Weekly CEF Roundup: Rights, Rights And More Rights Offerings

Weekly performance roundup

CEFs showed continued strength this week, with 26 out of 37 sectors positive (up from 22 positive sectors last week). The average sector price return was +0.28% (down from +0.36% last week). International equities led for the second week in a row, with China equities (+1.96%), Asia Pacific equities (+1.66%) and emerging market equities (+1.08%) taking 3 of the 4 top spots. Real estate (+1.35) and BAB munis (+1.06%) rounded out the top 5. At the bottom of the table, the top 5 losers were energy MLPs (-1.67%), fund of CEFs (-1.32%), Latin American equities (-1.29%), health & biotech equities (-1.08%) and convertible securities (-0.51%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight)

The top 5 yielding CEF sectors this week were again energy MLPs (10.0%), equity-enhanced (i.e. covered call) (8.27%), asset allocation (8.26%), convertible securities (8.24%), and emerging market debt (8.23%). The discounts* for the 5 top-yielding sectors range from -3.92% (emerging markets debt) to -1.82% (energy MLPs). The average sector yield is 6.05% (last week: 6.06%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight

The top 5 sector discounts* are: debt-specialty (-11.70%), equity-Latin America (-10.09%), equity-China (-9.60%), equity-Europe (-8.88%) and debt-muni (PA) (-8.76%). The top 5 sector premia are debt-mortgage (+4.64%), debt-corp/mortgage (+1.00%), debt-preferred (+0.85%), debt-muni [CA] (-0.26%), and equity-infrastructure/utilities (-1.21%). The average sector discount is -4.41%, down from -4.05% last week.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight)

*Note about discounts: I'm aware that some funds do not provide daily NAV updates (whereas price is always updated daily), meaning that some of the discount values of the underlying funds will not be accurately computed, and which will necessarily impact the numbers for the entire sector. Therefore sector discount values should be used for indication only and the discounts of each fund should be manually checked should an investment decision be made.

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from CEFInsight; any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

September 19, 2017 | RMR Real Estate Income Fund (RIF) announced on Sept. 20 results of its transferable rights offering, which expired on Sept. 19. The offering entitled rights holders to subscribe for up to an aggregate of 2,550,502 of the Fund’s common shares, and was over-subscribed. The subscription price was $17.74 per common share. Proceeds are expected to be approximately $45.2 million. The fund’s release noted that the fund will receive the entire proceeds of the offer since RMR Advisors LLC, the fund’s investment adviser, agreed to pay the dealer manager fee and all other expenses related to the offer. In addition, the fund intends to invest proceeds in accordance with its investment objective and policies. October 10, 2017 | Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) is pleased to announce that it will issue a total of 14,314,706 new common shares as a result of the Fund’s rights offering which closed on October 4, 2017 (the “Expiration Date”). Due to high investor demand, the Board of Trustees of the Fund elected to exercise the Fund’s over-subscription privilege (as described in the Fund’s Prospectus dated August 28, 2017) thereby increasing the shares available for subscription by 25% over the initial offering. The new common shares to be issued will therefore consist of 11,451,765 shares issued related to the Fund’s primary subscription of shares and an additional 2,862,941 shares issued related to the Fund’s secondary over-subscription of shares. The subscription price of $29.93 per share was established on the Expiration Date, which represented 95% of the reported market price per share, based on the average of the last reported sales price of a common share on the NYSE American for the five trading days preceding the Expiration Date.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are quoted from CEFInsight; any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

October 2, 2017 | RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc. (RIV) announced Oct. 2 that its Board authorized a 1 for 3 transferable rights offering in which the fund is issuing transferable subscription rights to its common shareholders of record as of Oct. 12, 2017, who will be allowed to subscribe for new common shares of the fund. For more details on the offering, see the fund’s release. The offering is expected to expire on or about Nov. 9, 2017, unless extended. October 2, 2017 | The Thai Fund, Inc. (TTF) announced Oct. 2 that its Board approved the liquidation and dissolution of the fund, subject to stockholder approval at the meeting of stockholders to be held on Dec. 14, 2017. The record date for the meeting of stockholders is October 26, 2017. TTF has faced pressure from City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. as part of its 2017 campaign. At the fund's most recent annual meeting, as adjourned to Aug. 3, results shown in the fund's 6/30 SAR (filed 8/31) showed more votes against for all 5 director nominees. October 4, 2017 | The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (IRL) announced Oct. 4 that the previously announced record date of October 16, 2017 for its proposed transferable rights offering has been postponed. As the release explained, the: original record date was announced subject to effectiveness of a registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the registration statement is expected to become effective, it is not yet effective. The Fund will announce a new record date following effectiveness of the registration statement. October 5, 2017 | Aberdeen Asset Management announced on Oct. 4 the proposed consolidation of seven Aberdeen-advised closed-end funds to create the Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (subject to shareholder approvals). The acquiring fund will be Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc. (CH). The 6 acquired funds will be: Aberdeen Emerging Markets Smaller Company Opportunities Fund, Inc. (ABE); Aberdeen Latin America Equity Fund, Inc. (LAQ); Aberdeen Israel Fund, Inc. (ISL); Aberdeen Indonesia Fund, Inc. (IF); Aberdeen Singapore Fund, Inc. (SGF); and Aberdeen Greater China Fund, Inc. (GCH). As the release described: the acquiring fund will be renamed Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. and will invest in emerging market equity securities in order to seek total return, consisting of a combination of capital appreciation and income. The acquiring fund may also use leverage to achieve its objective. It is anticipated that the fund’s benchmark would be the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The fund would trade on the NYSE American under a new ticker symbol, expected to be AEF. The release also noted: “The Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. strategy will seek to capitalize on Aberdeen’s global emerging market equity capability by investing in a global portfolio of emerging market securities. The consolidation of these closed-end funds will create a dividend generating emerging market closed-end fund that is larger in size than any of the Acquired Funds, which may help to provide improved liquidity of shares, a lower overall expense ratio and improved market awareness including research coverage. The combined fund is currently anticipated to generate higher distributable income compared to the Funds individually. Aberdeen and the Boards believe the combined fund will provide investors with the opportunity to have exposure to the growth potential of emerging markets and diversify their sources of income.” Following the consolidation, the acquiring fund will commence a TENDER OFFER (price, size and terms to be determined at a later date) for shares of the acquiring fund at 99% of NAV. In addition, subject to the completion of the consolidation, the current Board of the acquiring fund will also establish a targeted discount policy, which will seek to manage the acquiring fund’s discount by: (1) committing the fund to buy back shares in the open market when the fund’s shares trade at a discount of 10% or more to NAV and (2) undertaking a 15% tender offer if the average discount exceeds 11% over any rolling twelve-month period commencing on the closing of the consolidation and ending on December 31, 2019. The release also noted that: the commencement and terms of the tender offer and the terms of the targeted discount policy are pursuant to a standstill agreement between the funds and City of London Investment Management Company Limited (“CoL”). Pursuant to the agreement, CoL has agreed to (1) tender all shares of the acquiring fund beneficially owned by it in the proposed tender offer, (2) vote all shares beneficially owned in favor of all Director nominees and proposals submitted at the 2018 special and/or annual meetings to effect the consolidation and (3) be bound by certain “standstill” covenants through December 31, 2019. Also pursuant to that agreement, the acquiring fund’s post-consolidation expense ratio will be capped at 1.20% through December 31, 2019 (excluding leverage costs, tax and non-routine/extraordinary expenses). For more information on this consolidation, see the release. October 10, 2017 | The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) announced on Oct. 10 a transferable rights offering for record date common shareholders. Each shareholder will receive one transferable right for each common share held on the record date of Oct. 23, 2017. Three rights plus $11.50 will be required to purchase one additional common share. The rights are expected to begin trading (NYSE:GGZ RT) on or about Oct. 26, 2017. The offering expires at 5:00 PM ET on Dec. 5, 2017. For more details, including regarding an over-subscription privilege, see the fund’s release. October 12, 2017 | The board of trustees of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) has approved the terms of the issuance of transferable rights by the Fund to its shareholders of record as of the Record Date entitling the holders of these Rights to subscribe for common shares of beneficial interest. The Board, based on the recommendations and presentations of KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser and others, has determined that it is in the best interests of the Fund and the holders of its Common Shares (to seek to increase the assets of the Fund available for investment and therefore to conduct the Offer. In making this determination, the Board considered a number of factors, including potential benefits and costs (including potential dilution). In particular, the Board considered the Adviser’s belief that the Offer would enable the Fund to more fully take advantage of existing and future investment opportunities that may be or may become available, consistent with the Fund’s primary investment objective to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Offer also seeks to provide an opportunity to existing Common Shareholders to purchase Common Shares at a discount to market price (subject to a sales load). The record date for the Offer is currently expected to be October 19, 2017. The Fund will distribute to Common Shareholders of record on the Record Date one Right for each Common Share held on the Record Date. Record Date Common Shareholders will be entitled to purchase one new Common Share for every three Rights held (1 for 3); however, any Record Date Common Shareholder who is issued fewer than three Rights will be entitled to subscribe for one Common Share of the Fund. Fractional Common Shares will not be issued. The proposed subscription period is currently anticipated to expire on November 17, 2017, unless extended by the Fund. The Rights are transferable and are expected to be admitted for trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KIO RT” during the course of the Offer. The subscription period will commence on the Record Date and expire on the Expiration Date. Rights may be exercised at any time during the subscription period.The subscription price per Common Share will be determined on the Expiration Date, and will be equal to 90% of the average of the last reported sales price of a Common Share of the Fund on the NYSE on the Expiration Date and each of the four (4) immediately preceding trading days. If, however, the Formula Price is less than 82% of the Fund’s net asset value per Common Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on the Expiration Date, the Subscription Price will be 82% of the Fund’s NAV per Common Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on that day. Record Date Common Shareholders who exercise all of their primary subscription Rights will be eligible for an over-subscription privilege entitling Record Date Common Shareholders to subscribe, subject to certain limitations and allotment, for any additional Common Shares not purchased pursuant to the primary subscription.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from CEFInsight; any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

September 18, 2017 | The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) announced on Sept. 18 that its Board approved an increase in the fund’s distribution rate from an annual rate of approximately 8% of NAV to approximately 10% (2.5% quarterly) - effective with the fund’s fourth quarter distribution (to be declared on Nov. 6). The fund’s release explained that the Board “believes this increase in the distribution rate may enhance long-term shareholder value by providing a consistent method of distributing the Fund’s assets at NAV while increasing liquidity and reducing the discount at which shares currently trade to NAV. This 25 percent increase in the distribution rate from 8 to 10 percent restores the rate to the level when the distribution policy was first adopted in 1988.” In addition, William Parmentier, President of the fund, was quoted: “This action by the Board balances the interests of all shareholders by increasing the controlled distribution of Fund assets at NAV without disrupting the Fund’s disciplined investment process for our many long-term shareholders.” USA is a general U.S. equity fund that trades with a discount of -6.11% and a yield of 8.68%. September 20, 2017 | The Boards of the Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) and the Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund (MSP) announced Sept. 20 that at a joint special meeting of shareholders held on Sept. 15 the proposed reorganization of MSP into MCN was approved by MCN shareholders, but NOT by MSP’s shareholders. Detailed vote results were posted at madisonfunds.com, and showed that for MSP of the 61.42% of outstanding shares voting, 40.21% (or 24.70% of total outstanding shares) voted in favor of the proposal and 59.79% (or 36.72% of total outstanding shares) voted against or abstained. Madison had been in a fight with Karpus Investment Management, which opposed (June 7 PR) the proposed reorganization. September 27, 2017 | The Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE: JEMD) started trading on the NYSE on Sept. 27, 2017, after an initial public offering that raised approximately $130 million in gross proceeds (excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares). Nuveen’s release on the IPO explained that the fund’s investment objectives are to provide a high level of current income and return the original net asset value of $9.85 per common share on or about its Termination Date of Dec. 1, 2022. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in emerging market (NYSE:EM) debt securities. Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC is the fund’s investment adviser. October 3, 2017 | Saba Capital Management disclosed in a 13D/A filing that it held 8,118,988 shares (13.4%) of the BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU). Item 4 noted that on September 29, Saba Capital submitted to the Issuer a proposal requesting that the Board of Trustees of the fund consider authorizing a self-tender offer for 30% of the common shares of the fund at or close to net asset value. October 3, 2017 | RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) announced Oct. 3 that its Board approved the adoption of a managed distribution plan (MDP) under which the fund will, starting in Oct. 2017, make monthly distributions to common shareholders at a fixed monthly rate of $0.15 per common share. Based on the fund’s recent share price of $19.10 (Sept. 29), the distribution represents an annualized distribution rate of 9.42%. October 10, 2017 | Karpus Management, Inc. (Karpus Investment Management) filed a new 13G (adopting a passive stance) in connection with its holdings of 1,578,705 shares (13.62%) of the MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH), which recently completed a cash tender offer for up to 15% of its outstanding common stock at 98% of the NAV per share (see also our alert for CXH dated July 12, 2017). October 10, 2017 | Saba Capital Management L.P. filed a 13G (adopting a passive stance) in connection with its holdings of 345,390 shares (4.96%) – down from 820,026 shares as of 8/17 (13D 8/17) -- of the First Trust Strategic High Income Fund II (FHY). This follows FHY’s recent completion of a cash tender offer for up to 15% of its outstanding common at 98% of the NAV per share (conducted pursuant to an agreement between the fund and Saba Capital Management, L.P.).

Distribution changes this month and next

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with ex-dates in the current and in the next month are included. Note that changes of less than 5% are not listed as those are considered to be minor. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. In this week's edition I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield and discount information for newly added funds. However, note the yield and discount information will not be updated every week. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters, arranged in descending order of distribution change magnitude.

Cutters

- 24.1% : (PGZ) Principal Real Estate Income Fund cuts from $0.145 to $0.110 (ex-date Nov. 16; announced Sep. 13). Yields 7.47%, discount -10.44% (as of 9/14).

: (PGZ) Principal Real Estate Income Fund cuts from $0.145 to $0.110 (ex-date Nov. 16; announced Sep. 13). Yields 7.47%, discount -10.44% (as of 9/14). -12.9% : (MQT) BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II cuts from $0.062 to $0.054 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 4.87%, discount -4.52% (as of 10/6).

: (MQT) BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II cuts from $0.062 to $0.054 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 4.87%, discount -4.52% (as of 10/6). -12.5% : (KTF) Deutsche Municipal Income Trust cuts from $0.06 to $0.0525 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 6 ). Yields 5.09%, discount -2.21% (as of 10/13).

: (KTF) Deutsche Municipal Income Trust cuts from $0.06 to $0.0525 (ex-date Oct. 13; ). Yields 5.09%, discount -2.21% (as of 10/13). - 11.6% : (BLE) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II cuts from $0.0735 to $0.065 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.17%, discount -0.07% (as of 10/6).

: (BLE) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II cuts from $0.0735 to $0.065 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.17%, discount -0.07% (as of 10/6). - 10.0% : (MCA) BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund cuts from $0.065 to $0.0585 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 4.57%, discount -2.29% (as of 10/6).

: (MCA) BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund cuts from $0.065 to $0.0585 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 4.57%, discount -2.29% (as of 10/6). -9.4% : (MUH) BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II cuts from $0.0745 to $0.0675 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.19%, discount -0.76% (as of 10/6).

: (MUH) BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II cuts from $0.0745 to $0.0675 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.19%, discount -0.76% (as of 10/6). -8.0% : (MHD) BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund cuts from $0.081 to $0.0745 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.18%, premium +1.05% (as of 10/6).

: (MHD) BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund cuts from $0.081 to $0.0745 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.18%, premium +1.05% (as of 10/6). -7.5% : (VMO) Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust cuts from $0.0599 to $0.0554 (ex-date Oct. 12; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.13%, discount -4.57%.

: (VMO) Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust cuts from $0.0599 to $0.0554 (ex-date Oct. 12; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.13%, discount -4.57%. -6.9% : (MYD) BlackRock MuniYield Fund cuts from $0.072 to $0.067 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.38%, premium +0.20% (as of 10/6).

: (MYD) BlackRock MuniYield Fund cuts from $0.072 to $0.067 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.38%, premium +0.20% (as of 10/6). -6.3% : (CEV) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust cuts from $0.0396 to $0.0371 (ex-date Oct. 11; announced Oct. 2). Yields 3.61%, discount -11.79% (as of 10/6).

: (CEV) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust cuts from $0.0396 to $0.0371 (ex-date Oct. 11; announced Oct. 2). Yields 3.61%, discount -11.79% (as of 10/6). -6.3% : (PPR) Voya Prime Rate Trust cuts from $0.024 to $0.0225 (ex-date Oct. 9; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.19%, discount -8.13%.

: (PPR) Voya Prime Rate Trust cuts from $0.024 to $0.0225 (ex-date Oct. 9; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.19%, discount -8.13%. -5.6% : (PMM) Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust cuts from $0.0337 to $0.0318 (ex-date Oct. 23; announced Sep. 15). Yields 5.05%, discount -5.03%.

: (PMM) Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust cuts from $0.0337 to $0.0318 (ex-date Oct. 23; announced Sep. 15). Yields 5.05%, discount -5.03%. -5.0%: (BTZ) BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust cuts from $0.0705 to $0.067 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.97%, discount -9.35%.

Boosters

+4.8%*: (KST) Deutsche Strategic Income Trust boosts from $0.042 to $0.044 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 6). Yields 4.25%, discount -4.57% (as of 10/13).

*I know this is under the 5% threshold, but I still wanted to include as the "boosters" section was getting quite lonely without any funds in there...

