Cleveland-Cliffs: Thoughts On Conference Call And 10-Q

Cleveland-Cliffs' (CLF) conference call and 10-Q contained some interesting observations that might influence the share price going forward and might help determine if the recent share price weakness is an opportunity to purchase or a sign to stay clear. The conference call, 10-Q, and prior comments will be reviewed.

An article written on September 14, 2017, said the following.

The shares traded in the $8.00 to $9.00 target range, hitting $8.77 on September 5, 2017, and have since corrected to $7.25 in pre-market trade. The September weakness is an opportunity to re-enter the position via the sale of a put option that if exercised would result in a price near the May 2017 level.

The put idea presented:

The shares closed September 13, 2017, at $7.39 with the October 20, 2017, $7.00 put at $0.30. The return on the strike price would be 4.29% or 41.70% annualized. Should the put be assigned then, the effective purchase price would be $6.70, or 10.30% below the current price. This looks like an attractive risk-reward trade for those that are seeking exposure to Cleveland-Cliffs.

The shares closed October 20, 2017, at $7.02 and the put option expired worthless. The entire option premium was earned. The shares closed October 27, 2017, at $6.31.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced net income of $53 million on $698 million of revenue for the third quarter on October 20, 2017. The conference call revealed some interesting information. The conference call can be read on Seeking Alpha or listened to via the Cleveland-Cliffs website.

The conference call transcript had a few comments by the CEO that investors may want to take note.

The investors community should know that I tend not to do anything without fully gauging our possibilities and we will never ever put this company in a position of distress. I’m a big shareholder of the company. I’m a bondholder of the company. I am extremely involved with the same outcome that shareholders and bondholders are expecting.

Unless it was missed, this was the first mention by the CEO that he is a bondholder. It is unclear if the bondholding were a recent purchase or a longer-term holding. It was known that the CEO had been buying shares of stock from the Form 4 filings with the SEC. It is a sign of confidence that the CEO is placing his hard-earned funds into the stock and bonds of the firm.

It is encouraging to read that the CEO does not intend to put the company in a position of distress and has taken action to improve the balance sheet. Long-term investors might be skeptical given the action taken when the board took control of Cleveland-Cliffs. One of the first actions of the board was to announce a $200 million share repurchase program on August 25, 2014, that would expire on December 31, 2015. Shortly after the share repurchase announcement bond prices along with the share price declined. The share price began to improve once the share repurchase authorization expired without any shares being repurchased. In fact, rather than repurchasing shares, the board authorized two equity raises. On August 10, 2016, 44.4 million shares were priced at $6.75 generating $287.6 million in proceeds, and on February 9, 2017, 63.25 million shares were priced at $10.75 for net proceeds of $661.3 million. Given the heavy debt load, the equity raises were needed with the proceeds was used to retire debt and improve the balance sheet.

Increased Mine Ownership

During 2017 third quarter, Cleveland-Cliffs increased its holdings of the Empire and Tilden mines to 100%. The Empire mine ownership was 79%, and the Tilden mine ownership was 85%. The cost for the 21% Empire mine interest was $132.7 million, and the cost for the 15% interest in the Tilden mine was $105.0 million. The implied valuation for the Empire mine that has been indefinitely idled is $631 million, and for the Tilden mine, it would be $700 million. The implied valuation of the two mines is $1.331 billion.

2017 Sales and Production Reduced

Cliffs had a large customer reduce pellet nominations that resulted in the US iron ore 2017 full-year sales, and production volumes were reduced by 500,000 tons. The current expectation is for 2017 to result in sales volume of 18.5 million long tons. The expectation for 2018 is 20 million long tons of sales and production, according to the 10-Q. Asia Pacific iron ore sales and production volumes were also reduced by 500,000 metric tons.

Future Growth

Cliffs is planning an HBI (hot briquetted iron) production plant in Toledo, Ohio that is expected to cost $700 million with a completion date in 2020. Cliffs have indicated that potential partners for an equity stake in the plant have approached it. Until an agreement can be reached acceptable to both parties, nothing will be reported.

5.75% Bond due March 1, 2025

Bondholders appear to have confidence in Cliffs future, or maybe they are anticipating a credit upgrade from high yield to low investment grade. Shareholders should welcome the confidence expressed by bondholders and the improved balance sheet. As seen in the table below the rolling 1-year net interest expense has declined from $242.4 million, (March 2016), to $147.4 million (September 2017).

U.S. Iron Ore Sales Margin

The rolling one-year U.S. iron ore sales margin has been steadily improving. This could help explain the regain confidence of bondholders. Below is the rolling net interest expense that has shown noticeable improvement.

Hot rolled coiled steel pricing appears to have recently firmed. This is a positive for Cliffs.

Bottom Line

Cliffs has been making steady progress repairing its balance sheet, improving the sales margin and reducing interest expense. Should Congress agree on an infrastructure bill, it could help steel demand and the steel industry, and that could benefit Cliffs.

Cliffs stock price might experience some selling pressure from now to year-end as tax selling season approaches. Therefore, the trading range is expected to be in the $6.00 to $8.00 range for the next three months or so.

