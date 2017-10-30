Quantitative GARP And Value Outperforms S&P 500 By 171 Bps In October

October has been a fascinating month for the markets, and it's an especially good time to be a GARP investor. A solid month ended with a huge day on Friday; Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (up 13 percentage points), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) (up 6.5 percentage points), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) (up 4.2 percentage points), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (up 4.26 percentage points) all posted tremendous gains. Thematically, I've been pounding the table for months about why tech stocks are fundamentally safer, and better cash-flow generators than their defunct counterparts of the late 90's/ early 2000's. Specifically, the companies mentioned above all have some sort of defensible moat which has manifested itself either through resilient margins, high growth, or some combination of both. On a sector-by-sector level, having strong top-down views with a forward-looking bias has helped contribute significantly to outperformance. In my August article titled "Value is What you Get, The Holdings of My Portfolio," which was available exclusively on my marketplace service, I showed a screenshot of how the portfolio is currently allocated (real retirement money.) To refresh what the snapshot depicted, versus the S&P 500 benchmark, my portfolio was 13 percentage points overweight tech, 5.5 percentage points overweight financials, and 3 percentage points overweight consumer discretionary. I was underweight every other sector, including energy (under by 3.8 percentage points), consumer defensive (under by 6.7 percentage points), and utilities (underweight by 1.5 percentage points.) I will show a graphic below depicting how those sectors performed in the market in the month of October (as shown by their sector ETFs.)

As the graphic above shows in detail, it paid off in a big way to be overweight tech, financials, and consumer discretionary (up 6.54, 4.04, and 2.96 percentage points, respectively), as the S&P was only up 2.94 percentage points. At the same time, my underweights also boosted the portfolio as XLE was down 1.68, XLP (staples) was down 1.7, and XLU, the only sector in which my weighting worked against me, was up 3.69.

Some of the largest holdings that were published in that article (MSFT, GOOGL, STMP, LRCX, CI, CACC, and AB), all bested the index. MSFT returned 13.46%, GOOGL 7.13%, STMP 10.01%, LRCX 14.4%, CI 7.99%, CACC 7.15%, and AB 8%. These stocks were all tied to both specific top down themes mentioned in prior articles, and were hand-selected due to meeting their adequate mix of valuation, growth, and other select measures of margin of safety.

Moving forward, I continue to find value in Domestic GARP companies, as well as, increasingly, in Europe and China. While US equities are broadly considered to be highly-valued, it's not difficult in my mind to reconcile why this is the case. First, the global macro-environment continues to pose risks in a way that the United States, as flawed as it is, mitigates to a huge degree. The thematic overweights of technology and financials are not accidental, but rather are proactively meant to position the portfolio to capture future benefits accruing to US entrepreneurs and the financial system that should grow as American wealth continues to grow. Cash-flows, revenue growth, and earnings of today are the fuel pushing the market forward, whereas 15 years ago that fuel was comprised of shoddy metrics like bookings, expected revenue growth, or market share.

Contrary to what could be inferred from the market being at all-time highs, valuation alone is not enough to derail a market that looks better today than it has in years, and on the back of strengthening fundamentals, not just sentiment. At the margins, unless you're planning to retire in the next 5-7 years or so, being out of the market could hurt a lot less than being in it an experiencing a few dips. There is no easy way to predict a recession, so the best you can do is try to position your portfolio towards stocks with resilient margins, earnings growth, and products that will not necessarily be less-demanded in a market-challenged environment (FB, GOOGL, AMZN, MSFT.) And, it is possible to own the stocks aforementioned in a balanced way, with value stocks taking up enough of the portfolio to weight down that lofty 250x P/E for Amazon.

Below is a graphic that is reflective of my current views of the market, in broad strokes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL, FB, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.