a bitch, then you die". I think it's important to be open with my readers, both about successes, failures, and personal struggles. After all, the point of Seeking Alpha in general, and tracking my portfolio on here specifically, is to show you the entire long-term investment process.

And despite the fact that I may like to think of myself as a Spock-like, cold, calculating, emotionless investment machine, I'm ultimately human, and so go through all the same trials and tribulations shared by tens of millions of people around the world.

However, as watching 9 seasons of Shark Tank has taught me, what matters isn't how many times you fall down, but how many times you get back up and learn from your mistakes. Or, as Lori Greiner, the queen of retail (her entrepreneurs have sold over $250 million since she invested in them) says, "Look to the past to learn, look to the future to succeed".

Which is why I'm more excited than ever to be on this journey with you, because as this week's ultra value list illustrates, no matter how high the market soars, there are always great dividend growth deals to be made. You just have to find them and have the courage and ability to pull the trigger. My goal is to eventually help thousands of people learn how to do just that, so that all of us can live the American dream of becoming financially independent and living off our passive dividend income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLNG, TSLA, CVS, WBA, CBL, TCO, DOC, SHOP, GMLP, QCOM, NRZ, LAND, NTES, SRLP, UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.