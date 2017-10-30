How 'The Good Doctor' Is Helping Disney Fix A Key Division

ABC needs “Good Doctor” to hold its momentum to help bridge the gap to the network’s deeper mid-season bench, which is headed up by the return of “American Idol.”.

Investors have been less than patient waiting for ABC’s next “it” show to arrive, as it's gone through various growing pains in recent years and is consistently topped by rivals.

In many ways, the success of “Good Doctor” outweighs ABC’s other rookie misfires, as it shows anxious investors the network may finally have its “Empire” or “This Is Us.”.

Disney-owned ABC has had horrific luck with its rookie roster except for “The Good Doctor,” which could end up being the best-performing freshman series of any broadcast network.

The new fall TV season is underway, and enough time has passed for investors and analysts to begin drawing conclusions on winners and losers.

(Image credit: ABC)

With the new fall TV season now firmly underway, investors and analysts are getting a good look at the biggest winners and losers from the annual event. As always, there are a number of trends and storylines that emerge, but so far, the biggest one may be music to the ears of Disney (NYSE:DIS) shareholders.

Let me just start by saying of all the big broadcast networks, ABC’s always been solid. It may not have the flashiest shows or the benefit of baseball and football to help it in-season like its rivals, but viewers understand what a “ABC show” is, and they like that style.

Shows like Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy and ABC’s very resilient family comedies (The Goldbergs, The Middle, etc.) don’t get the credit they deserve. The problem for investors is that when Disney goes to tout the network’s successes, it has to use an asterisk of sorts - and that’s not ideal.

For example, CBS Corp. (NYSE:CBS) can say it has more viewers overall than anyone else, and NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA) can say it has more viewers in the 18-49 demo than anyone else, but ABC’s biggest superlative is - if you take sports out of the mix, then they are tied for the most viewers in the demo.

While that’s true, it’s not as sexy as what the other networks can boast. The company doesn’t have to have an “if/then” statement or make mention of a tie. It’s just a straight statement.

Investors are also well aware ABC has also had its share of massive flops over the past few years. That streak led to former head Paul Lee exiting the network and Channing Dungey taking his spot. While this is technically Dungey’s second year in command, when she was brought on she basically inherited Lee’s development slate, so this is really her first year in full control.

And to be honest, despite her prowess in the field, Dungey’s roster has some issues. The majority of her new shows this season have missed the mark with audiences. The studio’s partnership with Marvel on Inhumans is the latest in a long list of TV disappointments, limited-run crime drama Ten Days In The Valley is proving too dark and twisty for audiences (to the point it just got shipped off to Saturdays), high-concept Kevin (Probably) Saves The World isn’t finding an audience, and (to my personal surprise) clever comedy The Mayor has yet to resonate - despite having the very successful Black-ish airing as a lead-in.

And then there’s The Good Doctor, which is proving just how one show can truly make all the difference.

The Good Doctor wasn’t the biggest series coming out of the upfronts, but ABC knew it had something special. Just as NBC knew last year’s breakout This Is Us was the next big thing and Fox (FOX, FOXA) was confident in Empire, ABC had a feeling about Doctor.

Now also keep in mind, medical dramas are a dime a dozen nowadays. Since E.R. closed its doors, the hunt has been on for a successor, and that mantle has long been taken on by ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy - but that’s it. Few other medical dramas have come anywhere near that level of success and stability. While NBC’s Chicago Med has come the closest, even that one is not exactly operating on full health.

It is not easy to launch this type of show. That’s what makes what ABC did even more impressive. First, The Good Doctor snared strong debut ratings, and then those ratings jumped the most among all rookies when factoring +3 data. Following that, in week two, it held 100% of that audience. Precious few series hold 100% of their audience these days, so that alone is impressive.

Yet now, The Good Doctor has done even better business, and according to the latest data, the show has now become the most-watched program of the season.

And unlike before - there are no asterisks - this is legitimately the most-watched program on TV. Not the most-watched rookie program or most watched program of the night, but the most-watched program period - topping juggernauts NCIS, This Is Us and The Big Bang Theory, as well as Sunday Night Football. It also is fourth in the overall 18-49 demo, which is nothing to overlook.

Now, granted Good Doctor had more promos run than any new show, but all of that means nothing if the show is not good or audiences don’t watch. Though, it should be clear people are watching, and enough to the point the show snared the second full-season pickup by a rookie series.

Yes, ABC’s fall schedule isn’t perfect (by any stretch), but The Good Doctor is a win that both its executives and investors can feel good about. This was a much-needed win that exceeded expectations. Now, all eyes turn to ABC’s mid-season slate, which is anchored by the return of American Idol. While nobody expects the Idol of old, remember that Idol’s worst-rated season would have been enough to make it ABC’s second-highest rated show and second-most watched show.

Let that sink in and you’ll realize even more what the success of The Good Doctor really means to shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.