Merck - Appeal Lures Driven By Keytruda As The 'Core' Struggles

Merck & Co (MRK) provided a nasty surprise for investors, despite the pick-up in sales of wonder drug Keytruda. The company saw sales of all other drugs fall quite a bit, as Keytruda will not be submitted for NSCLC in Europe.

In July, I called Merck a long time boring and underperforming pharmaceutical play. Keytruda is picking up sales, and while it is a true blockbuster, its contribution is relatively small for a giant like Merck which is seeing many other drugs post a decline in sales. For those reasons I was awaiting a pullback towards the $55-$60 region before becoming a buyer of the shares.

I concluded that I liked the acceleration of sales growth of Keytruda in recent years, but I waited for a drop to the region of $55-$60 per share given the struggling core business, as well as the big and consistent gap between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings.

Merck, All About Keytruda

Merck has a long history of developing blockbusters in various areas of medicine and all hopes are on Keytruda to become the blockbuster for the coming years, to add to its legacy as a long term value creator. To back up this claim: an investor in the 1980s now receives an annual dividend payout being equal to the share price level at the time.

Shares peaked at levels in the $80s in the year 2000 after which a long period of stagnation started. Sales doubled from $24 billion in 2007 to a peak of $48 billion in 2011 following the multi-billion acquisition of Schering-Plough, but ever since revenues have come under consistent pressure and have fallen to the $40 billion mark. Shareholders have seen a little bit of compensation for the declines, as Merck has bought back one in every ten shares since the deal with Schering has been finalised.

Market Is Anticipating Better news

While revenues have come under pressure in recent years and at best have only stabilised now, the market has been positive on Merck for quite a while. After having dipped to a low of $25 in 2009, during the heights of the economic crisis, shares have gradually risen to levels in the sixties, in part driven by anticipations of the "miracle" drug Keytruda. This drug has already been approved for NSCLC, melanoma, head & neck, classical Hodgkin's lymphoma, and bladder cancer. Even better, Merck runs clinical programs for some 30 other tumour types as well as hundreds of combination treatments.

The pick-up in sales of Keytruda has been impressive this year. Revenues came in at $584 million in the first quarter and increased to $881 million in the second quarter, a 180% year-on-year growth number from the $314 million revenue number in Q2 of 2016. The $300 million pick-up in sales on a sequential basis is outright impressive, driven by product approvals, wider adoptions and expanded territory. Sales were still lagging to Bristol-Myers´ Opdivo which posted second quarter sales of $1.2 billion, but were growing less quickly.

The ramp-up in sales in Q3 looks pretty decent if you ask me. Merck reported third quarter revenues of $1.05 billion, a $166 million increase on a sequential basis. While this is much lower than the growth in Q2 over Q1, the sales ramp-up remains rather impressive after the second quarter was a positive surprise.

Growth Takes Time As The "Core" Is Challenged

Merck grew sales by a percent in the second quarter, driven by Keytruda which added 5-6% to overall sales growth. Total revenues were down 2% in the third quarter to $10.32 billion, despite the fact that Keytruda added 6-7% to overall sales growth and now makes up 10% of total sales. This indicates that ex-Keytruda, the rest of Merck´s business is shrinking by percentages close to 10%, a big deceleration from the second quarter.

Merck's top-selling drug Januvia/Janumet saw sales fall by 2% in the quarter to $1.52 billion. Revenues of Zetia/Vytorin fell by 51% to $462 million following loss of patent exclusivity of this cholesterol lowering drug. Revenues of Gardasil were down 22% to $675 million as Isentress reported a 17% decline in sales to $310 million. Besides Keytruda, Merck has another drug which is delivering on solid growth as sales of Zepatier were up 185% to $468 million. Nonetheless, all of Merck ex-Keytruda is seeing some real struggles.

P&L Remains Complicated

Merck continues to see a big gap between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings. The company posted a GAAP loss of two cent per share as adjusted earnings totalled $1.11 per share, for a $3.1 billion gap between both metrics, that is after-taxes.

This gap is structural and quite diverse. Acquisition related costs came in at $1.03 billion on a pre-tax basis, restructuring costs totalled $180 million as R&D charges hit $2.35 billion. The company now sees adjusted earnings at $3.91-$3.97 per share, as GAAP earnings are seen at just $1.78-$1.84 per share, while the discrepancy between both metrics is very large, which will be elaborated on in the next paragraph. Most of this past quarter's R&D charges come from the announced collaboration with AstraZeneca for oncology drugs as was announced this summer.

As of June Merck held $24.1 billion in cash, equivalents and investments, offset by $24.9 billion in debt, for a very modest net debt load, especially as adjusted EBITDA runs at levels close to $18 billion.

Final Thoughts, Worth Considering

Following last week's appointments, shares have fallen to $58, reducing the adjusted earnings multiple to 15 times non-GAAP earnings and 32 times GAAP earnings. The question is what realistic earnings are, as they are probably a mix between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings. While it makes sense to "adjust" earnings for one-time items, Merck has a history of common occurrence of these costs, to the point that they become structural.

The gap between both metrics is projected to be $7 billion in actual dollar terms this year, including a one-time expense of $2.35 billion following the collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. If I assume that half of the $3.8 billion in acquisition charges are of a non-cash nature, and restructuring costs are a continuous expense, I am willing to adjust for 60% of the gap between GAAP earnings and non-GAAP earnings.

That means that I am adding back 60% of the $2.13 per share gap between both metrics, which is an adjustment of $1.28 per share, and boosts adjusted realistic earnings to $3.06 per share. That reduces the multiple to 18-19 times earnings which looks reasonable given the 3.2% dividend yield and a flattish net cash position, as well as growth potential even as it will take a few quarters before structural sales growth can be reported.

At current levels, I am attracted to Merck and very close to pulling the buy trigger. The continued pick-up in Keytruda is comforting, even as growth in dollar terms has slowed down. The real disappointment is the performance of the sales of non-Keytruda drugs in the quarter, which saw real deceleration compared to the second quarter.

Part of the disappointment is the news that Merck has withdrawn its European application for the approval of Keytruda in combination with pemetrexed and carboplatin in order to treat NSCLC, a substantial marketplace for non-small cell lung cancer. While that is disappointing, it only slows growth of Keytruda which continues to gain shares and is picking up sales at an impressive pace. Reflecting for the weaker sentiment in big pharma and the deceleration the the core business, I have my buy order ready at $55 per share.

