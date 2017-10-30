Ellie Mae: Growing In A Declining Industry

Therefore, we see the shares as range-bound, at least for now.

However, we think for the foreseeable future, tailwinds and headwinds (mostly from the mortgage market) will roughly cancel each other out.

The reaction to Ellie Mae's (ELLI) Q3 earnings report was a little predictable. In fact, if you had read our previous article, we did sort of predict it. The essence of that article was:

The mortgage market is shrinking, basically due to the evaporation of the refi market.

Ellie Mae has the best solution for the mortgage origination process; it's gaining market share.

The shares are fully valued.

After the Q3 earnings, is there any reason to adjust some of these views? Let's start with the mortgage market.

The market

In Q3, mortgage volume declined by 18%; basically, the refi market has declined steeply. This isn't a surprise as it happened earlier in the year, and in large part, it's the product of the bond market selloff that happened after the surprising outcome of the Presidential elections.

The bond market has recovered somewhat, but we think it might get a new jolt, perhaps if John Taylor (a known hawk) gets nominated as Fed chairman and/or if the Government's tax plans pass Congress as the consequences for public finances might very well scare the bond markets.

The economy is growing at 3% which is quite clearly above capacity growth and if this is kept up, sooner or later inflation will start to rise, and with it interest rates.

The shares have sold off steeply on bond market worries in the aftermath of the US Presidential elections last year (and repeated almost exactly the same selloff after disappointing Q2 figures this year):

Anyway, that's the bond market. Management is a little more optimistic about mortgage volumes next year, from the Q3CC:

I think as we look into next year, we're not going to have the same headwinds. But there's still a little bit, if we look at the composites of MBA, Fannie and Freddie. So, we're still driving the business to look to grow it 20% to 25% independent of loan volume. And if there's a little tailwinds, that's wonderful. If there's a headwind, that could have a little bit of a haircut on that. And so right now I think the market is projected down maybe 5% next year, we'll have to see how that plays out, but that's how to think about.... We feel like we can get back to the kind of growth rate that we've seen in the past.

We're not entirely sure whether the latter refers to the overall market growth or Ellie Mae's revenue growth, but it actually doesn't make all that much of a difference. If it's the overall market, Ellie Mae's revenue growth will once again go back to where it used to be. Let's have a look:

Q3 figures are not yet in the graph, but we already provided the number, it's down to 7%. There is a bit of a buffer, softening the impact of the overall market downdraft in the form of activating seats that have already been added.

And because in the last year or so Ellie Mae has been fishing in the pond with bigger ('enterprise') customers, which are slower to activate their seats, the percentage of active seats to contracted seats had gone down to 76% in Q2. It's already up to 78% in Q3, and management expects it to be at the historic 80% by the end of Q4.

Encompass

Management could, for what we know for the first time state in public that (Q3CC):

Encompass has become the de facto mortgage origination platform in the U.S.

Indeed, 33% of all US mortgage processing run through its platform (Encompass). In fact we were always convinced that this company is having a near unassailable market position, and is executing very well.

To buttress the point we have been making since 2012, when we first started to write about this company (and advised to buy the shares at $15), it is still gaining significant market share.

Despite that tremendous headwind from the mortgage market, revenues are still up 7% to $107M. More importantly perhaps, the number of seats (users) is still increasing by 8000 in the quarter (and expected to rise in Q4 by 8000-10,000).

One is inclined to say that this rise in seats bodes well for future revenue growth, but this is only true up to a certain extent, from the Q3CC:

Average monthly closed loans per active user came in at 1.32 compared to 1.35 last quarter and 1.63 in Q3 of last year.

One feature they have in order to get additional share in a market that has shifted heavily to purchase, rather than refi, is provided by their acquisition of Velocity.

While that acquisition, and the related integration cost will eat some 400 basis points of margin in Q4 (and have some negative impact on a couple of subsequent quarters), it provides the instruments for front-end automation, which is necessary for the more time constrained and competitive world of the purchase market.

Here is what is involved in front-end automation:

The idea of automated marketing, automated driving of lead, the ability to start the loan process, automatically through a web portal.

When asked how big that front-end opportunity is (that is, digitalizing the consumer contact), management responded:

So I do think that there's definitely economic value there, but I think it's a small fraction of the overall picture. We really think as we look forward that we're -- although, that'll provide growth and we think it could be a very nice piece of growth with Consumer Connect and lead management distribution and CRM, a nice chunk. What's really going to get I think exciting is the opportunity around the origination platform, workflow automation, using analytics and intelligence to really drive kind of this idea of straight through processing, and squeeze out a tremendous amount of time and with time comes cost.

Since Ellie Mae partners with alternative front-end solutions, they also make money on that.

It's not only the new functionality from Velocity, but also the new platform, many features of which have already rolled out (Consumer Connect, Developer Connect, TPO Connect, Data Connect etc.). But it's a progressive rollout.

Management also claims that the investments will taper off next year and this will push their adjusted EBITDA margin towards their long-term goal of 35%-40%. But there will first be some drag from the Velocify acquisition and integration.

Indeed, this adjusted EBITDA hardly rose y/y, it was $37.6M, up from $37.1M in 2016.

Enterprise clients

With 33% of the market, the company is now very much going after bigger mortgage lenders. This is obviously a longer sales process, and as we discussed above, even the activation of seats once the sale is closed successfully is slower.

But it's where the volume is, and management also pointed out that these enterprise clients can be more profitable (in the sense that the loans per user go up on the margin and they tend to buy more additional services (CRM, AllRegs, etc.). On the other hand, management also argued this:

The other thing that kind of goes probably against them expanding is we are going into a purchase market, and in purchase markets the folks that tend to do much better are the non-banks, the regional banks, the community banks with folks out on the street good relationships with real estate agents. The largest banks have some of that but they don’t tend to do as well and they might do in a refi-centric market with the brand.

But it's still nice to win more in this segment, of course.

Valuation

People familiar with our previous writings about this company know that while we're great admirers of the company, we tend to find the valuation pretty rich. Not much has changed with respect to that. These are GAAP figures:

Obviously, it has gone down on a few metrics, although perhaps pretty significantly not on a forward earnings basis.

Analysts expect adjusted EPS at $1.48 this year, rising to $1.79 the next (an estimate that is down from $2.49 three months ago), giving it a forward P/E of 47 on an adjusted basis.

Tailwinds versus headwinds

So basically, we have headwinds from the mortgage market, but tailwinds from the market share gains and platform improvements, which are likely to drive ARPU higher as well as taper off next year and produce some margin recovery.

Given the valuation of the shares, the tailwinds need to win convincingly. But as it happens, there is another headwind:

That's a 38% dilution over 5 years, not insubstantial. Now, some of that has been used for acquisitions, but there is the general drip-drip of stock-based compensation, and executives selling, which leads us to the conclusion.

Conclusion

The company still has plenty of avenues for growth, and the fact that it still manages to grow in what is a substantially down market testifies to that. They still gain market share, they add new capabilities and services raising ARPUs, they're going after enterprise-sized clients, and then the market might recover or be less awful compared to this year.

However, in order to justify its rich valuation, at a minimum the company should be able to maintain revenue growth above 20%, probably a bit more, given their history of share issuing. And even then, the shares aren't exactly cheap.

We are not quite convinced the company can get there anytime soon, even if next year has easier comps. Then there is considerable risk from the bond market. We see the shares as range-bound between $80 and $90, lower if the bond market starts to misbehave.

To get out of that range on the upside, it needs a quarter confirming a better market outlook and recovering margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.