Without Precedence

To cause high prices all the Federal Reserve Board will do will be to lower the rediscount rate producing an expansion of credit and rising stock market, then when business men are adjusted to these conditions, it can check prosperity in mid-career by raising the rate of interest. It can cause the pendulum of a rising and falling market to swing gently back and forth by slight changes in the discount rate, or cause violent fluctuations by greater rate variation and in either case, it will possess inside information as to financial conditions and advanced knowledge of the coming change, either up or down. This is the strangest and most dangerous advantage ever placed in the hands of a special privilege class by any government that ever existed. The system is private, conducted for the sole purpose of obtaining the greatest possible profits from the use of other peoples' money. They know in advance when to create panics to their advantage, and they also know when to stop panic. Inflation and deflation work equally well for them when they control finance. - Rep. Charles Lindbergh, 1914

It is useful from time to time to take both a macro and historical perspective. It is often an advantage to utilize the wisdom of others, to ascertain what is actually happening, and not accept what the soothsayers claim is happening. Experience is a potent tool, when assessing the markets, and, I assert, all of the algorithms ever written cannot replace what wisdom that has been honestly earned.

You see, before 1914, and all the way up until 2008, the global central banks had never done two things before. The first, was to operate in tandem, and the second, was to print so much money, such an incredible amount of money, that lowering or raising short term rates was a secondary consideration. The primary consideration became, by chance, caused by the 2008/2009 financial debacle, the actual value and use of a massive monetary creation, derived from a computer keystroke, which I have labeled, "Pixie Dust."

The bank hath benefit of interest on all moneys which it creates out of nothing. - William Paterson, founder of the Bank of England, 1694

This magical substance, found in the liturgy of "Peter Pan," is a sorcerer's conjugation. It is a "something from nothing" that is then tossed into the air, where it spreads indiscriminately, and causes the rising in equity prices, bond prices, and risk asset prices but, as we have all now witnessed, causes almost no inflation because it does not impinge upon "goods and services," at least in the short run. Even today, we aren't yet sure, about the longer time horizon. This is because this "Pixie Dust" had never been tossed in the air before.

I think this point is critical to understand. The central banks had never, ever, done this in the past and, while they expected Inflation, they were dead wrong, as it only inflated the markets. This is also why I object so strenuously to Ms. Yellen's calls for a "Return to Normalcy." There is no "Normal" present, as in "None."

It turns out, that after the "Pixie Dust" was sprinkled about, that we broke with the past and so, there is nothing that is "Normal," any longer. "Normal" must have a history, to be termed as such, and there is no historical precedent, for what has taken place. It is actually a wonder that Ms. Yellen keeps calling for this "Return to Normalcy." Either she doesn't understand what she is talking about, which I would find incredible, or she understands it all too well.

The few who understand the system will either be so interested from its profits, or so dependent on its favors, that there will be no opposition from that class. - Mayer Amschel Bauer Rothschild

Given my projection of approximately $24 trillion in central bank assets by September 2018, we are not cutting back either. The Fed has curtailed it creation but still re-invests their assets. The ECB has slowed it down but also extended their timeline. The BOJ and the Swiss central bank are still running at full bore and the PBOC is probably still expanding, as it publicly admits to $5.4 trillion in assets, which dwarves the Fed's balance sheet.

When a government is dependent upon bankers for money, they, and not the leaders of the government, control the situation, since the hand that gives is above the hand that takes. - Napoleon Bonaparte

The actionable part of my commentary today is the continuation of what we have all observed. This is "prices up." Pick what category that you like, sovereign debt, equities, Real Estate, Corporate bonds, choose your own arena. It has been "prices up" and I see this continuing for as long as the central banks keep printing and re-investing.

When they stop this process, then, and only then, in my opinion, can you expect any kind of reversal and even then, it won't be ferocious. The "Pixie Dust," already created, will still be floating around, and in use. This will dampen, in my view, any downward spiral and so I am not looking for any sort of fiscal Armageddon.