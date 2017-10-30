ETFs And Buybacks: The Structural Misallocation Of Capital

Something important is getting lost here and it's entirely possible that by the time everyone wakes up, we won't be able to reclaim it.

We need to think long and hard about what's happening to price discovery and the idea that markets are supposed to encourage efficient allocation of capital.

In light of Friday's big cap tech rally and considering new projections for U.S. equity demand in 2018 from Goldman, it's time to revisit one of my favorite discussions.

People think I have a problem with ETFs and passive investing, and in one sense, I do.

But as the Heisenberg nation knows, my gripe is not with the concept of low-cost, passive investing as facilitated by the rampant proliferation of ETFs, but rather with the inevitable consequences of the epochal active-to-passive shift.

To be sure, there's a certain futility in even having this discussion, because people who own ETFs are so uncomfortable with the proposition that they don't fully understand what it is they own that they simply won't read what you write. Let me give you a real-life example. Here is a verbatim quote from an article I wrote last month:

It would be almost impossible to argue that the proliferation of low-cost vehicles - SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) being the poster child - that allow investors to cheaply express a long-term view on the broad market isn't generally a positive development. It would be equally difficult to argue that the shift to passive isn't likely to be a net win in the long run. Even if we got a series of meltdowns and malfunctions like those that occurred on the morning of August 24, 2015, it wouldn't change the fact that low-cost, passive investing is the best strategy for most people.

Now, if you need evidence to suggest that maybe people aren't actually reading these articles, but rather simply shooting off comments first and asking questions later, look no further than the person who, in the comments section of that post, asked if I could say one thing nice about ETFs. Well, as you can see from that excerpted passage, I actually said three nice things about ETFs, including implicitly suggesting that they are the best thing since sliced bread. So I guess technically that commenter was right: I didn't say "one" thing nice about ETFs. I said three. But somehow I don't think that's what he meant.

People wake up every day and pretend like they're searching for answers in the world, but let's face it: the vast majority of people are searching for confirmation bias. And although there's no shortage of it out there, you won't find much in the way of it emanating from Heisenberg because every day I'm actually running as fast as I can away from confirmation bias for the simple reason that by its very nature, confirmation bias is uninteresting.

Got that? Great. Ok, so obviously there are questions about how ETFs will perform in a real pinch, and if August 24, 2015 was any indication, the answer is: "not well." That goes for equity as well as debt ETFs.

Zooming in on the debt side, and specifically on high yield and emerging market debt ETFs, there are questions about the extent to which they pose a systemic risk by virtue of the inherent liquidity mismatch. Importantly - and I can't emphasize this enough - if you do not think there is a liquidity mismatch in high yield and emerging market debt ETFs, then you do not understand how they work. That is, this isn't a point that is debatable. When you promise intraday liquidity (which is what ETFs do) against a basket of assets that are by definition less liquid than the ETFs (which high yield and emerging market bonds definitely are), well then you have a liquidity mismatch. That's just all there is to it. Again, that is no more contestable than saying that the sky is blue. What is contestable is the extent to which that presents a problem. ETF sponsors will tell you it doesn't and they'll cite a veritable laundry list of reasons why. Meanwhile, some sell side analysts and hedge fund managers (Howard Marks and Carl Icahn among them) will contend that it is a problem and they'll present a similarly long list of reasons to support their side of the argument.

So by all means feel free to side with the folks who say it isn't an issue, but don't tell me there isn't a liquidity mismatch because if there wasn't, then no one would be having the argument in the first place. In case you need a refresher on both sides of this debate, you can read all about it from Vanguard, Goldman, Barclays, Marks, Larry Fink and Icahn here and here.

But I don't want to talk about any of that here, rather I want to talk about something else I've touched on before, which is the extent to which the epochal shift from active to passive has created misallocations of capital. And I want to put that in the context of another factor driving demand for U.S. equities, namely buybacks.

As I said at the outset, my gripe is not with the concept of low-cost, passive investing as facilitated by the rampant proliferation of ETFs, but rather with the inevitable consequences of the epochal active-to-passive shift.

It's hard to argue that ETFs don't encourage the misallocation of capital. The only sense in which you are thoughtfully "allocating" capital when you buy an ETF that tracks an index is in the context of the pool of personal capital you have to allocate. That's as far as the "thoughtful" aspect goes. If you've got $10,000 to spare, you can "allocate" it in any number of ways. You can put it in the bank, you can buy five very nice flat screens, you can fund a McDonald's chicken nugget habit for a year, you can invest it, etc. Chances are, you'll choose some combination of flat screens, chicken nuggets, savings, and investments. So in that respect, you are thoughtfully allocating capital if you choose to divert some of your chicken nugget money to the Nasdaq ETF (QQQ). [Disclaimer: After Friday's run-up, I'm reasonably sure the nuggets might offer a more compelling value proposition.]

But when you buy something like QQQ, you are by definition indiscriminately funneling money into the index. Your money is allocated according to the index weightings. Same thing for SPY. There are very real questions about the extent to which that's optimal and there are even more serious questions about whether that ends up creating what the above-mentioned Howard Marks has called "a perpetual motion machine."

I don't want to dive too far down the rabbit hole here, but on the first point (the misallocation bit), I'll remind you of these excerpts from a Goldman note out earlier this year:

Passive investing, led by ETF growth, has delivered superior returns at lower fees (in many cases) than active managers over the last decade. If the best measure of success in an investing world is performance (return per unit of risk) one other indicator would be AUM growth. Indeed, the growth in these products, as seen below, has been unabated. With the runaway growth of these products we ask if following an index is the optimal allocation for capital. Namely, we run an analysis juxtaposing the ROIC v. WACC of the S&P 500 by weights of the underlying stocks. We find that it is not. There appears to be no direct relationship between a company’s ROIC/WACC and its weight in the S&P 500. ROIC/WACC for the top 10 companies in the S&P 500 (20% of the index), on average, is lower than that of the next 70 companies.

And on the perpetual motion bit, here's Howard Marks (full letter here):

Finally, a rationale often arises to the effect that, thanks to market technicals, investors’ powerful buying of the leading stocks is sure to continue non-stop, meaning they can’t help but remain the best performers. In the tech bubble of the late 1990’s, for example, investors concluded that stocks were doing so well that they would continue to attract capital,

since tech companies and tech stocks were the best performers, they were sure to continue attracting a disproportionate share of the new buying,

the superior performance of the tech stocks would cause more of them to be added to the stock indices,

this would require index funds and closet indexers to direct a rising share of their buying to tech stocks,

in order to keep up with the returns on the indices, benchmark-conscious active managers would have to respond by increasing their tech stock holdings, and,

thus, tech stocks couldn’t fail to attract an ever-rising share of buying, and were sure to keep outperforming.

And here's some more from Marks:

The large positions occupied by the top recent performers – with their swollen market caps – mean that as ETFs attract capital, they have to buy large amounts of these stocks, further fueling their rise. Thus, in the current up-cycle, over-weighted, liquid, large-cap stocks have benefitted from forced buying on the part of passive vehicles, which don’t have the option to refrain from buying a stock just because it's overpriced.

You can call that a lot of things (some of them good), but you can't really call it "efficient." It becomes mechanical and indiscriminate and ETFs are perpetuating it.

Given everything outlined above, consider that in Friday's tech rally, the Nasdaq 100 outperformed its equal-weighted counterpart by the largest margin ever:

(Kevin Muir, Bloomberg)

Now switch gears for a moment and think about corporate buybacks. They are a similarly indiscriminate source of demand for U.S. equities. When the cost of debt is de minimis and the tyranny of the next earnings report hangs over management, the tendency is to leverage the balance sheet and repurchase shares. That bid (the corporate bid) is price indiscriminate up to a certain point. Sure, management will eventually be forced to consider valuations, but in the short term, those concerns are secondary.

So with all of that in mind, consider this new table from Goldman:

(Goldman)

The lion's share of U.S. equity demand is still projected to come from ETFs and corporations next year. Stripping out either of those bids leaves the net demand flat or negative. The implication: almost all of the demand for U.S. equities comes from price insensitive buyers.

Simply put, this is indicative of a gross misallocation of capital. And here's the really important part: the shift from active to passive is structural and the dynamic driving the corporate bid (record low borrowing costs) is to a certain extent structural as well (rates will probably never return to any semblance of normality).

So what you end up with is a structural misallocation of capital in U.S. equity markets. It is endemic and embedded and it will invariably lead to a scenario wherein there is no semblance of price discovery.

On that note, I'll leave you with one last quote from Marks:

One of my clients, the chief investment officer of a pension fund, told me the treasurer had proposed dumping all active managers and putting the whole fund into index funds and ETFs. My response was simple: ask him how much of the fund he’s comfortable having in assets no one is analyzing.

