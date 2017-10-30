REIT Overview: Simon Is Number 1

REITs in the portfolio

This article about Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) is the first in a series of articles about real estate investment trusts held in my retirement income portfolio. I see Simon as the strongest REIT. SPG has a rare A credit rating from Standard & Poor's. It's the largest REIT holding in the portfolio at 2.40% of the total portfolio market value. The current yield is 4.275% on a 10/27/17 closing price of $56.60. SPG contributes 3.24% of the portfolio income.

After many years on my watch list, I made an initial purchase of SPG in May, 2017 at $159.45. I made three subsequent purchases at prices ranging from $155.26 to $161.30. The current cost basis is $159.49.

Shortly after joining an investment club in 1982, I was introduced to New Plan Realty Trust, at the time the oldest and largest REIT, which was launched in 1942, when Morris Newman developed a plan that enabled small investors to pool their money and invest in large real estate properties.

REITs comprise 17.29% of my retirement income portfolio, and contribute 25.15% of the portfolio income. One reason I monitor the portfolio's sector exposure is to "keep me honest" about REIT exposure. Unchecked, I could easily have a much higher percentage of REITs in the portfolio. As it is, Real Estate has the largest representation at 17.3% of market value, followed by Information Technology at 14.3%, Utilities at 11.6%, Consumer Staples at 11.3% and Healthcare at 10.8%.

The table below provides a snapshot of the portfolio's REIT exposure. Price is the 10/27/17 closing price. %Port is the holding's percentage of the portfolio's market value on 10/27/17. Div is the annual dividend. Yield as of 10/27/17. %Inc is the percentage of the portfolio's income provided by each holding. Basis is each holding's cost basis. YOC is the yield on cost. Gain is the percentage gain on the cost basis (excluding dividends), DGR is the 5-year dividend growth rate (using David Fish's computations, where applicable). Buy is my target price to consider adding more shares. S&P is the credit rating given to the REIT by Standard & Poor's. (For the Vanguard REIT ETF, the Morningstar rating is used--4 stars.) CCC is the number of consecutive years of dividend increases, as maintained by David Fish's list of Dividend Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10+years) and Challengers (5+ years), where applicable.

Holding Price %Port Div Yield %Inc Basis YOC Gain DGR Buy S&P CCC Simon Property Group (SPG) 156.60 2.40% 7.40 4.73% 3.24% 159.49 4.6% -2% 15.9% 154.17 A 8 Realty Income (O) 53.92 2.25% 2.54 4.71% 3.01% 57.15 4.4% -6% 6.6% 51.92 BBB+ 24 Ventas (VTR) 62.52 2.26% 3.10 4.96% 3.19% 61.21 5.1% 2% 8.2% 59.05 BBB+ 7 Tanger (SKT) 23.06 2.02% 1.37 5.94% 3.42% 25.08 5.5% -8% 9.7% 22.83 BBB+ 24 National Retail (NNN) 40.45 1.77% 1.90 4.70% 2.37% 38.12 5.0% 6% 3.1% 39.18 BBB+ 28 WP Carey (WPC) 68.43 1.65% 4.02 5.87% 2.76% 26.90 14.9% 154% 13.1% 64.32 BBB 20 Hannon Armstrong (HASI) 24.44 1.18% 1.32 5.40% 1.81% 18.92 7.0% 29% 20.31 NR 3 Apple Hospitality (APLE) 18.90 1.04% 1.20 6.35% 1.87% 17.99 6.7% 5% 21.00 NR 1 Public Storage (PSA) 206.92 0.91% 8.00 3.87% 1.00% 203.14 3.9% 2% 197.53 A 7 Vanguard REIT (VNQ) 82.28 1.80% 3.95 4.79% 2.46% 86.88 4.5% -5.6% 80.51 4* Total 17.29% 25.15%

Simon is arguably the premier REIT

The REITs in the above table are ranked according to my intended portfolio allocation. Simon Property Group is the largest holding among the REITs. As of October 27, Ventas (VTR) was second, followed by Realty Income (O) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT).

Simon and Public Storage are the only two REITs with a S&P credit rating of A. SPG is the second largest REIT by equity market capitalization at $50.266 billion, exceeded only by American Tower Corporation (AMT) at $58.090 billion.

Here's SPG's description from their website:

"Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company. Our properties across North America, Europe, and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales."

My first article about SPG was a May, 2017 comparison with Federal Realty Trust (FRT). Simon Property Group was on my watch list for many years. It always seemed too expensive. Compared with other REITs in my universe, SPG's yield seemed too low. As the largest U.S. operator and developer of shopping malls, SPG tends to be awarded a premium valuation by the market.

Simon is engaged primarily in the ownership, development and management of retail real estate properties including Malls, Premium Outlets, The Mills, and International Properties. At September 30, 2017, SPG owned or had an interest in 235 properties comprising 192 million square feet in North America, Asia and Europe. In addition, Simon owned 21.0% of Klépierre, a Paris-based mall operator with properties in 16 European countries.

U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets Operating Information

(Table from Simon Property Group 2017 Q3 Supplemental)

A December, 2016 Fortune Article visited Simon's Roosevelt Field shopping complex, built 60 years ago in Garden City, N.Y. on the former Long Island airstrip where Charles Lindbergh began his historic transatlantic flight. The article describes how Simon aims to reinvent the shopping mall by "overhauling its empire" to keep consumers coming back:

"As you pass leather couches flanked by charging stations for cell phones, you’ll see the refurbished food court—sorry, make that “dining district”—with eateries that eschew plastic plates and utensils for actual silverware, and furniture that says hipster bistro rather than cafeteria remainder sale. Roosevelt Field has significantly expanded its full-service, sit-down restaurant offerings as part of a $300 million overhaul. And throughout the mall, tasteful signage steers you to the new luxury wing, opened in February 2016 and anchored by (and named for) a state-of-the- art Neiman Marcus store."

The table below includes high and low price data from Yahoo Finance, with other data from Better Investing. 2017 data are year-to-date as of 10/27/17, with 2017 EPS trailing 12 months. The Q3 earnings release announced a quarterly dividend increase to $1.85, payable November 30, for a projected annual dividend of $7.40. The closing price on 10/27/17 was $156.60. The indicated dividend yield at this price is 4.725%, which is the highest yield reached since March 6, 2009, when the low price was $22.53, for a yield of 15.98%. SPG's 2009 price range was $22.53 to $78.85.

The following information about SPG dividends during the bottom of the Great Recession is a reminder of what a deep bear market feels like. The table below is a reminder of how quickly SPG rebounded from those lows:

The quarterly cash dividend paid on November 28, 2008 was $.90. The quarterly dividend paid on March 18, 2009 was $.90, paid with 90% stock and 10% cash. Dividends paid in June, September and December 2009 were $.60, paid with 80% stock and 20% cash. The full cash dividend was restored with the February 2010 dividend of $.60.

Hopefully, this is something you'll never need to know, but on August 11, 2017, the Internal Revenue Service released guidance allowing public REITs and regulated investment companies to distribute earnings in a combination of cash and stock as long as shareholders may elect to receive cash or stock and the aggregate amount of cash available is at least 20 percent of the total dividend. This provision, exercised by some REITs during the Great Recession, satisfies the rule that REITs must pay at least 90% of their income to shareholders to retain their REIT status.

Year High Low EPS Hi P/E Lo P/E Div Payout High Yield 2010 100.23 64.68 2.10 47.8 30.9 2.60 124.1% 4.0% 2011 124.10 89.64 3.48 35.7 25.8 3.30 94.8% 3.7% 2012 154.44 118.09 4.72 32.7 25.0 4.10 86.9% 3.5% 2013 171.64 134.03 4.24 40.5 31.6 4.65 109.7% 3.5% 2014 188.18 140.73 4.44 42.4 31.7 5.15 116.0% 3.7% 2015 208.14 170.99 5.88 35.4 29.1 6.05 102.9% 3.5% 2016 229.10 173.11 5.87 39.0 29.5 6.50 110.7% 3.8% 2017 188.10 150.15 5.67 33.2 26.5 7.15 126.1% 4.65%

SPG mounted a strong recovery from the "generational lows" of 2009. Every year from 2010 through 2016 saw higher highs and higher lows. However, in 2017, the growth of online shopping and specifically Amazon (AMZN) injected substantial fear among investors that "bricks and mortar" retail stores are in a secular decline--putting pressure on retail REITs. This fear has provided an opportunity to buy shares of this premium REIT at a substantial discount to post-Great Recession prices.

One can get a good glimpse into the strength of SPG by listening to the quarterly earnings calls, hosted by David Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. SPG has been buying back its stock, which is an unusual step for a REIT. Typically, REITs issue more stock and/or more debt to fund growth. Simon has a very conservative balance sheet. In the Q3 earnings call, Citigroup analyst Michael Jason Bilerman asked why SPG didn't buy shares in the third quarter. Here's part of CEO David Simon's response:

"The simple answer to that ... we're very close to some significant redevelopments that we're excited about, and we are very conservative. So we're creating a pile of financial power that we want to take advantage of, and we've got a little bit more redevelopment that you'll see in the next ... month or two. That's really exciting for the portfolio, and we figured we might as well hoard some cash. "And actually, we also love raising the dividend ....10% a year. ... So between the redevelopment, raising the dividend, having a balance sheet that cannot be compromised, with significant firepower, I know it's all ignored right now, but I don't ignore it.... "... having a hoard of cash to put back in the portfolio of accretive returns is really exciting, and having a balance sheet tried, tested, ready to go to work is really a competitive advantage that I really like, and that's what we're going to do. So this dividend is going up, the earnings are going up, the balance sheet is going to get stronger. That's the model we got. That's what we're doing."

SPG's management and financial strength

David Simon has been Chairman since 2007 and CEO since 1995. He was President from 1993 to 1996. David Simon has been consistently recognized as one of the strongest REIT CEOs. He is quick to praise his leadership team and it's obvious that he sets the direction for SPG. In the Q3 earnings call, Deutsche Bank analyst Vincent Chao asked:

"As the markets continue to not really pay attention to the discount between the private market values versus your own stock, would you consider increasing the dividend more than you otherwise would in 2018 to continue to give back some of that return to shareholders?"

David Simon responded:

"I think the simple answer to that is yes. If you look at where we are versus what we paid, obviously to keep increasing that level off a bigger base ...; We have the ability to continue to grow our cash flow. "And like I mentioned ... look at our operating income for the third quarter. It was $1 billion – operating income essentially being FFO, net income plus depreciation, more or less. It's $1.035 billion. Nobody gets excited about that number, but guess who does? ... "I do. And you put it in comparison to other companies and some of their multiples, we are I think truly undervalued. ... I think a good way to demonstrate that is by raising our dividend on a consistent basis. We'll continue to do that."

CEO David Simon is 56. Because he has been such a strong leader, it's important to look at other leaders to assess the company's "bench strength."

Richard Sokolov has been President and Chief Operating Officer since 1996. He was President and CEO of DeBartolo Realty Corporation from its incorporation in 1994 until it merged with Simon in 1996. He had been with DeBartolo since 1982. Sokolov participates with Simon on earnings calls.

Andrew Juster is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and John Rulli is President of Malls & Chief Administrative Officer.

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

This table shows adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO. This is a better metric for measuring the performance of a REIT than earnings per share, which was presented in the previous table. A REIT must pay at least 90% of earnings to shareholders in order to avoid paying federal income tax. This is why the dividend/EPS payout ratio is so high.

F.A.S.T. Graphs shows the current Price/AFFO ratio as 15.3, with the "normal" Price/AFFO ratio as 17.5 (the blue line). F.A.S.T. Graphs estimates AFFO for 2017 to be $10.54, down 7% from 2016's $11.29. F.A.S.T. Graphs expects AFFO to increase 5% in 2018 to $11.10, and another 5% to $11.68 in 2019. the dividend is expected to be $7.40 in 2018 and $7.69 in 2019.

Finviz expects 2018 EPS to be $7.02, from the current trailing 12 months $5.62. (As of the Q3 report on 10/27/17, TTM earnings are $5.67.) Finviz estimates EPS to grow by a compounded 9.72% over the next 5 years, down from 11.00% growth for the previous 5 years.

Value trap or a rare buying opportunity?

The market is justifiably concerned about changes in consumer shopping patterns. Big box department stores are among those hardest hit by online shopping. Many analysts are negative on retailers and mall REITs. Simon's recent price decline reflects the substantial fear that's in the market. I agree with CEO David Simon that SPG is undervalued. I believe their model, which does not depend on "big box" stores and actually sees the decline of these stores as an opportunity to redevelop their properties. In Q3 2017, the REIT saw a reduction in the number of apparel store leases and an increase in restaurant leases. The company's properties are weighted toward the higher end "A" malls, and they have expertise in developing destination shopping areas and mixed-use properties that include hotels, offices and residential.

I see this as a buying opportunity. SPG shares dropped 7% on Friday, October 27 to close at $156.60. I added some shares that day at $157.81, which lifted SPG from 2.14% of the portfolio to 2.40%.

Here are some other recent Seeking Alpha articles about Simon Property Group:

Brad Thomas' October 11 article sees SPG "trading at a quintessential 'margin of safety.'"

Julian Lin's October 3 article encourages readers to buy SPG now before it regains its premium valuation.

PendragonY's September 26 article asks whether the recent drop in price suggests problems with SPG, and he concludes that "a measured pace of share acquisitions spaced over time should work well."

Simply Safe Dividends gives SPG a dividend safety score of 77, a dividend growth score of 42, and a dividend yield score of 82. A score of 50 is average, so SPG's dividend is considered safe. The yield, which has risen considerably in the past year, is considered very strong. Simply Safe Dividends sees the dividend growth potential is as somewhat below average. This may be due to the macro environment. However CEO David Simon is committed to raising the dividend 8% to 12% annually.

Why Simon is the portfolio's largest REIT holding

The current yield for SPG is 4.73%, which is higher than the yield of Realty Income (4.71%) and National Retail Properties (4.70%). All three of these REITs are in the portfolio, but it is unusual for SPG to be the highest yielder in this group. This reflects the market's view that the more diversified, "everyday shopping" nature of the O and NNN properties is less risky than a mall-focused REIT. My contention is that SPG will survive and thrive as the strongest mall REIT, and in terms of size and finances, perhaps the strongest REIT of all. SPG currently is 2.40% of the portfolio. I would consider adding more shares at $154.17, which would be a 4.8% yield. I've set an alert with Custom Stock Alerts to be notified if the price reaches that level.

My goal is to write at least one article a week, usually about a company in my retirement portfolio. During the next few weeks, I'll be writing about the REITs that are shown in the table at the top of this article. I always learn from our Seeking Alpha conversations. I welcome your opinion because your responses enrich our discussion.

