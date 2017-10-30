Amazon's Q3: Expensive Stock Still Worth Owning

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) recently announced its third-quarter results. As far as the earnings game is concerned, you can call this one a win. The company was ahead on the bottom line by a wide margin apparently, coming in at $0.52 per share, which was good for a $0.49 beat. Sales were ahead by a significant $1.6 billion and came in at $43.7 billion, which meant the top line expanded by over 33%. Net income, unfortunately, saw no growth. All of this is impressive, but there is important context to note, as Bill Maurer observes.

Amazon always brings its cash flow to the front of the press release. Operating cash flow jumped 14% over the past twelve months. There are a few definitions of free cash flow that the company goes through - I'll just capture the last one: after deducting finance lease principal repayments and taking into account assets acquired under capital leases, as well as capital spending obviously, operating cash flow was unfortunately reduced to negative $1 billion of free cash on a trailing twelve-month basis. (The traditional definition of free cash saw a decrease but was positive.)

Perhaps more disappointing was operating income for the quarter. That number went down 40% in Q3, even with some help from Whole Foods Market. Obviously, the Whole Foods effect is still young, but it is nevertheless something that caught my eye. The consolidated statement of cash flows for Q3 likewise shows that operating cash flow for the three months ended September 30 decreased to $3.85 billion from $4.66 billion. Capital spending increased, so free cash took a hit even before the other qualifiers come into play.

This is why I characterize the quarter as good enough. Amazon is a company that is constantly experimenting, and as such, it's going to have variable cash flow success depending on the quarter and the decisions of the managerial team. It's the overall story/thesis one should focus on - the different parts of the company, the brand equities, the acquisition strategies - how all of that may come together one day and deliver sustained shareholder value. There are Amazon believers and disbelievers, those who think the stock has gotten ahead of itself and those who are convinced it has not gone far enough. I continue to be a believer and think there is more room for growth.

However, I came across a CNBC article discussing the merits of disposing of some assets in an effort to avoid regulatory discomfort; there's also a more recent video mentioning this idea. It's something worth considering when evaluating the future of the company/stock, but I have a different viewpoint that doesn't necessarily take into account regulation. It centers on the possibility that spinning off some assets, or tracking-stock them, might add some value for shareholders (if eventual regulation forces the issue, then it might simply be unintentionally beneficial).

Let's take Amazon Studios. It is the part of the retail/tech conglomerate upon which I focus the most; it also happens to be the part that Wall Street probably focuses on the least. That makes sense to a degree, since the business of original content, especially as it concerns distributing feature films, is very mathematically risky. The Prime shipping product uses content to entice consumers to find an excuse to spend the money on a yearly subscription; it's a clever marriage of retailing and storytelling, a use of mythologies to move merchandise. We don't get much visibility on how the segment is doing, but I believe the Studios portion stands a great chance of growing over time. I can also foresee it being used in a cashing-out scenario - Amazon could spin off the division to the public, sell it... whatever. It could acquire another studio and combine them into a splashy media IPO. It all depends, of course, on how well CEO Jeff Bezos executes his Hollywood strategy, and he cannot have any more scandalous missteps ever.

There are other parts of the company that could also be monetized. Amazon continues to build out a shipping/logistics division; maybe that could be fair game down the line, depending on how its ultimate form shapes up. Amazon now owns Whole Foods; if it acquires more brick/mortar assets, perhaps they could be aggregated into a unique entity. The company has developed all kinds of technologies and hardware and software that could be given the public treatment, if structured accordingly. Bezos is an imaginative individual, and the future usually surprises all of us. Given where Amazon has been in the past, it's no wonder many shareholders haven't cashed out yet and want to stick around for the ride to come in all its "fear of missing out" glory.

I think when investors look at Amazon's current sky-high valuation, what they are seeing is this educated speculation in action. Admittedly, the sky is back up above lofty levels:

AMZN data by YCharts

That's the 1-year. Let's look at a wider range of time as well:

AMZN data by YCharts

Obviously, the stock could be below $900 by the time this is published. It's been a wild ride. But anyone can see the technical strength on display. As I've said, Amazon is a collection of speculative experiments that are most certainly not curated with a value investor in mind; so far, though, it has been, if not the ultimate disruptive force in the business/tech world, then one of the most disruptive forces in same. That's how the company needs to be looked at: not necessarily on a quarterly cash flow basis (although I reiterate that yes, I am a cash flow guy, and even on speculation, I want to see that metric receive its fair share of scrutiny on the part of management, even as it evaluates and subsequently invests in risk in the marketplace) but on a quarterly story basis, if you will (i.e., that the investment thesis is still present and accounted for).

The biggest risk of all is CEO Jeff Bezos, one could argue. Going back to the subject of disposal of assets, it's clear that a company can become too large to effectively manage; that goes for several people managing, but it especially is apropos to Bezos, as Amazon is famously/notoriously tied to the whims of its founder. Many believe he wants to invest in everything, and while that is probably true, maybe it is more accurate to say he wants to experiment with every possible combination of business models that exist. I admit, that does give me pause at times, because sometimes it is better to conclude that certain areas should be avoided. I think Bezos would rather ask, "How do we probably succeed at something that is improbable for us at best?" As far as that goes, one just has to accept the risk or avoid the stock altogether.

To review the current Amazon situation, I find the stock a good investment for the long term, even though it is risky and expensive. I am emboldened by the price action in the past and the current technical achievements. The close above $1100 - even if it turns out to be short-lived, and even if it is arguably just another number that our minds illogically gravitate toward - keeps me encouraged. Amazon's brand equity is strong, the company has good top line growth, it is acquiring assets like Whole Foods, it is expanding its footprint in real estate, it wants to be the best in many areas (advertising, content, shipping, retail... the list goes on), and Jeff Bezos is a fascinating business leader in a world full of fascinating business leaders. I continue to own the stock and feel no reason to take profits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.