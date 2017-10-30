Dover's Spike Could Be Ethereal

GE, SLB, WFT and BHI have done deals already. The universe of buyers might have dwindled.

Dan Loeb. Source: wsj.com

Activist investor Dan Loeb recently took an equity stake in Dover Corporation (DOV) and is looking to spur the divestment of the company's Energy business:

Activist investor Dan Loeb disclosed a stake in industrial conglomerate Dover Corp. and said he’d held talks with management about increasing shareholder value. The stock jumped the most this year. Loeb is urging Dover to sell its energy business, which is the subject of a strategic review, according to a letter to investors Friday, seen by Bloomberg. The investor didn’t disclose how much of the company his Third Point hedge fund owns. “Dover shares have materially underperformed the industrial peer group over the three-year period preceding our investment,” Third Point wrote in the letter. “A significant earnings decline in Dover’s energy business and the substantial fall in global crude oil prices were the primary drivers.”

DOV is up nearly 7% since Loeb's Third Point hedge fund made the investment. DOV is up 50% Y/Y, which appears to be a decent return for any investor. Below is my take on Third Point's involvement.

The Situation

Rising tides lift all boats and DOV has benefited from the rise in financial markets since President Trump's election. The company has also aggressively grown revenue and earnings over the past several quarters.

Dover's Q3 revenue and EBITDA were up Y/Y by 17% and 40%, respectively. All of the company's revenue and earnings growth was not organic, however. Fluids and Engineered Systems have been acquisitive, which helped grow their top lines. In an environment where financial markets have hit record highs on a weekly basis, investors have given DOV credit for growth through acquisition.

The company's Energy segment provides artificial lift and pressure pumping products to help extract oil and gas. After oil prices plunged in the second half of 2014 a vicious price war ensued in the North America land drilling market. Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (SLB) had the balance sheets to sustain lower prices, while highly-indebted Weatherford (WFT) took the worst of it. Industrials like Caterpillar (CAT), General Electric (GE) and Dover began to rethink their exposures to oil & gas.

OPEC supply cuts have spurred oil prices and North America shale plays have re-opened the spigots. North America land drilling is white hot and it has inured to benefit of Dover's Energy segment. In September Dover announced its was willing to explore a sale of the unit. In theory it would be a great time to sell. However, the land drilling sector might have peaked. For the week ending October 27th the rig count was up by 352 Y/Y, but fell by 4 versus the previous week. It was the second consecutive weekly decline in the rig count. The rig count might plateaued; going forward shale oil plays might make trade offs between preserving capital and more E&P.

A Dearth Of Buyers?

I estimate Dover's run-rate EBITDA at around $1.5 billion. The Energy segment is about 21% of total EBITDA, which would put it at $310 million in run-rate EBITDA. Schlumberger, the Rolls Royce of oilfield services companies, trades at 14x run-rate EBITDA. A ball park figure for a full take out of Dover's Energy segment would be around $4.2 billion. Who is dying to pay $4.2 billion for oil & gas exposure at the height of the market? Besides, it was not too long ago when it was uneconomical to even be in the pressure pumping or artificial lift businesses.

Secondly, there could be a dearth of buyers. GE recently merged its oil & gas operations with Baker Hughes (BHI). Schlumberger recently entered into a joint venture with Weatherford (WFT) to engage in shale fracturing, giving it added exposure to North America land drilling. This likely cuts the list of potential buyers for Dover's Energy segment by four.

National Oilwell Varco (NOV) was rumored to be on GE's short list. NOV's biggest problem is that deepwater customers are delaying orders for its rig systems; more exposure to land drilling will not help solve its problems, in my opinion. Lastly, I believe the scale needed to make a deal meaningful for Caterpillar might not be provided by Dover.

Conclusion

Activist investors are good at bringing attention to their investments. I believe it would be difficult for Dover to sell the Energy segment for a meaningful price while North America land drilling might have peaked. However, buyers might be interested in picking up assets on the cheap when oil prices fall. DOV's spike due to Third Point's interest is likely ethereal. DOV is a sell.

