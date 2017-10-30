A Bell Does Ring At The Top - A CAPE10 Argument

However, there's an argument to be made that soon CAPE10 will decrease even if the market doesn't drop or earnings increase.

Many have already argued that the CAPE10 multiple is indicating a very expensive market, whose peers are 1929 and 2000.

The NYSE Bell

By now, you’re fed up with CAPE10 (Cyclically Adjusted Price/Earnings) arguments. They all sound the same. “OMG We’re at rarified levels that have always led to lots of grief”. A picture sums up the bearish argument:

Source: Robert Shiller, Yale

It’s easy to see that we’re not in good company. The two other data points which match today’s exuberance are the infamous 1929 and the even larger dotcom bubble which lasted until March 2000.

It would seem that to go up from here, we’d basically need the market to work its way towards the largest bubble in history. Always possible, but also unlikely.

However, there’s an easy argument to be made against this thesis. It goes like this:

It Will Be So Much Cheaper Soon!

You see, the Great Recession, which hit 2008 and 2009 earnings hard, is about to go out of the CAPE10 window, since CAPE10 takes into account the average of the last 10 years of earnings for its denominator.

So how will that horrific chart look like if:

Time simply passes.

The market flattens (0% growth).

Inflation is kept at 2%.

Earnings stagnate (0% growth).

Here’s how - the light blue line indicates what would happen roughly over the next 2.5 years:

As you can see, even without any earnings growth the market would remove roughly 1/3rd of the CAPE10 multiple expansion which took place during the current bull market (from ~15 to ~30). That’s a pretty large effect, the market would no longer seem so extreme (but it would still be on the expensive side).

“There might be more upside” could be the conclusion. Indeed, just to get back to today’s CAPE10 would require the market to tack on another 20%.

But, But …

There’s another side to this argument.

You see, it all has to do with the very nature of CAPE10. CAPE stands for “Cyclically Adjusted Price/Earnings”.

The very idea of calculating a CAPE10 multiple, is to include a full economic cycle in it, with the resulting impact on earnings since a large part of the listed companies see their earnings decline significantly during a recession (a negative economic cycle). That’s what the 10 is there for, to include 10 years into the past, so as to catch the effects of one recession.

So, when we talk about “the bad years are about to go out”, we’re already looking for a distorted CAPE10: one that does not include a negative economic cycle! It’s no longer “cyclically adjusted”, if it does not include a negative cycle.

In other words, the current CAPE10 is, indeed, very elevated. And if it declines because of the bad years leaving the calculation, it will not be lower indicating a cheaper market. Instead, it will be lower because it’s distorted and no longer serving its purpose.

A Bit Of A Joke

This article is titled “A Bell Does Ring At The Top”. Given the discussion, you might be inclined to think that this refers to an high CAPE10 multiple being such a bell. However, it isn't.

So why do I say a bell rights at the top? A bell does ring at the top. The problem being they ring that same bell on every other market session, too (the NYSE bell).

In other words, CAPE10 is high and it does prove the market is unreasonably expensive. However, there's no telling when it will stop going higher and decide to take another plunge.

Conclusion

The market is indeed very expensive historically. CAPE10 says as much. That CAPE10 will be reduced if time just passes and the bad years go out of the calculation is beside the point. It’s beside the point because if the CAPE10 drops because of the exclusion of the cyclically bad years, then it’s no longer providing us with a truly cyclically adjusted measure of market valuation.

The conclusion that the market is tremendously expensive will thus remain valid even if CAPE10 drops because of the exclusion of bad years. CAPE10 might then require either adjustment, or substitution by another ratio able to retain its validity even in the absence of bad years. For instance, the Q Ratio, or Market capitalization to GDP. Both agree with CAPE10 presently, but both could also give rise to other arguments.

Knowing that the market is very expensive, though, doesn’t help us time it. It just means we have to be a lot more cautious here, since the last 2 times the market got so expensive -- 1929 and 2000 -- the market saw a very significant drop afterwards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.