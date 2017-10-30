Weight Watchers: Join The Healthy Free Cash Flow Company

Time for value?

I’m not telling something new when I say that the US stock market is not cheap. The numbers in Exhibit 1 speak for themselves.

Exhibit 1: Worldwide valuations

This leaves US equity investors two options:

Invest in foreign stocks and/or Invest in US value stocks.

According to Franklin Templeton, there's a strong historical relationship between value and non-US equities. Over the past two decades, non-US stocks have tended to outperform US stocks when value starts to work.

Can a stock that has risen 295% YTD be a value stock? We believe it is possible. The market underestimates Weight Watchers’ (NYSE: WTW) earnings momentum and when we factor in that growth, Weight Watchers is cheaper than the market in general while its growth and margins and are well above those of the market.

The Belgian connection

In 1989 the Belgian families Wittouck and Ullens (united in the holding company Artal) sold their shares in sugar company Tiense Suiker to Suedzucker AG (OTCPK: OTCPK:SUEZF). 10 years later Artal took over Weight Watchers from Heinz in a $735 million leveraged buyout. Artal put down $224 million in the deal and the company financed the rest of the acquisition with debt.

Artal was advised by Raymond Debbane, who runs Invus Group, an investment firm headquartered in Manhattan, and who is still chairman of the Board at Weight Watchers. In 2001, only two years after purchasing the company, Debbane organized an initial public offering for Weight Watchers in which Artal sold enough shares to recoup its initial investment and get a significant return.

Artal is still the main shareholder (with almost 46% of the shares) of Weight Watchers.

Shareholder value

Weight Watchers is a real (free) cash (flow) cow. Over the years it created a lot of shareholder value (certainly for its main shareholder) via dividends and massive buybacks. The last big buyback (a Dutch auction in 2012) was financed by debt. The company is using its free cash flow now mainly for reducing that debt burden.

Weight Watchers’ improving financial health is also reflected in its Altman Z-score of 4.1. The Altman Z-score gives an indication of financial health (or distress). It uses profitability, leverage, liquidity, solvency and activity to predict whether a company has a high degree of probability of being insolvent. A score below 1.8 means the company is probably headed for bankruptcy, while companies with scores above 3 are not likely to go bankrupt.

The Piotroski score for Weight Watchers stands at 8. The Piotroski score is a financial score between 0-9 which reflects nine criteria used to determine the strength of a firm's financial position. This score helps to identify the best value stocks. Scores 7-9 are the best and 0-3 are the worst.

Obesity

Obesity is one of the main health issues in the US. As you can see in the below graph, the adult obesity rates have risen since the 90’s from 10% to 30% nowadays.

Exhibit 2: Adult obesity rates

Exhibit 3: Adult obesity rates

When we look at the combined overweight and obese rates in children, we can only conclude that the weight problems in the US are not going to disappear anytime soon.

Exhibit 4: Children obesity rates

This bodes well for the future of the weight-loss services industry, and certainly for the top brands like Weight Watchers.

Earnings estimates are too low

Analysts forecast for 2017 earnings per share in a range from $1.45 to $1.77, with a consensus estimate of $1.54. Weight Watchers raised its full year GAAP EPS guidance to a range of $1.57 to $1.67. For 2018, earnings per share are forecasted in a range from $1.75 to $2.21, with a consensus estimate of $1.89.

We believe these forecasts are simply too low. The power of the subscription business is once you return to growth, you experience a strong operational leverage given the low cost to serve incremental subscribers. At the start of the year Weight Watchers expected to increase the number of subscribers in 2017 by 200,000. Now that number has doubled to 400,000. Weight Watchers anticipates that this will translate into an EPS tailwind of approximately $0.30 in 2018. And this EPS impact is independent of any member recruitment assumptions for 2018.

We expect earnings per share of $1.68 (slightly above the company guidance) for this year. For next year, we count on continued growth in subscriptions, revenues and earnings, leading to an expected earnings per share of $2.65, which is way above the current market expectations. This implies that we expect Weight Watchers to beat earnings estimates time and again in the coming quarters.

The biggest risk that could jeopardize this expectation is a recession. When we look at James Picerno’s Recession Probability Estimate, we can only conclude that a recession is not around the corner.

Exhibit 5: Recession Probability Estimate

Valuation and price target

Based on our expected EPS of $2.65, Weight Watchers trades currently at a forward PE of only 17.1 versus 20.6 for the S&P 500. This implies that Weight Watchers is cheaper than the market in general while its growth and margins are well above those of the market.

We expect Weight Watchers to generate free cash flows of $138 million and $201 million for this and next year, respectively.

Exhibit 6: Free cash flow projections

We set our DCF-based price target at $52.8, which gives an upside potential of 17% and implies a forward PE of (only) 20.

Price momentum

On the graph of Weight Watchers we can clearly see that the momentum is positive.

Exhibit 7: Price chart

Takeover candidate?

In the past, Weight Watchers has been rumored to be a takeover target by activist hedge funds or private equity groups. This comes to us as no surprise given the strong free cash flow potential of Weight Watchers. But to be honest, we don’t really believe in this scenario because we don’t expect the main shareholder, Artal, to be willing to sell its shares.

Conclusion

The combination of:

growth in subscriptions and the positive effects of the operational leverage,

a relatively cheap valuation,

too low earnings estimates and

positive price momentum

should reward investors and we advise them to follow in the footsteps of Artal: buy Weights Watchers and enjoy its healthy free cash flows!

