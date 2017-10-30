Why The Sell-Off In AMD Stock Is Almost Over

Investors playing the pre-earnings rally in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) paid the ultimate price last week. After reporting strong third-quarter results that followed with a weak outlook, AMD stock fell 14 percent on the week. Though the stock is re-testing lows not seen since early September, shareholders wonder when it will bottom.

Solid Third Quarter

Strength in the Computing and Graphics segment helped AMD reach margin expansion, to 35 percent, revenue growth of 26% year-on-year, and earnings profitability. As anticipated, sales grew due to Radeon graphics cards and Ryzen desktop processors. Market share growth will continue in the near term, thanks to the release of the budget Ryzen 3 processor. ASP (average selling prices) will get a lift from Ryzen PRO on the GPU market and Ryzen Threadripper in the HEDT (high-end desktop) markets.

AMD’s financials improved in the quarter. Thanks to positive net income of $71 million, up $477 million Y/Y, AMD’s cash and cash equivalents grew to $879 million. Debt increased marginally but is not a worry due to the improving free cash flow growth expected in the year ahead.

Source: AMD

Higher R&D expenses and annual employee incentive-related costs added to AMD’s operating expenses of $419 million in the third quarter.

Downbeat Fourth-Quarter Forecast

Unfortunately, shareholders are grumbling over the near-term outlook. In the current fourth quarter, AMD expects revenue actually dropping 15 percent sequentially (plus or minus 3 percent). It expects year-over-year revenue growth of 26 percent. This is due to lower licensing revenue ($52 million this year compared to $88 million last year) and capital expenditures surging to $140 million, up from $77 million. The higher expenses will clearly weigh on near-term results, but investors should already expect such key investments will pay off in the long term.

Source: AMD

AMD’s heavy investments are justified. On the server and datacenter market, the uptake of EPYC is accelerating. AMD counts Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and JD.com (JD) as datacenter customers preparing to deploy EPYC processors. Baidu (BIDU), HP Enterprise (HPE) and Microsoft (MSFT), through Azure, are all testing the merits of EPYC. Once qualified, AMD may expect orders in the tens of millions and multiples more than that in the quarters ahead.

The company’s fourth-quarter results are lower sequentially due to the peak of semi-custom revenue in Q3. While successful, Ryzen’s product sales strength will not offset the decline. The costs for ramping up Ryzen mobile, EPYC, and an OEM of Vega will also hurt profitability.

AMD Will Bottom in Q4

Due to higher costs in Q4, bigger expenses, and an expected leveling-off of cryptocurrency demand hurting Polaris sales, expect AMD stock drifting as low as $11 a share. At a 33x forward P/E, AMD stock is still expensive in the short term but as profits grow in the next three to five years, this multiple will shrink.

Revenue expectations will, in fact, surge to levels not seen since 2010:

Source: Prothinker.com

AMD’s massive product refresh, which does not include an update to the semi-custom chips for Microsoft’s Xbox or Sony’s (SNE) PlayStation, will contribute to its 80.3 percent earnings growth rate. This surpasses the semiconductor equipment earnings of 17.9 percent:

Source: simplywall.st

Valuation

Source: finbox.io (click the link to enter your own assumptions)

Assuming steady revenue growth in the next five years, the 5-year DCF Growth Exit model suggests AMD’s downside stock price is in the range of $10.15 to $12.80 a share.

A 5-year DCF Revenue Exit model gives a more optimistic fair value for AMD stock. At a steep discount rate of 13.5 percent, AMD is worth at least ~ $15 a share:

Source: finbox.io

Takeaway

AMD’s fourth-quarter outlook took the momentum away from its shares but long-term investors should look at the opportunity. The underdog has a good basket of products that will compete effectively against Intel (INTC). Even though Intel surpassed my price target of $40 a share, closing at $44.40 on October 20, its Coffee Lake refresh is not an assured success against AMD. As computer makers like Dell and HP offer mainstream AMD chips, AMD will gain market share. By 2018, shares will respond by moving up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.