Cigar Butt Portfolio Up More Than 15% YTD - Low EV/EBIT Large Cap Update

The strategy is virtually neck and neck with its benchmark YTD.

The large cap version of this strategy had a slow start in Q1 of 2017, with an improvement by mid-October.

A buy and hold strategy of a basket of stocks trading at low EV/EBIT multiples has been shown to outperform over time.





Buying stocks with low enterprise value to earnings before interest and taxes, or EV/EBIT, as part of a portfolio has been proven to outperform the market over time. Low EV/EBIT investing is a value strategy, and while similar to concept to low P/E ratio, the EV/EBIT ratio is arguably more refined and tells an investor more about the firm and stock.

For a complete analysis of the low EV/EBIT strategy please read here.

Low EV/EBIT stocks tend to be Buffett’s “cigar butts”, potentially ugly and unattractive as businesses, for a variety of reasons:

The industry may have been hit hard for a variety of reasons such as new government regulations,

It may be a commodity business in a down cycle,

The business has been a steady underperformer, or

A business may be plagued by a scandal that it cannot seem to shake.

The low EV/EBIT strategy finds these types of businesses, and attempts to buy them when positioned for an improvement.

Many of the stocks mentioned above do not remain beaten down forever and often eventually increase in price, or they attract the attention of activist investors or are takeout targets for larger firms.

The mechanics of portfolio investing are as follows:

Run the screen at any given time (in my update articles I've assumed a purchase date of 01 Jan, but this could be any date). The low EV/EBIT strategy is an equal weighted strategy, so take equal value positions in the 30 top ranked stocks in the screen, i.e. $1000 each for a $30k portfolio. Hold the positions for 1 year. After one year, rebalance. Sell those stocks no longer passing the screen, take new positions passing the screen, adjust those names that still pass the screen such that all holdings are equal weighted. For example, if the portfolio gained 10% to $33,000, each position should be $1,100. Hold for another year and rebalance.

Since 1999, the large cap version of this strategy (largest 20% by market cap of testing universe) has averaged an annual performance of roughly 20%. See the table below for a summary of risk characteristics. For a full breakdown of the strategy, read here.

(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Calculations)

Let’s see how the large cap version of the strategy has held up so far in 2017.

The Stocks

The table below lists the stocks passing the screen on 01 Jan of this year, and their performance to date.

Ticker Name Price per Share 01 Jan 2017, $ Price per Share 19 Oct 2017, $ % Change YTD Market Cap ($M) Industry 1 FCAU Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV 9.63 16.7 73.42 11,756 Automobiles 2 UTHR United Therapeutics Corp 144.12 119.71 -16.94 6,119 Biotechnology 3 WCG WellCare Health Plans Inc 138.42 178.44 28.91 6,072 Health Care Providers & Services 4 DAL Delta Air Lines Inc 48.66 52.62 8.14 36,223 Airlines 5 GILD Gilead Sciences Inc 70.77 81.95 15.79 94,668 Biotechnology 6 JBLU JetBlue Airways Corp 22.66 20.41 -9.93 7,258 Airlines 7 UAL United Continental Holdings Inc 74.02 60 -18.94 23,169 Airlines 8 BBBY Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. 40.37 21.22 -47.43 6,109 Specialty Retail 9 TX Ternium SA 23.65 31.37 32.67 4,741 Metals & Mining 10 AAL American Airlines Group Inc 46.98 51.56 9.75 24,240 Airlines 11 ANTM Anthem Inc 142.96 193.77 35.54 37,868 Health Care Providers & Services 12 GPS Gap Inc 22.1 26.88 21.64 8,954 Specialty Retail 13 SHI Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd 50.68 62.45 23.23 5,846 Chemicals 14 SPLS* Staples Inc. 8.84 10.25 15.94 5,887 Specialty Retail 15 RIG Transocean Ltd 15.15 10.17 -32.87 5,387 Energy Equipment & Services 16 LEA Lear Corp 131.83 173.78 31.82 9,295 Auto Components 17 KORS Michael Kors Holdings Ltd 42.78 49.2 15.01 7,059 Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods 18 ALK Alaska Air Group Inc. 87.99 79.11 -10.1 10,937 Airlines 19 ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 5.68 6.37 12.12 19,036 Communications Equipment 20 BBY Best Buy Co Inc 42.23 55.79 32.11 13,356 Specialty Retail 21 VVV Valvoline Inc 21.53 24.15 12.19 4,408 Chemicals 22 CX Cemex SAB de CV 7.8 8.11 4 11,247 Construction Materials 23 HPQ HP Inc 14.62 22.03 50.64 25,407 Computers & Peripherals 24 LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 50.09 58.83 17.45 30,681 Airlines 25 GT Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co 30.77 33.6 9.2 8,059 Auto Components 26 MGA Magna International Inc. 43.08 55.09 27.87 16,683 Auto Components 27 HLF Herbalife Ltd 48.72 75.55 55.07 4,482 Personal Products 28 TRN Trinity Industries Inc. 27.44 34.32 25.05 4,225 Machinery 29 SPR Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc 58.64 79.01 34.74 5,702 Aerospace & Defense 30 HUM Humana Inc. 201.51 243.9 21.04 30,421 Health Care Providers & Services

(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Table)

20% of the holdings are airlines (6 of our 30), with the balance of the holdings balanced across other various industries. This concentration had a negligible effect on the portfolio, as their average return was slightly less than zero at -0.6%.

Staples was acquired by Sycamore Partners (the deal closing this past September). As was noted in the introduction and my profile article on low EV/EBIT stocks, acquisitions are not uncommon with low EV/EBIT stocks.

The Good

Nearly half of the holdings have achieved gains of more than 20% YTD. Three of these stocks are healthcare related, however balance of holdings are fairly distributed. Fiat Chrysler has shown a remarkable performance of nearly 75%.

The Bad

Only 6 (20%) of our holdings managed to lose value over the year, 3 of which are airlines. Bed Bath and Beyond has had the toughest year at a loss of nearly 50%. With retail having a tough year, this is not surprising.

The Overall Performance

Our large cap cigar butts have managed a total gain of 15.6% year to date, just shy of its benchmark Russell 1000TR (IWB) at 15.8%. It is good to see that our strategy has managed to keep up in a year dominated by indices and the large cap tech giants.

This said, the strategy has experienced more volatility than the benchmark, at standard deviations of 6.9% and 4.3% respectively.

The graph below shows overall performance YTD.

(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Graph)

Let us see how the strategy finishes in 2017. Will it continue to track the index, or pave its own path? Only time will tell in the stock market.

The strategy’s performance YTD is similar to the large cap Magic Formula strategy, as I wrote about here. In an upcoming article, we will look at the large and midcap version (largest 50% of the universe) of the EV/EBIT strategy, which shows a much different result than its large cap brethren.

Until next time, happy investing!

