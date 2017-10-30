More than a year ago, I posted something here called "The 'Observers' Or, The Minsky Moment Cometh."

In that piece, I used a quote from the truly awful, but delightfully campy movie "Dodgeball" to characterize the communication loop between central banks and markets. Here's the quote:

I mean come on, I know you. You know you. And I know that you know that I know you.

"Dodgeball" was released years before the crisis and even if it wasn't, I think it's safe to assume that Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn have never tried to work veiled critiques of monetary policy into their screenplays. But as hilarious as this sounds, that would turn out to be a quote that very accurately describes the post-crisis interaction between policymakers and markets. Consider, for instance, this modified version found in a note out Friday evening from Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic:

At this point, there is an implicit symbolic pact between Central Banks and the markets: The Fed knows that the market knows and the market knows that the Fed knows that the market knows, so everyone knows, but pretends that nobody knows and the game goes on.

It's the "Dodgeball" quote - almost verbatim.

The idea there is that the market is a co-author of the policy script. Kocic has described this dynamic in the theatre context as the "removal of the fourth wall." The policy play unfolding on the stage is no longer a self-contained narrative with a preset course that cannot be altered by the observers (the observers being market participants). Rather, the audience is consulted by policymakers, and thus you become a part of an ongoing drama that, by virtue of your participation, can have no resolution. The goal posts aren’t fixed. Or, as Kocic put it late last month, there’s an absence of “rigid reference point[s], like a well specified reaction function, objectives, and triggers.”

This is why the selling of volatility (XIV) and the carry trade bonanza continues to work. It is why the feedback loops that drive cross-asset volatility into the floor (and keep it there) continue to become more entrenched, in a self-fulfilling prophecy. The whole thing is self-referential and we saw it again on Thursday with the ECB's taper announcement.

Now to be sure, everyone knew what the market reaction to the ECB taper was likely to be. One conclusion you can draw if you understand the dynamic as described above is that it's no longer enough to telegraph policy changes a meeting or two ahead of their actual implementation. Because that suggests that policymakers are writing the script without full disclosure to the markets. You don't know what a central bank is going to announce. They are still consulting you by tipping rate hikes and tapering months in advance, but because you were not consulted about the timing of the announcement, the act of telegraphing future policy changes is itself treated like a policy change.

The result is an endless regression. Now the telegraphing must itself be telegraphed. Something like this: "Ok, so on October 26, we're going to announce that asset purchases will be tapered starting in January, which means that we have to leak that announcement to the press two weeks ahead of October 26."

That is precisely what happened with the ECB meeting. Bloomberg revealed what the taper would look like on October 12. Again, that's an endless regression. Because then the telegraphing of the telegraphing itself becomes an example of central banks not consulting the market. So then you have to telegraph the telegraphing of the telegraphing. Something like this: "Ok, we're going to announce on October 26 that we're going to taper asset purchases starting in January, which means we need to leak the actual size of the taper two weeks ahead of that announcement, but that in turn means we need to float a trial balloon about the leak two weeks ahead of it in September."

And don't act like you don't know what I'm talking about. This is why each and every week, there's a parade of central bankers making speeches and giving interviews to the press. It's an ongoing effort to keep the market informed and by informing markets about the state of the internal policy debate, policymakers get to gauge how the market feels simply by observing the reaction to each and every trial balloon. But that carries risks. Because it makes everyone myopic. Here's how I've described this recently:

So this is just a kind of rolling plebiscite. Clearly, that creates substantial risks in terms of encouraging mass myopia. Thanks to near-daily speeches and media appearances by officials, this is quite literally a real-time information exchange between markets and policymakers. No one can see outside of this information exchange and if you’re a trader, there’s really no utility in trying.

Ok, so given all of that, it was abundantly clear what the reaction to the ECB announcement was likely to be. Everyone already knew that asset purchases would be tapered from €60 billion a month to €30 billion, everyone knew that would start in January and everyone knew it would last until at least September 2018. For reference, here's what the actual taper will look like and this includes the effect of reinvestments (something which most retail investors do not fully understand):

(Goldman)

So everything that was hawkish was already priced in by virtue of the fact that every single detail was communicated ahead of the announcement. Draghi thus deliberately set up a scenario where the only "surprise" would be the extent to which the details would be packaged in as dovish a manner as possible. Translation: the risk to the euro (FXE) was asymmetrically skewed the downside. The taper was already priced in and really, it had been priced in for months, dating back to Draghi's initial trial balloon floated at Sintra in late June (that would be when he catalyzed a sharp rally in the single currency and a mini-tantrum in DM rates by explicitly saying he would look through "transitory" weakness in inflation). You can see the shift in market positioning on the euro in the following chart (light blue):

(Goldman)

I suggested what was likely to happen this week in my week ahead preview published on Sunday over at Heisenberg Report. To wit:

If you’re looking for market turmoil around this announcement you’ll probably be disappointed. Draghi will thread the needle. He always does. Sure, the program itself is absurd and CSPP has created all manner of ridiculous distortions (see € HY for example), but once you accept that the whole thing is ludicrous on its face, Draghi has become a master of getting the messaging “right.” Maybe this time is different, but we doubt it. Over the longer-term, there are obviously questions as to what the taper will mean in terms of putting more of the onus on the market when it comes to filling the gap left by the taper, but that’s more an existential question about what happens in the post-QE era. Actually testing Draghi while the program is still in place is a dangerous game to play.

And in case that wasn't clear enough for anyone, I ran another post a couple of days later with a title that was just about as unequivocal as you could possibly imagine and I'm just going to show you a screenshot for maximum effect:

Quick note: that is not an isolated example. I run stuff like that literally all day, everyday over at HR. So you might ask why I don't come over to this platform and point out those type of calls when people accuse me of not giving you "actionable" ideas. The answer is simple: I'm not trying to tell you how to trade. I'm trying to pen posts that are meaningful and thought-provoking. But, in case you weren't paying attention on Thursday, here's what happened to the euro the moment the ECB statement hit:

And by the end of the week, here's what the picture looked like:

You'll also note that movement on tax reform in the US (think: passing the budget) only served to supercharge that move.

Meanwhile, you'll note that European stocks reacted as expected. The ECB statement was as dovish as it could possibly be in the context of a taper announcement. Specifically, the references to a willingness to ramp asset purchases back up at the drop of dime (figuratively and literally in this case) remained as did the reference to "well past" on the rates forward guidance. The "well past" language effectively guarantees no ECB hike until well into 2019. Here are the key passages from the statement (some of this was unchanged from previous statements and indeed, that's the whole point):

The Governing Council continues to expect the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present levels for an extended period of time, and well past the horizon of the net asset purchases. From January 2018 the net asset purchases are intended to continue at a monthly pace of €30 billion until the end of September 2018, or beyond, if necessary, and in any case until the Governing Council sees a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation consistent with its inflation aim.

And so, between the explicit and implicit guarantees in the statement and the falling euro, European shares (FEZ) reacted accordingly with the DAX hitting an all-time high. The notable exception was of course the IBEX which fell on Friday as the Catalonia situation ended up resulting in a worst-case scenario.

Ok, so tying this all together, here's Deutsche's Kocic again:

After last week’s ECB meeting, it became clear that Central Banks’s main agenda is management of the risk of policy unwind. This has two different aspects. On one hand, it is reassuring that Central Banks are cognizant of severity of the risk and are showing appropriate flexibility in adjusting their reaction functions to incorporate these realities. On the other hand, this is less good because it does not allow the market to reposition and, thus, normalize. By soliciting feedback from the markets, Central Banks are further encouraging bad behavior making things potentially worse by postponing the resolution further into the future.

Note what he says there about how this is good in the short-term but dangerous in the long-term. They (central banks) are micromanaging this to ensure that the dynamics which make selling volatility and piling into carry trades remain viable. But that only serves to reinforce and optimize those same dynamics. That, in turn, embeds still more risk. This has to resolve itself eventually.

And on that note, I'll leave you with one last chart which shows when y/y QE (and the definition of "QE" here is expanded to include PBoC FX reserves and the SNB, so it captures asset accumulation that's not narrowly defined by explicit programs but is still "QE" de facto) will finally turn negative:

(BofAML)

