Trick Or Treat 10-27-17

Review and Update

In last week's missive, I discussed the "seemingly impervious advance" being driven by the advancement towards "tax reform and tax cuts."

"The last leg higher has been directly responsive to the ramp up in the political "marketing surge" surrounding "tax cuts and tax reform." With the House having already passed their respective budget resolutions, late Thursday, the Senate passed a budget blueprint for the next fiscal year. With both of the 'budget resolutions' in place, it was seen as clearing a hurdle to the goal of overhauling the tax code.



This is not new, of course, as the entire rally for the markets since the election has been driven by hopes of lower taxes, despite disaster, floods, fires and Central Bank threats of liquidity extraction."

The passage of the budget by the House of Representatives this past Thursday clears the deck for the advancement of tax cuts and reform. While getting a bill written will be difficult, there is a high degree of motivation to get the bill passed by Christmas, especially with 50 Republicans up for re-election next November.

Or, it could be the next Fed Chairman. Or, you can just say it was earnings driven.

Whatever reason you want to subscribe to the advance this past week is fine. The reality is the bulls are clearly in charge, which keeps us allocated to towards equity risk currently.

It is worth noting that just as we saw during the run-up in the markets in 2014 and into 2015, the participation rate, as measured by the number of stocks trading above their respective 50- and 200-day moving averages, was declining, which signaled a deterioration in participation. That deterioration eventually led to the decline in late 2015 and early 2016.

Currently, even as the market has made a seemingly unstoppable advance this year, the breadth of the advance has once again narrowed markedly.

This was clearly noticeable on Friday, as the 5-largest technology stocks by market cap were the primary contributors to the advance.

You can see this more clearly here by looking at the difference between the Technology Sector ETFs XLK (market-cap weighted) and RYT (equal-weight).

Not surprisingly, since Technology makes up near 1/4th of the S&P 500 index, the surge in the 5 major technology stocks magnified the performance of the S&P 500 Index ETF SPY (market-cap weighted) versus RSP (equal-weighting).

With earnings growth very weak for the overall S&P 500 index so far this quarter, the markets well ahead of fundamentals, as I discussed on Tuesday, it just makes sense to remain a bit more cautious currently, particularly as the Fed begins to try a "reverse course" on monetary policy.

That doesn't mean "sell everything" and hide in cash. It does mean taking some time to review and understand the type and amount of risk you have undertaken in your portfolio and make some adjustments by rebalancing.

We have had one of the longest stretches in history without a 3% correction. That statistic alone suggests we are closer to one than not, as "all things must end." However, the length of time we have gone without a correction also suggests the next correction will be both larger, and more painful, than currently anticipated.

Taking some actions today will ensure that you don't make poor, emotionally driven investment decisions in the middle of that correction that exacerbates the effects of a correction.

Market and Sector Analysis

Data Analysis Of The Market and Sectors For Traders

S&P 500 Tear Sheet

Performance Analysis

ETF Model Relative Performance Analysis

Sector and Market Analysis

This past week, the bull market continued its advance, although a bit more wobbly, as volatility picked up last week. With bullish sentiment still pushing extremes, there seems to be little of concern of investment risks currently as the year-end approaches and the "seasonally strong" period of the year goes into full swing.

Technology and Discretionary - surged higher on Friday as money chased the few stocks that grossly overweight these sectors (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)) as noted above. However, despite the relatively narrow lead, the sectors did push to new highs, keeping money allocated accordingly. However, some profit-taking is warranted to rebalance risk.

Staples reiterating last week's comment:

"Staples are showing significant weakness. Reduce exposure with the break of the 200-dma for now."

Basic Materials, Financials, and Industrials stagnated last week but remain exceedingly overbought with valuations stretched. Rebalance risks and allocations accordingly.

Healthcare has slipped back to its 50-day moving average and bounced off that support on Friday. The trend remains positive currently, but watch for a violation of the support to signal a potential shift in portfolio weightings. Move stops up to the September lows for now.

Energy, as I noted last week:

"While the underlying technicals are beginning to improve, the sector must stay above the 200-dma while working off the extremely overbought condition that currently exists."

On Friday, the sector bounced off of the 200-DMA as oil prices finally broke above $52/bbl. With the 50-DMA now having turned back up, and approaching a cross of the 200-DMA, we are becoming much more interested in adding energy back into portfolios after having been out of the sector since 2014.

Utilities - We remain long the sector and have moved stops up to the 50-DMA. Trends remain positive, and interest rates have likely peaked for the current advance.

Small and Mid-Cap stocks have stalled over the last couple of weeks and remain extremely overbought. Stops should be moved up accordingly. We previously took some gains out of these sectors but remain long for now.

Emerging Markets and International stocks have shown some weakness as of late but remain in a bullish trend overall. We remain long these markets for now but have moved up stops accordingly.

Gold - I noted previously the failure of precious metals to break back above the 50-DMA. With the complete absence of fear of a potential crash, gold has temporarily "lost its luster" as a safe haven. We continue to watch the commodity currently, but remain on the sidelines for now.

S&P Dividend stocks - After adding some additional exposure recently, the index managed an extremely strong advance, which ended last week as market participation narrowed sharply. We are holding our positions for now with stops moved up to $92. Take some profits and rebalance accordingly. Dividend stocks have gotten way ahead of themselves currently as the yield chase continues.

Bonds and REITs took a hit this week as "tax reform" moved forward and the expectations for higher inflation, wages, and economic growth pushed rates higher. While the economic benefit from tax reform is "way overstated," we will continue to add more exposure if rates push towards 2.5-2.6%, which is our target for this reversal. Both of these sectors are very oversold.

Sector Recommendations

The table below shows thoughts on specific actions related to the current market environment.

(These are not recommendations or solicitations to take any action. This is for informational purposes only related to market extremes and contrarian positioning within portfolios. Use at your own risk and peril.)

Portfolio Update

No changes this past week.

We used the pop in interest rates to move cash management accounts, and larger cash holdings, into our cash allocation strategy providing for better yields. We also added some new bond exposure to accounts, and are looking for additional opportunities if rates push higher over the next couple of weeks. As noted, our target for the current advance, based on tax reform "hopes," is the 2.5-2.6% range.

We remain extremely vigilant of the risk that we are undertaking by chasing markets at such extended levels, but our job is to make money as opportunities present themselves. Importantly, each week we raise trailing stop levels and continue to look for ways to "de-risk" portfolios at this late stage of a bull market advance.

As always, we remain invested but are becoming highly concerned about the underlying risk. Our main goal remains capital preservation.

THE Real 401(k) Plan Manager

The Real 401k Plan Manager - A Conservative Strategy For Long-Term Investors

There are 4 steps to allocation changes based on 25% reduction increments. As noted in the chart above, a 100% allocation level is equal to 60% stocks. I never advocate being 100% out of the market, as it is far too difficult to reverse course when the market changes from a negative to a positive trend. Emotions keep us from taking the correct action.

Tech SuperCharge

Bullish trends remain decidedly bullish, which keeps portfolio allocations at target levels for now.

Furthermore, the markets continue to push extremes on all fronts and, as noted in the chart above, it would require a near-13% decline just to intersect with the support and the long-term bullish trend. Extreme deviations from long-term trends don't last forever, so caution is advised with overly aggressive exposure.

Over the past several weeks, I suggested taking the recent advance as an opportunity to rebalance risks in portfolios by trimming overweight equity exposure and adding to fixed-income exposure. With those actions complete, there is nothing to do currently except wait for the next signal to take action.

All new contributions to plans should currently be adjusted to cash or cash equivalents like a stable value fund, short-duration bond fund or retirement reserves. Stop loss levels should be moved up accordingly.

Current 401(k) Allocation Model

The 401(k) plan allocation plan below follows the K.I.S.S. principle. By keeping the allocation extremely simplified, it allows for better control of the allocation and a closer tracking to the benchmark objective over time. (If you want to make it more complicated, you can, however, statistics show that simply adding more funds does not boost performance to any great degree.)

401(k) Choice Matching List

The list below shows sample 401(k) plan funds for each major category. In reality, the majority of funds all track their indices fairly closely. Therefore, if you don't see your exact fund listed, look for a fund that is similar in nature.