I'm Not Spooked, Time To Be Greedy

It seems that there have been a few Seeking Alpha writers capitalizing on Warren Buffett’s famous saying,

Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy and Greedy When Others Are Fearful”

As a value investor, it is imperative to know when it is time to leave and to be prepared for that perfect opportunity, to be greedy when others are fearful, yet to be greedy for an investment with long-term durable economics and rational, honest management.



Last week, Dividend Sensei wrote this article: Greedy When Others Are Fearful: Why One Of These 3 High Yield Dividend Stocks Could Make You A Fortune. He examined three Mall REITs – CBL & Associates Properties (CBL), Washington Prime (WPG), and PREIT (PEI) – all suffering from the retail meltdown. In my newsletter (publishing on Weds), I will be featuring a Mall REIT sector report and I agree with Dividend Sensei’s closing remarks:

Bottom Line: Only High-Risk Investors Should Own Any Of These REITs, But CBL Represents The Best Total Return Potential Of The Three”

Also, Colorado Wealth decided to jump in the “fear factor” as he wrote an article yesterday: Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful, Buy This 6% Dividend Champion With Me. The topic of that article was Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT), and the author summed up the article as follows,

I'm going to stake my money against the market’s fear by owning several mall REITs. I started buying in earlier this summer and will be adding more as I find great values. Often it is great values on great companies.”

I have been working on a detailed report on Tanger and it will be one of the most granular research reports that I have produced. I have two interns assisting me with the research and I plan to share the report in a few days with my premium subscribers. I will also include it as a supplement for subscribers of the Forbes Real Estate Investor.

Warren Buffett's almost legendary phrase suggests that when others are greedy, prices typically boil over, and one should be cautious so that they don't overpay for an asset which subsequently leads to lackluster returns. When others are fearful, it may present a good value buying opportunity.

By acting greedy when others are fearful, intelligent investors can reap enhanced returns under the right set of circumstances.

Buffett's pal, Charlie Munger, once used the analogy of a New Year's Eve party to explain the greedy investor concept. He alluded to a frothy stock market as the New Year's Eve party that had gone on long enough.

The bubbly is flowing, everyone is enjoying themselves, and the clocks have no arms on them. No one has a clue that it is time to leave, nor do they want to. Just order me another round, forget what time it really is. Munger was trying to point out that as a value investor, it's imperative to know when it's time to leave and to be prepared for that perfect opportunity, to be greedy when others are fearful, yet to be greedy for an investment with long-term durable economics and rational, honest management.”

Times of fearfulness are when all the bargains can be found and where the seeds are planted. Today, I'm going to provide you with my research on a REIT that I am upgrading to a Buy. I am not currently a holder, although I am looking for an opportunity to be greedy!



National Retail Properties

Last week I wrote an article on Realty Income (O) and while I view shares as attractively priced, several readers wanted to know the status of my recommendation for National Retail Properties (NNN). Here’s how these two REITs have performed year-to-date:

As you can see, both REITs pulled back considerably in early May 2017 when Spirit Realty (SRC) opted to lower full-year AFFO guidance from the $.89-.91 per share range to $0.80-0.84 – a 9% pullback.

Since that time, SRC has said it plans to spin out the troubled ShopKo stores (owned by Sun Capital). More recently, it’s becoming likely that Shopko could file bankruptcy (chapter 11), if Sun Capital does not find a buyer.

Regardless of how you “spin it,” SRC is NOT a Strong Buy. A dividend cut is a dividend cut, no matter how you spin it, and investors should maintain caution when trying to market time a Net Lease REIT.

National Retail Properties was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. This REIT acquires, owns, manages, and develops single-tenant properties and owns 2,500+ properties in 48 states (Realty Income just surpassed the 5,000 property count).

NNN focuses on purchasing and financing its growth strategy, with facilities leased to many of the "best-in-class" retailers, convenience store operators, and restaurants.

The company was established in 1984 as Golden Corral Realty, Corp. and later organized as a REIT in 1998. Subsequently, it acquired Captec Net Lease Realty (a public REIT), allowing the total assets to exceed $1 billion. Currently, NNN has a Total Capitalization of $9 billion (O's Total Cap is over $20 billion).

Unlike most of the larger net lease REITs, NNN focuses exclusively on "small-box retail," and the company maintains a consistent strategy of owning relatively smaller (around $2-4 million investments) transactions (like the ones below).

The universe of these smaller single-tenant retail properties is vast, and their historical return profile has been above average in terms of amount and consistency. Yet, the sector lacks the depth of institutional investors that can be found in large quantities in most other commercial real estate sectors, such as shopping centers, apartments or office buildings.

Because of the lack of deep institutional competition (in the smaller net lease space), many institutional investors do not want to or are unable to effectively deal with it. So it provides a ripe arena for NNN to capture above-average return assets and above-average return consistency by virtue of the long-term net lease properties leased to creditworthy tenants. Additionally, the more granular, small asset size provides increased diversification benefits, which mitigate risk.

NNN has over 400 tenants. Here's a snapshot of the Top 14:

The REIT has a diverse number of categories, ranging from convenience stores (16.8% of ABR) to full service restaurants (11.7% of ABR), and so on.

As you can see, NNN has a high concentration in the convenience store category. In addition, the company has managed to reduce its exposure within various higher-risk categories over the years. As you can see below, NNN has a very modest exposure to the book stores, office supply chains, and sporting goods stores.

Note that Sports Authority filed for bankruptcy last year. The sporting goods retailer said in late April 2016 that it would liquidate rather than continue to pursue restructuring in bankruptcy court. NNN's CFO remarked on an earnings call last year:

“The sporting goods sector has been under some pressure. They've had some tailwind for a couple of years there with gun sales, etc., which helped the numbers quite a bit. But that's probably weighing a bit, so we're watching that carefully now."

Last year Camping World (NYSE:CWH) completed a successful initial public offering, where it raised over $230 million. The chain sells new and used recreational vehicles, accessories, and repair services. As noted above, NNN owns 32 locations.

In May 2017, Gander Mountain (after 57 years of business) said that all 126 locations are closing nationwide. The outdoor chain had previously filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in March 2017 and closed 32 underperforming stores. In its bankruptcy filing, Gander Mountain listed liabilities of more than $500 million. Its list of unpaid vendors features some of the biggest gun makers in the U.S., including Sig Sauer, Remington and Smith & Wesson. The largest unsecured creditor is Vista Outdoor Sales, a California footwear and sporting goods manufacturer that is owed more than $15 million.

On the latest earnings call, NNN’s CEO Jay Whitehurst explained,

With regard to our 12 Gander Mountain properties, we're actively working with potential new tenants including our longstanding relationship tenant Camping World to re-lease those properties after the conclusion of the ongoing Gander Mountain bankruptcy. Our leasing team is working hard, but it's too early to provide any update on our re-leasing efforts at this time.”

Unlike some of the peers, NNN is not too concerned with investment grade-rated tenants. Currently, the portfolio is around 27% investment grade; instead of aiming for higher credit rated rent checks, the company focuses on occupancy.

The big picture for NNN is that from a portfolio composition standpoint at 99.0% occupancy, the portfolio is very strong. Overall, the retail tenants are in good shape, as the REIT is not exposed to some of the categories which many investors are concerned about (i.e., Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), Kmart, etc.).

As a result of the more granular approach (investing in smaller properties) and focusing on non-investment grade tenants, NNN has benefited from several credit upgrades, such as 7-Eleven, Sunoco (NYSE:SUN), Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Susser, Wanda Group (OTC:DWNDF), Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), and Couche-Tard/Circle K (Pantry) (OTCPK:ANCUF).

Here's a snapshot of NNN's occupancy from 2003 to 2017. As you can see below, occupancy never fell below 96.4%, while the REIT industry average never rose above 93.5% (average occupancy is 97.9%).

A Highly Predictable Leasing Model

Most NNN retail leases are between 15 and 20 years, and the average remaining lease term for the REIT's portfolio is 11.5 years. Retail properties are more likely to renew at the end of the lease term. In addition, most of NNN's leases are "triple net" (meaning the tenant is responsible for taxes, insurance, and maintenance), and as illustrated below, the "triple net" lease structure produces higher initial returns with lower volatility than typical gross leases.

As you can see below, NNN has very modest rollover, with only about 1% of leases coming up for renewal. The overall health of the company's tenants continues to be good, and most restaurant tenants are performing well, with many of them experiencing same-store sales growth, which helps with their ability to pay out rents.

Healthy Acquisition Pace

In Q2-17, NNN had an active quarter in which the company invested just under $300 million in 140 single-tenant retail property at an initial cash yield of 6.9%.

Year to date, NNN has acquired 164 single-tenant retail properties for $407 million at an initial cash yield of 6.9% with an average lease term of 19 years, and an average cost per property of just over $2.5 million each.

Given the active acquisition pace for the first half of the year, coupled with a pipeline of both relationship and marketed transactions, NNN decided to bump up the 2017 acquisition guidance to $580 million to $650 million.

Here is a snapshot of historical acquisition volume at Weighted Average Initial Cash Cap Rates:

It’s important to note that NNN does not have the same scale advantage as Realty Income. This means that NNN can compete with many of the larger portfolios or M&A deals, so many of NNN’s deals tend to be more granular in nature. However, NNN is able to maintain a very competitive cost of capital.

The Fortress Balance Sheet

During the first half of 2017, NNN’s weighted average outstanding balance on its $650 million bank line was $69 million.

Continuing the acquisition plan without the need for equity or using large amounts of bank line debt is consistent with NNN’s disciplined balance sheet management. The company remains very well positioned from a liquidity perspective and leverage position.

All of NNN’s debt is fixed rate debt and the weighted average debt maturity is 6.3 years with a weighted average interest rate of 4.4%.

Refinancing the next debt maturity, which is a $250 million, 6.875% notes due in October, allows NNN to improve upon these metrics and should be another accretive refinance opportunity.

The balance sheet remains in great position to fund future acquisitions and to weather potential economic and capital market turmoil.

Key leverage metrics include debt to gross book assets of 35.9%, debt to EBITDA is 4.8x, Interest coverage is 4.7x and fixed charge coverage is 3.6x. Only five of NNN’s 2,675 properties are encumbered by mortgages, totaling $14 million.

On the disposition front, during the first half of the year, NNN sold 25 properties and harvested approximately $48 million in disposition proceeds to be recycled into new acquisitions.

With private market cap rates for individual single tenant retail properties continuing to remain very low, recycling capital from disposition makes economic sense in the short term and also positions the company to continue its long-term strategy of delivering consistent FFO per share growth, while remaining highly selective in acquisition underwriting.

I’m Not Spooked

NNN’s strategy has been consistent for many years, to generate steady and reliable earnings and dividend growth. Just take a look at this F.A.S.T. Graph:

Zoom in close, as you can see, there are no dividend cuts. In fact, NNN has delivered 27 consecutive years of annual dividend increases – the FOURTH longest of all public REITs and 99% of all public companies.

In Q2-17, NNN reported results of $0.64 per share of core FFO operating results, which represent an 8.5% growth over Q2-16. NNN also maintained its AFFO dividend payout ratio at 72.5% during the first half, which helped position the company to announce a 4.4% increase in the common dividend, putting 2018 on track to be the 28th consecutive year of annual dividend increases.

Here are the building blocks to NNN’s successful dividend record:

Noe let’s examine NNN’s AFFO/share report card below:

As you can see, I have ranked NNN #4 (out of 10) for forecasted AFFO/share growth. This is not the only metric to consider, but this certainly provides a good indication that NNN will continue to grow the dividend. Here’s a snapshot of the Payout Ratio:

That’s a good sign, the Payout Ratio declining suggests a much safer dividend. Now let’s examine the dividend history:

Steady growth is god, and I am encouraged to see 4.8% growth forecasted in 2018.

Time To Be Greedy

Now we have covered the entire story and save the best chapter for last…it’s time to be greedy. Take a look at NNN’s P/AFFO multiple compared with the peer group:

As you can see, NNN is trading around 2x below O and ADC, suggesting shares are attractive at this time. Now take a look at the dividend yield:

As you can see, the dividend yield is 4.7% (same as O), suggesting shares are attractive at this time. Let’s consider YTD results (based on Total Return):

I decided to include the next chart for the “market timers.” I generally include the long-term price action, but it would be great for them to weigh-in… does this look like “fearful” or “greedy”?

Here’s a chart for the value investors:

The Bottom Line: Don’t ever forget, the price is what you pay, and value is what you get - pay too high a price and returns are decimated. The value of a stock is relative to the amount of earnings it will generate over the life of its business.

Specifically, pay too high a price and the return that arises as a stock gravitates back to its intrinsic value over time will erode. Act greedy when others are fearful and reap enhanced returns, under the right set of circumstances: predictability must be present, and short-term events that create the subsequent downgrade in prices must not be moat-eroding. Happy SWAN Investing! (Make sure you have a copy of my newsletter – Forbes Real Estate Investor – as I will be covering the best SWANs to buy).

