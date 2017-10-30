Chevron: Dividend Is Safe, Recent Earnings Leverage Is Not Impressive

While dividends are safe and appealing, I see few prospects for long-term capital gains, which makes it easy for me to pass on the shares even if oil is trading at a recent high.

Dividend are safe, but to create an appealing earnings yield, oil prices need to move to the $65-75 region, levels which induce moves from OPEC, shale players and alternative energy.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) should, in theory, be a very interesting opportunity in this environment, as the company benefits from a world in which oil prices seem to have stabilised at +$50. In combination with cost-cutting efforts and the fact that the company has gone through a huge investment cycle over the past decade, this should drive earnings and cash flows (to investors) in the coming periods.

The company has now stabilised, as oil prices have settled around the $50 mark and costs have come down to the point at which earnings and some smaller divestments are able to cover the dividend, while a surplus should exist with oil above $50 per barrel. The issue is that the company is not seeing much leverage in terms of its "regular" earnings in Q3, as prices have been largely similar to the first half of the year, because the market is rightfully concerned about this lack of short-term progress.

An Overview

In September, Chevron proudly claimed that cash flows after dividends turned positive in the first half of 2017, the first six-month period in which this has been the case since oil prices plunged in 2014. It should be said that this number has been aided by asset sales. This should provide some comfort to investors as management reiterates its goal of maintaining and growing the dividend, like it has done over the past 29 years.

Chevron produced 2.59 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2016, as "organic" production growth is seen at 4-9% per year this year, while asset sales could reduce production by 25,000-75,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The good news is that the company is expected to deliver on some organic growth without incurring huge capital expenditures, which, at $20 billion in 2017, are just half the $40 billion budget in 2014. Even better, Chevron anticipates that capital spending can remain flat at $17-22 billion through 2020, while the company still believes that production could over time grow towards the 3 million barrel mark.

The mix of reduced capital spending and production growth is the result of the long-term projects which the company has invested in over the past decade. Other helpful developments are reduced costs throughout the industry and focus on shorter-cycle projects. Improvements in capital spending and cash flow generation are important, as the debt ratio has risen from percentages in the single digits in 2012 to 22% at the moment. This is the consequence of negative cash flows in the past few years, although the current leverage ratio is actually a bit lower compared to the average leverage which Chevron has operated with since 1980.

$2 Billion Does Not Cut It

Chevron posted third-quarter earnings of $1.95 billion, which remains a big dollar amount but is slightly disappointing. After all, earnings totalled $6.08 billion in the first nine months of the year, as investors had hopes for some slightly higher profit number. This came after oil prices in Q3 were fairly similar to those in the first half of the year, as Chevron claims it continues to focus on cost-cutting efforts.

Worse, the quality of the earnings number is not that great, as the company reported a $675 million gain on the sale of an asset, offset in part by a $220 million impairment charge. The upstream business reported earnings of $489 million during the quarter, as production was up 210,000 barrels over the past twelve months to 2.72 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. US upstream losses narrowed significantly, from $212 million in Q3 of 2016 to $26 million this past quarter, amidst an improved cost structure. International upstream earnings fell from $666 million to $515 million, mainly as a result of a write-down of the assets in Bangladesh which the company intends to sell-off.

The downstream segment continues to be the profit engine of the business, recording segment earnings of $1.81 billion, driven by both the domestic and international operations, as international downstream earnings were aided by a gain on the sale of Canadian refining and marketing assets.

After corporate cost allocation, a net profit number of $1.03 per share showed up on the bottom line, not enough to cover the quarterly payout of $1.08 per share. Adjusted for one-time items, earnings came in at just $0.85 per share, which is disappointing. Earnings were down on a sequential basis despite similar level of oil prices in Q3 compared to the first half of the year. It goes without saying that this is negative, and that is a key reason why shares were down 4% in response to the earnings report.

Balance Sheet Stabilised, Greater Earnings Needed

Chevron reported cash, equivalents and marketable securities of $6.7 billion as of Q3, and total debt of $42.0 billion, for a net debt load of $35.3 billion.

The company reported a net profit of $2.0 billion, as this number trails dividend payments by about $100 million a quarter, although third-quarter earnings were aided by some one-offs. It is now turning cash flow-positive, as capital spending fell to $13.4 billion in the first nine months of the year, including a $3.3 billion expenditure paid for by affiliates. This shows that Chevron spent just $10.1 billion on capital spending, which it had to pay for itself, offset by $14.6 billion in depreciation charges, which makes that the company is indeed cash flow-positive.

After all, it is generating cash now, as past investments make that reduced capital spending and some asset divestments do not pressure production - in fact, the contrary is the case. With EBITDA running at close to $30 billion a year, net leverage trends remain very manageable at 1.2 times EBITDA, certainly as the company is generating cash, grows production and oil prices have recently rebounded, which is likely to be reflected in the Q4 results.

Based on the current trends, Chevron is on track to post earnings of close to $4.25 per share. At $113 per share, it is obvious that this does not translate into a very appealing earnings multiple at 26 times earnings, as all of these earnings are paid out in the form of dividends.

Appeal Requires Higher Oil Prices

It is no surprise, but no oil companies trade at appealing multiples in this environment, as investors are hopeful that oil prices will average at higher levels in the coming years. Oil prices averaged at $45-50 in the third quarter, but have risen to a high of $54 by now. If this level can be maintained for the remainder for the fourth quarter, an improvement in realisations of $6 per barrel should have a big impact on the bottom line.

With production totalling 2.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, the higher realisation should, in theory, boost pre-tax earnings by roughly $6 billion a year, assuming that oil production takes place in the form of oil. As effective tax rates are typically very high and some costs are heavily tied to swings in oil prices, and of course, not all production is oil, I believe that after-tax realisations should improve by $2.5 per barrel. This should boost the bottom line by some $2.4 billion, which would imply that current annual earnings could improve from $4.25 per share towards $5.50 per share. At this annualised earnings rate, earnings multiples could be reduced to 20 times earnings.

It goes without saying that investors are betting that oil prices will be much higher in the period to come, as shares still trade at earnings multiple which are higher than the market. Given concerns about the long-term outlook such as climate risk, technological changes, as well as political risks, it could be argued that oil majors should trade at a discount to the market like they have done in the past.

Not A Buyer Yet

Do not get me wrong, there are some things to like about Chevron. The company is growing production (for now), with capital spending being equal or slightly lower (after accounting for asset sales) than depreciation charges. That provides net divestment cash flows while the company continues to grow production, as the normalised $8 billion earnings power with oil at $45-50 is sufficient to pay a 3.8% dividend yield which is covered.

So far the good news, as there are some true long-term risks related to climate change and technology, which could pressure long-term production. I furthermore believe that expectations of energy investors are still quite high. After all, in 2014, Chevron was posted earnings in excess of $>10 per share when oil was trading comfortably above the $100 mark, as earnings power is now limited to $4-5 per share. In that light, the mere 10-15% fall in the share price from highs in the mid $130s in 2014 to current levels at $113 per share looks modest.

Based on current oil prices in the mid-$50s, I project that Chevron trades at 20 times earnings, as the 5% earnings yield is largely paid out in the form of dividends, while the company makes progress in production growth. While the recent move higher in oil prices is always welcomed, much more progress is needed to create appeal. If shares would need to trade at 15 times earnings to create appeal, earnings would need to improve to $7.50 per share.

Compared to current earnings power of $4.25 per share, that more or less translates into an after-tax earnings improvement of +$6 billion which is required to achieve such earnings. This suggests that given taxes and cost price inflation in case oil prices improve, realisations need to jump by some $15 billion a year, which works out to roughly >$15 per barrel improvement from here. $65-70 oil prices are not unthinkable if OPEC and shale players remain disciplined, and if the move higher in energy prices does not set off another wave of alternative energy investments.

While the dividend of Chevron is safe, no question about that, the stock does not have much appeal for me. Other very long-term prospects for the business as US shale players, export of these technologies overseas, and technological changes make that the long-term prospects for oil might be challenged. Based on historical standards, I am not convinced that today's valuation is very cheap, certainly as recent operating leverage has been fairly disappointing.

