A REIT For Minnie Pearl

Hee Haw was an American television variety show featuring country music and humor, with fictional rural "Kornfield Kounty" as a backdrop. It aired on CBS from 1969 to 1971, and remained popular in first-run syndication for an additional twenty-one years.

One of the characters on the show was Minnie Pearl, a comedian who appeared at the Grand Ole Opry for more than 50 years (from 1940 to 1991) and on the television show Hee Haw from 1969 to 1991.

To take a stroll down memory lane, watch the video below for a look at the introduction to the very first Hee Haw episode.

Source: Wikipedia

In May 2012, Marriott International (NYSE:MAR) agreed to purchase the Gaylord Hotels division and the rights to manage Gaylord's four hotels, the General Jackson Showboat, the Wildhorse Saloon and Gaylord Springs Golf Links for $210 million in cash.

The company changed its name from Gaylord Entertainment to Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) when the deal was finalized. Ryman continues to operate and manage the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium and WSM radio for the time being, stating that they are "iconic" assets, including Hee Haw.

In January, Ryman CEO Colin Reed told the audience at the Nashville Business Journal that his company has been looking at resurrecting the show, which featured some of country music's biggest stars and the "Hee Haw Honeys."

"We think humor around country [music] is a good thing... We want to be in the content-distribution business and communicate country music and humor to people who don’t see this stuff," Reed said.

He spoke at length about the success of "Nashville" and the benefits it will continue to bring the city even after its fifth season ends. He said it has produced a "remarkable" amount of demand for tourism to Nashville, citing a study that said one in four tourists to downtown Nashville came because of the show.

Even after being canceled on ABC, Reed said the show's fifth season, currently airing on CMT, is making a huge impact on the city's tourism. That's because the fifth season pushes the show above a 100-episode threshold that Reed said is essential to syndicating the show across the world.

Ryman Hospitality - A REIT with a Twist

On October 1, 2012, Gaylord Entertainment Company converted to a REIT by gaining support of 74% of its shareholders. Two of the largest owners - TRT Holdings (formerly the largest shareholder) and Gabelli Funds - were needed to make the deal fly, and after some tough negotiations, Ryman Hospitality began operating as a REIT (effective January 1, 2013).

Smaller (than its peers) in terms of the number of assets, Ryman owns and operates a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,306 rooms, many under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

These four resorts consist of the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee (Gaylord Opryland), the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center near Orlando, Florida (Gaylord Palms), the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas, Texas, (Gaylord Texan) and the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center near Washington D.C. (Gaylord National).

In addition to these resorts, Ryman-owned assets include the following:

Ryman also owns and operates a number of media and entertainment assets, including the Grand Ole Opry, the legendary weekly showcase of country music's finest performers for nearly 90 years; the Ryman Auditorium, the storied former home of the Grand Ole Opry located in downtown Nashville; WSM-AM, the Opry's radio home; and Hee Haw.

The majority (~96% as of 2012) is derived from the company's Hospitality division and a smaller percentage (~4%) from the Opry and other attractions.

Each of Gaylord Hotels' properties has at least 400,000 square feet of meeting, convention and exhibition space, food and beverage options and retail and spa facilities within a single self-contained property. The owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 7,795 rooms that are managed by world-class lodging operator Marriott.

As illustrated below, of five potentially competing 1,000+ room hotels under construction, only one outside of Las Vegas has >150,000 sq. ft. of meeting space.

These four resorts are central to Ryman's value proposition and, in particular, the large group meetings sector of the hospitality industry. Here is a snapshot of the Gaylord Palms in Orlando.

Group Meetings is a Large and Growing Segment

The meetings market is a $280 billion segment of the hospitality industry. Nearly 1.83 million meetings annually with 225 million attendees in the U.S. Meeting attendance has skewed towards larger groups since 2013, which is a favorable trend for Ryman's business.

The current cycle sets up favorably for the large group segment. “Big box” supply growth is at minimum levels today compared to the prior cycle, which was broken by supply influxes.

Ryman is capitalizing on supply dynamic by investing in its own assets. The company has the data: turndowns, group occupancy and space usage patterns. This visibility provides a high level of confidence in underwriting, and infrastructure is in place to leverage room and space additions.

Ryman’s model produces very attractive unlevered IRRs (18-20%) with less risk. The company completed the 1,800-room renovation of Delta and Cascades wings at Opryland in 2016 and 2017. Ryman opened the Gaylord National Riverview Ballroom in May...:

… and the Gaylord Texan expansion will open in April 2018:

Soundwaves at Opryland will open in Fall 2018:

The Gaylord Rockies joint venture investment will open in December 2018:

Ryman's Unique Revenue Mix and Visibility

Ryman's resort assets are custom-built to serve meeting planners, resulting in a customer mix that provides visibility and protection. With over 2 million meetings held annually in the US, the meetings market is a $275 billion segment of the hospitality industry.

Recessionary conditions in the national economy have resulted in economic pressures on the hospitality industry. However, beginning in 2010, the trend began to reverse, and the conference industry has begun to stabilize.

Occupancy builds over time in large booking windows. Focusing on groups that have extended booking periods gives Ryman greater leverage over its yield management practices.

Rooms OTB are diversified and aligned with RHP’s model. 48% of all group room nights booked in 2016 are associated with multi-year contracts. 71% of OTB room nights are groups >1,000 rooms on peak. No group industry segment represents more than 5% of group room nights OTB.

As illustrated below, the all-under-one-roof concept yields leading Total RevPAR. Ryman’s unique assets and group-oriented model captures a greater share of guest spending on F&B and other outside-the-room categories.

Also, economies of scale drive profitability per room. The company’s hotel’s efficient scope and scale enables high Adjusted EBITDA per room.

The Balance Sheet

Ryman ended Q2-17 with $1.56 billion of total debt to $49.6 million of unrestricted cash. The trailing 12-month net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio was 4.2x, slightly down sequentially from Q1-17 of 4.3x.

It ended the quarter with over $550 million of available capacity under the revolving credit facility.

As illustrated below, the company has well-managed debt maturities:

On July 14, Ryman paid its third quarterly dividend of calendar 2017 of $0.80 per share subject to the board's final approval, which translates into an annual dividend of $3.20 per share.

A REIT For Minnie Pearl

In Q2-17, Ryman generated total consolidated revenue of $298.8 million, up 0.9%, and net income of $47.3 million, or a 7.9% decrease from the second quarter of last year. Q2-17 consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $98.5 million, representing an 8.6% decrease over Q2-16 and a 40 basis point decrease in adjusted EBITDA margin.

Q2-17 AFFO was $79.8 million, or 2.2% below Q2-16, and amounted to $1.55 per fully diluted share. Ryman said that it had “anticipated that the second and third quarter of this year will be the most difficult for RevPAR growth given the strong comparisons of year ago and the group occupancy patterns on the books heading into this year, which includes the impact of Easter and the ongoing renovation activity at Opryland.” Against this backdrop, the modest 0.7% RevPAR decline was driven purely by occupancy and within expectations.

In terms of full-year total RevPAR, Ryman narrowed guidance for the year to 1-2%, leaving the mid-point at 1.5%. By quarter, the company still anticipates the third quarter will be challenging compared to last year, and would expect RevPAR and total RevPAR to be down low single digits before returning to mid-single digit growth in the fourth quarter.

Note: Ryman’s third-quarter performance in 2016 generated RevPAR and total RevPAR growth rate of 8.9% and 7.1% respectively.

Now, take a look at my FFO/share forecaster (powered by F.A.S.T. Graphs):

As you can see, Ryman ranks #2 (out of 15) Lodging REITs in terms of forecasted FFO/share growth. Can anyone say “hee haw”...?

Now let’s examine its dividend yield compared with that of the peer group:

Now take a look at the P/FFO multiple:

Here’s how Ryman has performed year to date:

In summary, I’m warming up to Ryman and the concept of owning a portfolio of large group-oriented hotels. The supply and demand imbalance of large group hotels is a persistent moat, and the high-quality balance sheet suggests that the management team is focused on building a disciplined investment model. This REIT is not just for Minnie Pearl. I may take a nibble.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, QTS, RHP, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.