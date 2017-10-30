Packing O For The Long Haul

Realty Income Corp. (O) is one of 8 individual real estate investment trusts and one REIT exchange traded fund that comprise 17.3% of my retirement income portfolio. Here are the holdings with the percentage of the portfolio's market value as of October 27, 2017:

Simon Property Group (SPG), 2.40%

Ventas (VTR), 2.26%

Realty Income, 2.25%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), 2.02%

National Retail Properties (NNN), 1.77%

W.P. Carey (WPC), 1.65%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (HASI), 1.18%

Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), 1.04%

Public Storage (PSA), 0.91%

Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ), 1.80%

O is Number 1 for many REIT investors

Realty Income is one of the most popular choices for dividend investors. Thus far in 2017, Seeking Alpha has published 99 articles about O. Realty Income's website describes the real estate investment trust this way:

"Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income."

The website reports 5,062 properties in 49 states and Puerto Rico; real estate assets (at cost) of $14.6 billion; 251 commercial tenants, representing 47 industries; $1.057 billion of annual revenue and $736.4 million of AFFO for 2016; and annualized cash dividends of $2.544 per share. A Fact Sheet from the website illustrates Realty Income's dividend growth history:

(Graph from Realty Income Q3 2017 Fact Sheet)

Realty Income is a pioneer in distributing dividends monthly rather than quarterly, and this has helped ensure its popularity among retirees seeking steady, relatively safe income. O has raised the dividend for 24 consecutive years. The company is on the cusp of becoming one of David Fish's Dividend Champions with at least 25 consecutive years of increases.

2017 Q3 earnings call

During O's October 26, Q3 2017 earnings call, Chief Executive Officer John Case said:

"Last month, we increased the dividend for the 93rd time in the company’s history. Our dividends year-to-date represent a 6% increase over the year ago period. We have increased our dividend every year since the company’s listing in 1994 growing the dividend at a compound average annual rate of just under 5%. We are proud to be one of only 5 REITs, S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index. Our dividend represents an AFFO (Adjusted Funds from Operations) payout ratio of 83% based on the midpoint of our 2017 guidance."

Chief Financial Officer Paul Meurer said:

"Adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO or the actual cash we have available for distribution as dividends, was $0.77 per share for the quarter, representing a 6.9% increase over the year ago period."

Realty Income reported $265 million of high quality acquisitions and a strengthened balance sheet through issuance of $444 million in common equity. O expects to acquire $1.5 billion in 2017. The company affirmed previous AFFO guidance of $3.03 to $3.07 per share, which represents annual growth of 5.2% to 6.6%.

I parked my beta meter and packed O for the long haul

Realty Income is an old favorite. I bought my first shares in July 2010 at $29.97. I've twice closed my position in O. Each time it was because I thought the relative valuation was stretched, most recently in February 2016, when I closed the position at $60.64. I missed the summer rally that topped out at $72.30. I don't regret the sell decision, because I bought Qualcomm (QCOM) in two purchases at $43.51 and $43.12 and closed the QCOM position in November 2016 at $68.23.

While I have no regrets, my 2016 experience with O taught me an important lesson about patience: Pay attention to the dividend, not the share price.

From the vantage point of hindsight, it's clear to me that I should have tucked away those $29.97 shares and let them gather dust (and dividends). I advocate putting one's focus on a stock's dividend growth rather than share price fluctuation, but I was seduced by O's beta. My perception is that Realty Income tends to fluctuate in price more than some of its REIT cohorts. Periods of strong price appreciation have moved me a few notches toward acting like a trader rather than an investor.

I opened my third round of Realty Income ownership in November 2016 at $56.48. My intention with "Realty Income 3.0" is to maintain a core position in O, regardless of how far or how fast the price escalates. My current cost basis is $57.15. Realty Income represents 2.25% of the portfolio. At a 10/27/17 price of $53.92, O's yield is 4.71%. O provides 3.01% of the portfolio income.

One of the lessons I've learned about myself is that I stress less when the price of a holding drops and I stress more when the price rises--particularly if the increase is significant and rapid. When a stock moves up rapidly in price, my stress is caused by a sense of obligation to re-deploy those funds into another stock with a higher current yield and a perceived greater potential for price appreciation. If I'm committed to holding a position long term, I'm not as stressed by price declines. I simply look for opportunities to buy more and I enjoy buying it at a higher yield and a perceived greater value. I realized this is counter-intuitive (and sometimes maddening) for many investors.

The lesson I learned from Realty Income is to pay little or no attention to the stock's "upward beta," and to pay attention to its "downward beta" only for the purpose of finding an attractive point to add more shares at a higher yield. For example, I'm currently "underwater," or losing 5.65%. This is largely offset by dividends that have been received. If O continues to decline in price (assuming the REIT's basic "story" remains intact, of course), I will look for opportunities to add more shares. My current target price to consider adding more shares is $51.92, which would be 4.9% at the current monthly dividend of $.212, or $2.54 annually.

Is Realty Income part of your future?

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

I chose the AFFO option to create this F.A.S.T. Graph because it's a better metric than earnings per share for analyzing REITs. Realty Income has a Price/AFFO ratio of 17.8, which is slightly below the "Normal AFFO" ratio of 18.5 (the blue line). Realty Income has consistently grown AFFO, as indicated by the graph. F.A.S.T. Graphs estimates 2017 AFFO of $3.06, which is in line with O's guidance of $3.03 to $3.07, and F.A.S.T. Graph estimates a 4% increase in 2018 to $3.17 and another 4% increase in 2019 to $3.29. Finviz estimates earnings per share growth of 4.80% in 2018 and an annual growth rate of 7.80% for the next 5 years. This is an increase from a 4.30% EPS growth rate for the past 5 years.

F.A.S.T. Graphs indicates that O has a Standard & Poor's credit rating of BBB+. Brad Thomas has indicated that he believes Realty Income may receive a credit rating upgrade. On October 26, during the Q3 2017 earnings call, Wells Fargo analyst Todd Stender asked:

"With the equity raise in Q3, it's gotta help you with your lobbying for a higher credit rating into the A range. And what are the ratings agencies holding out for at this point?"

CFO Paul Meurer responded:

"Well, the rating agencies are conducting their own analysis and they are not previewing any of that with us. We think we posted another strong quarter operationally and certainly the balance sheet is in excellent shape. So we'll see what they come back with."

I have included Realty Income in my retirement planning portfolio. I am committed to maintaining a core position in this holding for the long term. I've parked my "beta meter," and I plan to pay more attention to O's steadily rising dividends and less attention to the fluctuation of the REIT's market price. My target price for considering adding more shares is $52.91, which would be a 4.9% yield at the current dividend of $.212 monthly, or $2.54 annually I have set an alert with Custom Stock Alerts to be notified if O falls into that price range.

Brad Thomas frequently writes about Realty Income. His October 27 article, Brad "likens Realty Income to a battleship brand that has fortified its balance sheet as one of the most risk-averse dividend payers in the REIT sector."

Simply Safe Dividends' October 15 article says Realty Income is the "gold standard," "with a proven track record of providing generous, secure, and steadily growing monthly income."

Is Realty Income part of your portfolio?

What's your opinion of this widely-held REIT?

My goal is to write at least one article a week, usually about a company in my retirement portfolio. For the next few weeks I'll be writing about the REITs in the portfolio. I always learn from our Seeking Alpha conversations. I welcome your opinion because your responses enrich our discussion.

