Newmont Mining: This Is Great News

I break down Newmont's quarter and potential reasons why the stock has sold off lately.

Newmont's balance sheet has also improved, with cash on hand of $3 billion and net debt falling to approximately $1 billion.

This article was first available to subscribers of the Gold Bull Portfolio, a premium service offered by Gold Mining Bull.

Newmont Mining Q3 Earnings Analysis

NEM data by YCharts

Newmont Mining (NEM) recently reported its third-quarter 2017 earnings, and while the stock has sold off a bit Thursday, I still like the stock a lot here. If you've been considering buying the stock and adding a senior gold producer to your portfolio, I think it's a pretty good time to pull the trigger.

For some background, I previously covered Newmont following its second quarter earnings, in what I felt was a blowout quarter, with 1.4 million ounces of gold production and AISC improving to $884 per ounce. That resulted in strong operating cash flow of $529 million and free cash flow of $346 million. Before that article, I also recommended shares several times, dating back to July of 2015 when shares traded below $18.

While this quarter technically wasn't as strong as the last when it comes to cash costs and production, I think the company deserves credit for what I feel was still a great quarter, especially when compared to last year. So investors should be focusing on the positives, in my opinion.

Here's a summary of its results, thoughts on the completion of an expansion project, and reasons why I think the stock has sold off.

In Q3, Newmont's production was 1.3 million, down 100,000 ounces from last quarter, but up 7% from last year with new production from Merian and Long Canyon, and in-line with its full-year guidance. The company is on pace to easily exceed the lower end of full-year guidance of 5.0 million ounces.

AISC was $943 per ounce, up from $884 per ounce last quarter, and no change was reported in full-year guidance ($900 - $950).

Net income was $213 million or $.39 per share.

Despite the higher cash costs, Newmont's cash flow was really strong in Q3 as the company benefitted from higher average realized gold prices ($1,276, up $26 per ounce) and higher realized copper prices ($3.06 per pound, up $.60).

Newmont's operating cash flow was $688 million (up from $529 million) and free cash flow was $494 million (up from $346 million). This is a massive 107% improvement in free cash flow compared to last year and among the highest FCF in the gold mining sector this quarter.

(up from $346 million). This is a massive 107% improvement in free cash flow compared to last year and among the highest FCF in the gold mining sector this quarter. The company completed its Tanami expansion project in Australia, and maintained its production, cost and capital outlook for 2017 after raising guidance last quarter. The focus is now turned to funding its Quecher main project in Peru, which the company says will extend the Yanacocha mine life to 2027. Newmont's capital expenditures fell 28% from last year to $194 million as Merian and Long Caynon reached commercial production.

Net debt fell from $1.5 billion to $1.1 billion, with the company finishing the quarter with a cash hoard of $3 billion. At this pace, Newmont is on pace to potentially have zero net debt by the end of next year or by 2019. I think this is a great accomplishment; as you'll see below, net debt was close to $5 billion in 2013 and has been falling rapidly since then.

The dividend was increased 50% from the prior year quarter to $.075 per share. With approximately $1.20 EPS on an annual basis and a dividend of $.30 per share, its payout ratio is very low at 25%. So while the yield is low (below 1%), the payout ratio indicates room for growth, especially when considering its $3 billion cash balance.

Instead of focusing solely on the higher all-in sustaining costs, investors should look at the profitability metrics here, which are quite impressive. Also, the higher AISC reflects increased investments in exploration and development projects, according to the company.

Newmont was able to book much higher cash flow and free cash flow compared to last quarter, as the company benefitted from steady production and higher gold and copper prices. Free cash flow was close to $500 million, a huge improvement from last year's $239 million.

At its Phoenix and Boddington mines, it produced 12,000 tonnes of copper, with copper AISC improving 36% to $1.65 per pound, giving the company healthy copper margins of $1.46. Newmont is definitely seeing some gains from copper, with prices over $3 per pound, up from $2 per pound in early 2016.

The balance sheet has strengthened significantly over the past year or so, and I think by the end of next year, the company could be at a zero net debt position, which is pretty amazing since this figure was $4.8 billion in 2013 and over $3 billion in late-2015. Currently, its leverage ratio is .4X net debt to adjusted EBITDA, and the ratio keeps falling as EBITDA rises and debt decreases.

Newmont should continue to book strong quarterly earnings like this, especially following the recent completion of its Tanami expansion in Australia, which maintains annual production of up to 475,000 ounces at $700-$750 AISC, as well as completion of the Subika Underground (150,000-200,000 ounces per year beginning in 2019), Ahafo Mill Expansion, Twin Underground and Quecher Main project, which will expand Yanacocha's mine life to 2027.

I think the recent stock dip has much more to do with gold prices and weakness in gold miners this week than it has to do with Newmont's earnings. Investors who are looking to add a senior (1+ million ounce per year) gold producer should consider buying shares here on the dips. Year-to-date, shares have advanced by 3.38%, slightly underperforming the VanEck gold miners index (GDX); however, over the past 2 years, shares are up by 104%, and I think shares should outperform going forward.

If you want deeper coverage into the gold sector, as well as coverage of oil & gas stocks, please consider signing up for the Gold Bull Portfolio. You'll get updates and access to my real-life gold portfolio holdings (breakdown by stock symbol and weighting), along with exclusive research on junior miners/explorers, and early access to insider buying reports, earnings releases and coverage of oil producers and MLPs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NEM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.