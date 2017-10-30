Is GasLog A Safe High Yield Play?

Overview

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is a limited partnership with publicly-traded general partner GasLog Ltd (GLOG). GLOP owns a fleet of 12 modern large LNG carriers (2006-2016 built), 7 of which have modern tri-fuel propulsion systems ("TFDE"). GLOP serves as an additional funding vehicle for parent GLOG, which plans to drop down vessels with long-term contracts in order to finance further fleet expansion. GLOG owns nearly 25% of the total outstanding units, and also owns incentive distribution rights (IDRs) which entitle them to a larger share of distributions as the payouts increase.

GLOP currently trades near $24 and has approximately 41.5M units outstanding for a current market capitalization of close to $1B. GLOP’s current yield is 8.6% based on a recently declared payout of $0.5175/qtr. GLOP also has $144M in preferred equity outstanding (GLOP-A), which currently trade at a strong premium ($26.70) to their initial offering price. Due to this sharp premium, I expect a Series-B offering within the next couple months.

The rest of this report will briefly review the overall LNG transport market, discuss recent developments for GasLog in particular, provide fleet & charter valuations, review the balance sheet, discuss upcoming risks, and provide overall 'fair value' commentary. This is highly recommended reading for anyone with an investment in GLOP or in any related-industry firms such as Golar LNG (GLNG), Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG), or Teekay LNG Partners (TGP).

Market & Charter Overview

GLOP operates directly in the LNG transport market, with a fleet of 12 modern vessels, all of which are fixed on long-term contracts to Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B). These ships deliver LNG cargoes across major trade routes where trade volumes have been consistently soaring. This is a very strong demand-driven market, but unfortunately for ship owners, the supply of new vessels has outpaced demand for the past few years.

We have finally seen some market strengthening in the past year, and I am overall very bullish on forward prospects, but the current market rates are significantly lower than the rates GLOP has secured on most of their vessels. If the market fails to significantly improve between mid-2018 and mid-2020, this could provide a devastating impact to GLOP's distributable cash flow ("DCF").

The following chart, taken from the recent Q3-17 earnings presentation (slide 7), illustrates these upcoming charters. We see the first batch of three vessels due for re-delivery in mid-2018. Shell has already decided to NOT exercise the continuation options. These are modern "TFDE" carriers. The second batch runs off from mid-2019 to mid-2020. These are still modern ships, but they are steam-based, which means they command lower charter rates, usually around $15k/day lower than TDFE.

Although GLOP doesn't disclose their charter rates directly, we've estimated that the first trio is fixed at close to $77k/day and the '5 sisters' are fixed at close to $65k/day. The current markets have been strengthening off multi-year lows, but I estimate the long-term TDFE rates are still below $60k/day and the modern steam rates are still below $45k/day. The following chart (slide 13) illustrates the significant y/y improvement in TFDE spot rates, but even then we are sitting close to $50k/day.

Forward demand is set to continue surging, which is good for this market, but we still have remaining slack from the past 5-years of over-supply.

James Catlin, who is a research associate on Value Investor's Edge has recently released some macro reports to the public. These include a major supply-side and a major demand-side report that I believe are essential reading for anyone with interest in this sector:

Recent GasLog Developments & Growth

GasLog and Partners have been very busy over the past year. They've announced three dropdowns, a public unit offering, a preferred equity raise, and an ongoing at-the-market ("ATM") offering.

January 2017: Pricing of 3.75M common units at $20.50

March 2017: Dropdown of "GasLog Greece" for $219M

May 2017: Pricing of 5.75M preferred units at 8.625%

June 2017: Dropdown of "GasLog Geneva" for $211M

September 2017: Dropdown of "Solaris" for $186M

This is a clear profile of equity-driven growth, and it has supported the increase of distributions from $0.478 last fall to $0.5175 this fall, an annual boost of 8.3%. Although this is certainly impressive, GLOP has eight ships (two-thirds of the fleet!) up for contract renewal within the next three years. All eight of these contracts are significantly higher than the current market rates.

Equity Pricing

I'll circle back to "fair values" later in the report, but it is important to note the price at which GLOP is willing to do equity raises to get an impression of where management believes units are fairly valued. They did an equity raise at $20.50 last January and they are currently selling units hand-over-fist via the ATM ($45M last quarter alone at $22.96/sh).

There's nothing wrong with selling equity to fund accretive growth. In fact, that's the entire point of LP structured companies. However, it's important to realize that anytime equity is getting sold, the company is likely close to fair/full valuations, or at least management believes so.

Accretive Growth?

For purposes of evaluating GLOP's growth potential, it's important to review the recent asset transactions between GLOP and parent GLOG (i.e. "dropdowns"). The four recent deals were done around 9.2x EBITDA (close to an 11% yield). This means that as long as GLOP can sell units below a DCF yield of 11%, then the growth is likely accretive.

With GLOP sitting at an 8.6% yield, forward coverage of around 1.25x, at a pricing of $24/unit, the units are inherently offering a cash yield of just shy of 11%. We're right at the threshold of determining whether or not unit-funded growth is truly beneficial. It's close to a 'toss-up,' and arguably is a bit skewed by the parent's desire to boost their incentive distribution right ("IDR") payouts.

This accretion can be boosted in three ways:

Convince GLOG to dropdown units closer to 8x EBITDA (12.5% yield). This is less likely because GLOG would get smaller proceeds and all the historic dropdowns have been in the lower-9x range. Only sell GLOP units at higher prices (i.e. 10% yield or less). This is a tricky one because it is dependent on market conditions. GLOP isn't likely to go much higher without distribution raises, which of course would amplify the mid-2018 to mid-2019 risks. We already saw management hedge a bit by going with $0.5175 instead of $0.52/qtr. Pivot to preferred equity at lower yields. This is the most obvious path forward. GLOP entered the market with an 8.625% raise last spring and those units (GLOP-A) have performed very well. They now trade at $26.30, implying a yield of 8.2%. I believe GLOP could sell another $100-$150M of preferred, Series-B, at a yield of around 8.5%. They could also attempt to do a follow-on offering of Series-A for around $25.50.

Of these three choices, the third is the most realistic. I expect a preferred equity raise very soon. Before we discuss the preferred equity side of the business, I'll provide a quick overview of IDR structures.

IDR Structure: Why GLOG Loves Dropdowns

As we've previously discussed, GLOP will continuously pursue dropdown growth when it is accretive on a per-unit basis. This is virtually guaranteed because parent GLOG owns the "General Partner" rights and can virtually direct capital allocation (subject to the oversight of a conflicts committee).

The higher GLOP distributions go, the more "bonus money" GLOG gets paid as part of their management incentive. In this industry, this structure is called "incentive distribution rights" ("IDR").

GLOG is currently in the lucrative “third target distribution” range (reference annual report, page 116). With GasLog eligible for 25% of all distribution increases, this means they really want to see growth. If we see 8% annualized per-unit growth, GLOG could even crack into the wildly lucrative "Thereafter" threshold by mid-2019.

To provide a quick math example of the power here, GLOG is currently eligible for 25% of all marginal increase. This means that everytime they boost the quarterly payout by 1 cent, they receive an extra $140k/qtr. This doesn't sound like much at first, but over the course of a year, and a boost of 5 cents, that's an annual improvement to GLOG's bottom line of $3M in 100% profit margin cash flow.

Once they get into the "Thereafter" bracket (over $0.5625/qtr), GLOG gets 50% of all increases. This means that everytime GLOP boosts payouts by 1 cent ($410k/qtr), GLOG gets the exact same pay raise. 5 cents over a year and GLOG is getting over $8M in 100% margin cash flow.

This, of course, is in addition to all the regular distributions GLOG gets by owning over 10M common units in GLOP (currently over $21M/yr). GLOG wants to see GLOP continue growing. This structure is meant to align interests, but it can also lead to over-prioritizing high immediate payouts instead of investing cash into higher-return projects.

Preferred Equity Benefits: For Common Holders

A lot of common equity investors look negatively at preferred equity as "high cost debt/financing," but this isn't quite accurate in my view. Preferred equity is essentially the same as selling common units, with two clear distinctions: the payouts never increase, but the payouts are senior to the common. As an additional risk-reducer, if the payouts are suspended, they must be fully paid prior to ANY common distributions.

Since GLOP is a healthy firm in pursuit of more guaranteed growth via dropdown candidates from GLOG, they can either sell common units at a current yield of 8.6% (11% when coverage ratio is factored in), or they can sell preferred units at 8.5%. It seems like a toss-up right?

Not quite. Preferred units will never see their distribution increase. Meanwhile, we just illustrated how GLOP grew per-unit payouts at an 8% annual pace. If GLOP can execute perfectly and keep this 8% growth up, GLOP could theoretically be paying out close to $2.60/unit by the end of 2020. Assuming they still have a coverage of around 1.15x ($3.00/unit in DCF), this would be a forward yield-at-cost of around 11% direct and 12.5% underlying given current units at $24. Meanwhile, the preferred would stay at 8.5% and never increase.

It's a clear case of efficient equity management. GasLog has previously demonstrated their prowess, so I think we see an offering very soon.

Preferred Equity Benefits: For Preferred Holders

I've just illustrated how selling preferred equity makes more sense than selling common units in this market. Does that make it a bad choice for income-seeking investors? Not at all!

As I will discuss in the risks section below, GLOP faces major re-charting between mid-2018 and mid-2020. This will challenge their coverage ratio for the common units. However, preferred units must be paid 100% before the common holders receive a single penny.

This risk-reducing caveat combined with GasLog's steady overall business means that the 8.5% yield is pretty much rock solid. Not only that, but it qualifies as "dividends" instead of yield-based "income" due to the underlying 1099 filing, so high net worth individuals in the United States can theoretically save a significant amount on taxes.

For example, a top-tier tax payer can expect a 39.6% federal tax hit on bonds, but only a 23.8% tax on dividends. A middle-income investor in the 25-33% brackets only pays a 15% tax on dividends. This means that the 8.5% preferred dividend is actually similar to a post-tax bond payout of over 10%. In this yield-starved environment, this is a massive payout.

A caveat of course is that most of these preferred instruments are perpetual in nature. The GLOP-A doesn't adjust to a floating payout for a decade, so if interest rates would skyrocket, suddenly that 8.5% doesn't look as nice. The majority of bonds would have far shorter maturity dates.

Fleet Breakdown & Valuations

As I mentioned in the introduction, GLOP has a fleet of 12 vessels, 7 of which have TDFE propulsion. The entire fleet is modern, with an average age of just 5.5 years (normal 30-35 year life expectancy for LNG carriers). These are all modern vessels and should have no difficulty finding employment in the near-future. According to the latest report by VesselsValue, the premier source of live fleet market valuations, the current fleet is worth $1.59B on a charter-free basis. I've added the final two vessels in with red markings to reflect the current owned fleet.

This $1.59B valuation is the charter-free level for these ships, which doesn't include GLOP's massive profitable backlog of over $1B. As I mentioned above, market rates are currently far lower for these vessels, so the ship prices have naturally also slipped lower. To properly value GLOP, we need to adjust for their above-market long-term contracts.

Charter Valuations

GLOP has a massive backlog with several vessels fixed into the 2020s. I've re-attached my chart of the contracted revenue with the risks highlighted, but even those ships still have several years of guaranteed payouts.



Although GLOP doesn’t disclose their annual rates terms, we can estimate these levels by comparing historic revenue and historic EBITDA to operating days. Judging by historic numbers, I estimate that GLOP's EBITDA breakeven (i.e. vessel operating expenses + overhead costs) is close to $19k/day.

Working backwards against publicly-disclosed vessel acquisition multiples, I've been able to approximate the charter rates using the above calculations. The chart below reflects my estimates.

Plugging these values into our proprietary Value Investor's Edge valuation model provides us with a current backlog (dated from 1 October 2017) of just over $1B with expected lifetime EBITDA of nearly $550M. With a 30-year depreciation regime and a discount rate of 10%, the current charter backlog is worth $441M in addition to the current value of the vessels.

Balance Sheet & Debt Payments

As of the just-announced Q3-17 results (current to 30 September 2017), GLOP had net debt of $1.07B after adding in the Solaris acquisition along with $144M in preferred equity. After offsetting the fleet valuations of $1.6B and the charter valuations of $441M, GLOP has a charter-adjusted NAV of $817M, or $19.69/unit. Their balance sheet has a current net debt-to-assets ratio ("D/A") of D/A is 52%, not including preferred equity.

These valuations pass the ‘common sense’ test as GLOP has been rapidly selling common units above $20/sh and has been offering preferred equity as well. NAV is essentially the 'live book value' for a firm and reflects a "fair price" for a company. It's suitable to pay slight premiums to NAV if one believes the market is set to continue improving, but it does offer a sort of 'reality check' on many of these names.

Upcoming Debt Maturities

GLOP has a clean debt profile with no major maturities until Q4-19. Their $338M bullet payment is easily manageable with the current D/A of just 52%. Even without including any charter coverage, the leverage is only around 70%, so I expect an extension of at least 80% of this balloon payment.

Primary Risks

GLOP has three primary risks- upcoming charter coverage, overreliance on Shell, and the natural GP conflicts due to GLOG’s control.

The Shell financial risk isn’t really a serious concern even in a low oil price environment; however, I don’t believe it’s healthy for a firm to have nearly 100% charter dependence with one counterparty. GLOG has added a sole charter to Centrica, and going forward I’d like to start seeing some more diversity from revenue sources. Although the best outcome is likely an option extension on the 3x upcoming expirations (Shanghai, Santiago, and Sydney), if rates dip a bit we might see GasLog pursue another charter party. Although this would lower rates, it could also help with revenue diversification.

This brings us to the primary risk: dependence on strong LNG charter rates when charters expire. As my chart below illustrates, we have three ships up for expiration in the next year and current long-term TDFE rates are likely around $60k/day. This means we need to see the market strengthen a bit to get a good charter roll.

Although the near-term focus is naturally on the 2013-trio, these are actually the safer ships due to their modernity. I believe the bigger risk is actually the ‘5 sisters’ which are all modern steam. I’d expect them to fetch around $40-$45k/day under medium or long-term deals in this environment, which means we have 2-3 years for the market to strengthen significantly or GLOP’s cash flow situation could get difficult.



The final risk is the GP dependence on GLOG. As I pointed out earlier, GLOG is in that lucrative IDR zone and their incentive is to maximize growth of payouts. While in theory, this provides aligned incentives, it also means that unitholders are ‘losing’ 25% of all growth and by end-2018, they could be ‘losing’ 50% of each incremental dollar as the IDRs kick in. This also means that GLOG could force GLOP to take growth up front to boost payouts with less concern for long-term prospects.

We’ve never seen any abuse from GasLog, so I don’t expect this sort of mismanagement, but it is certainly a risk. The LP firms are almost always the inferior holdings (vs. the GP) except during periods of wacky market panic. GLOG sits in the best position here in almost all market scenarios (I’ll have a comprehensive GLOG update out early next week).

Are Payouts Sustainable?

This is the most important question for investors who are considering the common GLOP units. This question is even more amplified when investors are holding units that trade at a 20% premium to adjusted NAV (arguable near-term value floor).

This depends on a number of scenarios, but broadly speaking, GLOP has 41.5M units currently outstanding at a payout of $2.07/yr. They currently need $86M in annual DCF to maintain coverage. A ratio of 1.1-1.2x is nice, but not required. If GLOP doesn't sell any more units, nor accept any more dropdowns, they need $86M in DCF at the current payout, $93M next year at 8% growth, $100M run-rate by end 2019, and $108M run-rate by end-2020.

Based on current results, DCF is likely to be around $115M lower than EBITDA, so this means GLOP needs to deliver $195-$220M in annual EBITDA depending on the range of zero-growth to 8% annual growth scenarios to maintain 1.0x coverage. The chart below illustrates how GLOP is perfectly set with their current charters. They can continue growing to 2020 with zero issues if it wasn't for those looming expirations between May 2018 and December 2020.

The following chart stress-tests GLOP for the current market environment. I think the reality will be somewhere in the middle, but it is important to gauge the range of outcomes. In this scenario, GLOP is in serious trouble. They can only pay around $0.28/qtr going forward from 2020 even with a skimpy 1.0x coverage ratio.

How Can GLOP Avoid Disaster?

There are a few methods GLOP can use to mitigate these questionable outcomes, besides just sitting back and praying for a stronger market.

Ramp up dropdowns even at questionable accretion. If GLOP can add around three ships per year, all of which have charters to mid-2020, then they can smooth out their revenue table so that instead of losing 75% of the fleet by end-2020, they only lose 50%. GLOG conveniently has exactly nine vessels with charter coverage from 2023 and beyond. I believe all nine of these NEED to be dropped within three years if the markets don't improve significantly or GLOP is in trouble. This could even mean doing a dropdown at 11% returns when the equity costs 12% or more. Significantly slow annual growth in per-unit payouts. I demonstrated how the 8% growth is easily tenable if the market rates were similar to current charters. Unfortunately, that's not the current reality. The 8% annual distribution increase is unsustainable, and frankly, it is not needed. With an 8.6% payout, do investors really need an 8% growth? I think management is already going this way as we say a three-quarter cent increase last time. I expect another three-quarter next payout and then half-cent raises thereafter, cutting to a 3-4% growth rate. Work a blend-and-extend with Shell. If the markets fail to improve, GLOP can probably work out a 'blend-and-extend' deal with Shell where they secure employment at slightly above market rates in return for offering some friendly extension options or a slight reduction on some of the newbuilds. This isn't really a great option as it hurts future growth capacity, but it would be preferable to a sudden distribution cut.

Conclusion

GLOP has been a retail investor favorite on Seeking Alpha. I also have high regards for the management team and I've personally owned GLOP units at different time. This is a good company, but they are facing a difficult re-chartering environment. I believe the risks at GLOP are significantly understated by investors, so I wanted to provide this comprehensive update.

GLOP isn't 'wildly overpriced' nor is it 'extremely risky,' but it is certainly NOT a safe yield and with an adj. NAV in the high-$19s, it also seems a bit expensive. I recommend an avoid at these levels, but the preferred equity looks like a good risk-adjusted income instrument, especially since a Series-B is likely to be sold soon.

My current ‘fair value’ price target is $20/sh.

Access The Latest Research

Did you find this research report helpful? Would you like similar coverage on over 50 firms, including dozens of high-yield income opportunities?

We’re now entering our earnings season, which includes exclusive preview and review commentary with updated valuation models. Our public research is only the tip of the iceberg as we publish nearly 10x the content privately. And until October 31, we are offering free trials of our Marketplace Service. Please inquire.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.