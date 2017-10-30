Simon's Crown Jewels Help Me Sleep Well At Night

It’s okay that Mr. Market does not see the value in Simon shares, I certainly do.

I’m really having fun with my new ‘DAVOS’ portfolio. As you know, I consider this basket of five REITs to be the “proxy” for quality dividend growth and everlasting repeatability. In the book, Repeatability: Build Enduring Businesses for a World of Constant Change, by Chris Zook and James Allen, I frequently cite the following “repeatability” attributes:

“Differentiation is the essence of strategy, the prime source of competitive advantage. You earn money not just by performing a valuable task but by being different from your competitors in a manner that lets you serve your core customers better and more profitably.”

So, you see, all of my ‘DAVOS’ picks perform best because they offersdifferentiation to the 100th degree. As the co-authors explains:

“The power of a repeatable model lies in the way it turns the sources of differentiation into routines, behaviors, and activity systems that everyone in the organization can understand and follow so that when a company sets out on a particular path, it knows how to maintain differentiation that led to its initial success… that strongest source of differentiation in a company’s business are its crown jewels.”

The common thread for all five “DAVOS” picks boil down to one theme: they have the sharpest differentiation with the greatest advantage (widest moat) within their respective sectors. These are REITs that build their strategies on vivid and hardy forms of differentiation, that all lead to superior divided performance.

In case you missed it, my “DAVOS” names include Digital Realty (DLR), American Tower (AMT), Ventas, Inc. (VTR), Realty Income (O), and Simon Property (SPG).

As a value investor, I have learned to “act greedy when others are fearful” and reap the highest returns, under the right set of circumstances: predictability must be present, and short-term events that create the subsequent downgrade in prices must not be moat-eroding. As you see (above), Simon has returned -8.5% YTD, the worst performer in my “DAVOS” basket… It’s now time to take a closer look at Simon to examine the “crown jewels” that will drive future returns and profits.

Simon Says…

As many know, I remain bullish with Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) as I believe shares are substantially mispriced. However, when it comes to the size of the moat, Simon gets the nudge. (Note: I will be providing a detailed report on Tanger for my premium subscribers in a few days).

As of Q2-17, Simon owned or had an interest in 235 properties comprising 192 million square feet in North America, Asia and Europe. Simon also has a 21% ownership interest in Klepierre, a publicly traded, Paris-based real estate company, which owns shopping centers in 16 European countries. Simon’s portfolio consists primarily of high-productivity Malls/Outlets (80.3%), The Mills (10.9%), and International properties (8.8%).

Simon’s geographic diversification is unmatched in both the Mall sector and all property sectors. As illustrated below, Simon is well-diversified in both the US and abroad.

As you can see, Simon is substantially larger than all other Mall REITs:

Property Damage Update: Across all platforms, Simon closed 45 of its centers for a combined 412 days due to natural disasters, including the one that occurred in May at Colorado Mills due to a hailstorm. All of the centers in Texas and Florida had been back to normal and the centers in Northern California are now back to normal operations as well after the wildfires. Simon expects Colorado Mills, which has been closed since May, to open in time for the holidays.

Simon’s two centers in Puerto Rico are currently not open and are in the process of making repairs where possible. The company expects full restoration of these centers to take some time given the damage to Puerto Rico's infrastructure and availability of building materials.

Simon is fully insured for this event, including business interruption insurance. The company currently expects the closure of Puerto Rico centers to impact FFO by approximately $0.03 in Q4-17 and this reduction is currently included in the overall guidance.

High-Quality Income

Simon’s malls and outlets occupancy ended Q3-17 at 95.3%, an increase of 10 basis points compared to the occupancy at the end of Q2-17. Leasing activity remained solid. Average base rent was $52.42, up 3.3% compared to last year, reflecting strong retailer demand and pricing power for Simon’s locations, the malls and outlets.

In Q3-17, Simon’s Re-leasing spreads were $7.21 per square foot, an increase of 11.2%. The company reported retailer sales per square foot for the malls and outlets was $622 compared to $604 in the prior-year period, which is an increase of 3%. Comp NOI has increased 3.6% year-to-date and 2.5% for Q3-17.

On an NOI-weighted basis, Simon’s operating metrics were as follows: reported retailer sales on NOI-weighted basis would be $776 per foot compared to $622 per foot; average base rent was $68.54 compared to $52.42; and leasing spreads would increase 17% compared to 11.2%. All of these weighted metrics reinforce the quality of Simon’s assets.

At the end of Q3-17, Simon’s redevelopment and expansion were ongoing at 31 properties across all three of the platforms. During the quarter, Simon opened a significant expansion in Allen Premium Outlets in North Texas.

Simon has a significant opportunity to continue to improve its portfolio through the densification of centers with the addition of mixed-use components, hotels, multifamily, office, and others, and included in the supplement this quarter (and viewed below):

Construction continues on several major redevelopments and expansions, including The Shops at Riverside, Aventura Mall, Toronto Premium Outlets, just to name a few, and Simon expects these to open over the next 12 months.

Simon recently opened The Shops at Clearfork, an open-air center and an excellent example of the type of vibrant mixed-use, community-centric environment Simon created, along with its partners.

Construction continues on two new outlet centers, both in really good markets, Edmonton, Canada, and north side of Denver, Colorado, which will open in the spring and fall of 2018, respectively. Simon’s share of redevelopment activities continues to approximate $1 billion. Here’s a snapshot of Simon’s to In-line tenants:

The key to Simon’s continued success is to mitigate risks within the apparel sector. Several of Simon’s tenants (i.e., Ascena Retail Group) have experienced angst and Simon must be able to continue to mitigate the ongoing risks.

However, remember that Simon is now sitting on record high occupancy of 96.3%, and on the earnings call, David Simon, CEO, said that “the portfolio is in excellent shape. So, we'll continue to improve upon that… we've leased over 10 million square feet this year. That's a lot of leasing and we'll continue and improve.”

Here’s a snapshot of Simon’s anchor tenants:

As you can see, Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) (67 stores) represents 5.9% of Simon’s GLA (.4% of base rent) and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) (67 stores) represents 5.9% of Simon’s GLA (.3% of base rent). On the recent earnings call, David Simon commented on J.C. Penney:

“I haven't really studied the Penney numbers, obviously. I know they weren't that good. We have confidence in JC Penney. I mean, obviously they're still recovering from the activity that occurred when they had a different shareholder base. I think that Marvin Ellison has done a very good job. We think they serve a real need to the consumer. I do think there's still unfortunately dealing with some of the traumatic events of their different shareholder base. That's taking time, but it's a cash flow generating company. We'll study the number, see what they all mean, but I think they definitely have a loyal consumer base and have a business that generates operating cash flow and I don't expect anything too radical there. But I think over time, we are going to want to get some space back from the department stores and we may get some space back, but it's all going to be on the margin. They don't pay any rent even at places where they pay rent. So, the opportunity to re-tenant those buildings on an accretive basis is pretty, pretty significant for us. And to the extent that they're not investing in their store and we are investing in the mall, there is a disconnect to the consumer that we hope to – potentially, we can modify that disconnect by having a better or different use. We're poised. We're focused on it. We spend a tremendous amount of time assessing what we want back, what we might give back and I think the opportunities are a lot more significant in what we want back than what we might get back.”

A-Rated Fortress Balance Sheet

During the first nine months of this year, Simon closed on 12 mortgage loans totaling $2 billion: Simon’s share of that is $1.4 billion; weighted average interest of 3.12%; and term of 6.8 years.

Simon’s current liquidity is $6.5 billion and the balance sheet is as strong as ever.

Simon has the highest investment-grade credit rating in the industry, more than 5x interest coverage with financial flexibility that is a real advantage that cannot be (but continues to be) overlooked.

Is Simon Poised?

In Q3-17, Simon delivered funds from operation of $2.89 per share, an increase of 7% compared to the prior year. For the nine months, Simon’s comparable FFO per share growth was 6%, at the high end of the peer group. Simon continues to report solid operating metrics and cash flow growth, regardless of the retail noise.

On Friday, Simon announced the dividend of $1.85 per share for the quarter, that's a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. Simon will pay $7.15 per share in 2017, which is an increase of 10% and 2018 “will be higher”.

Simon updated the guidance range to $11.17 to $11.22 of FFO per share. That is the highest in the REIT industry. This is an increase of $0.03 on the low end of the range compared to the prior guidance (even with the $0.03 reduction for the quarter due to the closure of the two Puerto Rican assets).

Now take a look at my FFO/share forecaster (powered by FAST Graphs):

As you can see, Simon is ranked #2 (out of 9) based on FFO/share growth, but now consider the P/FFO multiple:

Factoring out Seritage (SRG) – overpriced in my opinion – Simon is the best grower and has dominating credit metrics. Now examine the dividend yield:

As noted above, Simon’s core earnings metrics suggest a durable platform that will continue to drive dividend growth. On the recent earnings call, David Simon remarked:

“If you look at where we are versus what we paid, obviously to keep increasing that level off a bigger base, that's a pretty big number. And I think the simple answer is yes. We have the ability to continue to grow our cash flow. And like I mentioned, I just encourage people to look at our operating income for the third quarter. It was $1 billion – operating income essentially being FFO, net income plus depreciation, more or less. It's $1.035 billion. Nobody gets excited about that number, but guess who does? I just love raising this dividend 10% per year because the cost to carry on that is increasing. And I think that's more meaningful to long-term investors than episodic buybacks here and there. But it's in our arsenal. It's in our capital toolbox. We'll take it a step at a time. But we've got some really big mixed use opportunities and I just love having a powerful balance sheet. I just can't tell you how it excites me every morning.”

The Bottom Line: I agree with Mr. David Simon. I love to see a CEO who has aligned his interests with Average Joe and Jane. It’s ok that Mr. Market does not see the value in Simon shares, I certainly do. Simon certainly has a few crown jewels that help me “sleep well at night”.

REITs mentioned: (CBL), (GGP), (SKT), (MAC), (TCO), (PEI), (WPG), and (SRG).

