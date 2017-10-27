Caution Ahead: Why The Bank Of Canada Is Taking A Pause

After raising interest rates twice this summer, The Bank of Canada has decided to hold its key overnight lending rate steady at 1%, as it grapples with uncertainty about the future prospects of the country's economy.

The Bank's latest policy rate decision announced earlier this week continued to highlight the recent strength of the economy and the steady and synchronized pickup in economic activity globally. But what's perhaps more noteworthy is the dovish shift in the Bank's tone since their last announcement in September (where they raised rates by 25 basis points) and its more cautious stance on future policy rate adjustments.

Looking ahead, we think three key factors will guide the Bank's rate decisions as growth potentially moderates in the second half of 2017 and beyond.

Output gap and economic slack

The Bank estimates the economy is running close to potential, i.e., the output gap is near zero. However, employment and wage data seem to indicate that economic slack still exists, particularly in labour markets. Strong recent business investment, including a pickup in new firm creation, is also expected to contribute to capacity growth and higher potential output. All in all, the Bank seems willing to allow the economy to run hot as the "supply side of the economy evolves", rather than to risk cooling demand with premature rate hikes.

Evolution of trade:

While the Bank largely expects exports to grow alongside strengthening global demand, they are weary of a strengthening Canadian dollar weighing on trade. Accordingly, the Bank lowered their projected export growth to reflect the recent dollar rally in their Monetary Policy Report (MPR) published this week.

Global uncertainty

Lastly, the Bank has noted considerable uncertainty around geopolitical risks, in particular the ongoing renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). A negative outcome on the renegotiations is a key risk to the economic outlook.

On balance, we believe these factors point to a more gradual and methodical path to rate normalization, particularly given the potential adverse impact of higher rates on highly indebted households. We expect the Bank to hike interest rates just two more times over the next two years.

In this type of environment, investors should consider a flexible investment approach that can adjust to fast-changing markets and capture opportunities that may arise with central banks on the move.

This post originally appeared on the BlackRock Blog.