Facebook And Apple Report This Week: The Forward Estimates Look Fine

The iPhone dominance has resulted in Apple becoming a growth cyclical; management is trying to push into other products/businesses to offset iPhone cyclicality.

Apple's run has been phenomenal for 17 years - I've looked for reasons to be bearish - but the expected forward estimates won't allow for any real negativity.

Facebook is still suffering under the stigma of increased social media regulation; but to Zuckerberg's credit, he is facing the pressure head on.

After last Thursday's Tech sector reports, no doubt investors will be bullish coming into Facebook's and Apple's earnings reports.

Facebook (FB) reports Wednesday, November 1, 2017, while Apple (AAPL) reports Thursday, November 2, 2017, both after the closing bell.

With last Thursday's solidly positive report amongst both the old tech giants, (Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)) as well as the new tech giants (Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG)), no doubt expectations have been raised for this week's Tech sector earnings reports, but I thought readers should see the numbers anyway and judge for themselves.

Facebook (by the numbers):

Q3 '17 (est) Q2 '17 Q1 '17 Q4 '16 2020 EPS est $10.24 2019 EPS est $8.08 $8.07 $7.81 $8.37 2018 EPS est $6.52 $6.51 $5.91 $6.69 2017 EPS est $5.34 $5.34 $4.85 $5.42 2020 est EPS gro rt 27% 2019 est EPS gro rt 24% 24% 30% 25% 2018 est EPS gro rt 22% 22% 24% 23% 2017 est EPS gro rt 26% 26% 15% 28% 2020 P.E 17x 2019 P.E 22x 20x 20x 15x 2018 P.E 27x 25x 26x 18x 2017 P.E 33x 30x 32x 23x 2020 est rev ($'s bl's) $76.7 2019 est rev $63.6 $63.4 $60.7 $57.3 2018 est rev $51.0 $50.9 $49.3 $46.4 2017 est rev $39.2 $39.2 $38.5 $36.6 2020 rest rev gro rt 21% 2019 est rev gro rt 25% 25% 23% 23% 2018 est rev gro rt 30% 30% 28% 26% 2017 est rev gro rt 42% 42% 39% 33%

Estimate source for Q3 '17: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S as of 10/29/17

2020 was included, just as it will be for Apple, so readers can evaluate the same data for the same time periods.

Earnings per share data is "operating" or non-GAAP

Facebook and the rest of the social media have been in the headlines a lot lately, caught up with fake ad spending and manipulation by the Russians, etc. all of which is still being disclosed based on Washington investigations.

My own opinion is the increased regulation and oversight will be a "this too shall pass" occurrence in the next few years, but as a regular user of Facebook, I do worry that the stuff I read on FB is not very worthwhile.

More on this in the article's summary section.

Apple (by the numbers):

Q4 '17 (9/30) est Q3 '16 (6/30) Q2 '17 (3/31) Q1 '17 (12/31) 2020 EPS est $11.99 $11.88 $11.22 2019 EPS est $11.70 $11.33 $11.06 $10.71 2018 EPS est $11.16 $10.82 $10.37 $10.05 2017 EPS est $9.00 $9.00 $8.95 $8.93 2020 est EPS gro rt 2% 5% 1% 2019 est EPS gro rt 5% 5% 7% 7% 2018 est EPS gro rt 24% 20% 16% 13% 2017 est EPS gro rt 8% 8% 8% 7% 2020 P.E 14x 13x 13x 2019 P.E 14x 14x 13x 12x 2018 P.E 15x 15x 14x 13x 2017 P.E 18x 18x 16x 14x 2020 est rev ($ bl) $277.4 $275.4 $255.6 2019 est rev $272.3 $264.8 $254.8 $246.8 2018 est rev $266.7 $260.1 $250.0 $244.7 2017 est rev $227.4 $227.3 $227.4 $227.6 2020 est rev gro rt 2% 4% 0% 2019 est rev gro rt 2% 2% 2% 1% 2018 est rev gro rt 17% 14% 10% 7% 2017 est rev go rt 5% 5% 5% 6%

Estimate source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S as of 10/29/17

Valuation comparison:

Apple Facebook Est 4-yr EPS gro rt 10% 25% Est 4-yr rev gro rt 7% 29% Avg P.E 15x 25x Price-to-sales 3.7x 14x Price-to-book 6x 7x Price-to-cash-flow 13x 25x Price-to-free-cash-flow 16x 29x Price to cash-flow (ex cash) 10x 25x Price to FCF (ex cash) 13x 29x Free-cash-flow yield 6% 4% Cap'l returned as % of cash-flow 85% 0% Dividend yield 25% 0% Mstar moat narrow wide Mstar fair value estimate $145 $155

Summary:

To keep the article short and sweet for readers, both the EPS and revenue estimates for Facebook and Apple look very similar to the trends seen in the Technology companies reporting last week.

Worries over regulation of Facebook's business and production concerns over the iPhone X haven't shown up in the estimate trends for either of the two tech giants.

These are obviously two different companies at two very different points in their secular growth cycles. Here are some points to ponder as you await earnings releases this week:

Facebook is earlier in its secular growth life-cycle than Apple

This is evidenced by the fact that Facebook pays no dividend and is currently repurchasing no shares, somewhat surprising given that as a social media (software) company, it is using the stock as currency for acquisitions. Still it demonstrates good discipline that Facebook isn't repo'ing shares at these valuations.

Does Facebook have a meaningful competitor? Certainly, if you look across all of social media, you can make the case; but the social network giant stands alone in terms of its network ability.

The real strength of Facebook's model is that it is in the earliest stages of monetizing both its user network and its advertising model.

Here are earlier articles written in 2012 (stock trading in $20s-$30s) and more recently in early 2017, with the stock trading near $120.

Clients' lowest cost basis on FB is $19.91 from November 2012, and comprises a 3.3% position in client accounts, versus its 1.9% weighting in the S&P 500.

Apple is a totally different story relative to Facebook - if you would study Apple's revenue and EPS history, the company has taken on a "growth cyclical" nature, with revenue and EPS rising sharply in the 12 months following a major iPhone launch and then settling into more mundane "mid-single-digit' EPS and revenue growth during the "off years" of the iPhone launch.

Apple is a more mature company than Facebook, as evidenced by Apple's regular and substantial return of capital as the company's investment opportunities diminish over time.

The other aspect of Apple's business is that as the iPhone matures and the world is split between what is almost an oligopolistic competitive structure between the iPhone and Android, and as operating margins narrow as a result of this competition, Apple will need to find additional revenue streams to move the needle of an $850-billion company.

Apple Services can help do that, Apple's push into Enterprise or the business market could help sustain that growth, but my own opinion is that the Apple Watch, with its potential to be able to monitor the wearer's health metrics, could be a huge winner in the Healthcare vertical. That may seem years away, but Apple's long-range plan of transmitting vital personal information to healthcare professionals might be more real "vision" than many people think.

Apple is a 3.8% position in client accounts, and has now had two nasty corrections in the stock, late 2013 and 2014, and then again in late 2015 and 2016, with each correction lasting about 12-15 months.

I do think this is the "new normal" for Apple, as Tim Cook and the management team push into other opportunities to try and offset the iPhone cyclicality.

Conclusion: Facebook looks attractive as a GARP (growth-at-a-reasonable-price) stock while Apple never really looks expensive on a valuation basis, and would be a much bigger beneficiary of US tax reform with cash repatriation than Facebook would.

What surprised me about the valuation table when looking at Facebook was the 25x P/E ratio, for what is expected 25% "average" growth over the next 4 years, on even faster revenue growth.

The whole point of this post was to demonstrate that - as of today - given the trends in forward EPS and revenue estimates, and noting how the estimates have been used in the past - forward estimates are not indicating a problem with either stock.

Remember though, these are forward "estimates" and that market corrections can result in corrections in individual stocks, even when the fundamentals remain robust.

Thanks for reading and be careful out there.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.