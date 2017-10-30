Minsky Cycle 2017: Here's What Breaks The Spell

I've talked a lot here and especially over at Heisenberg Report about what could break the "virtuous" communication loop between central banks and markets.

You are part of that loop - even if you don't realize it. Even if you are not yourself a trader or not yourself in charge of making decisions about how to allocate large sums of money, the value of the financial assets you do hold is in the thrall of the ongoing two-way information exchange between policymakers and markets.

The viability of, for instance, the retail short volatility trade as executed via vehicles like the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN (XIV) depends on the extent to which central banks continue to "consult" the market by floating trial balloons via daily speeches, media appearances, and leaks to the financial news media. People trade on those trial balloons, and based on those trades, policymakers decide how shifts in policy are likely to affect market psychology. In the event a particular trial balloon causes a sufficiently adverse or destabilizing outcome, the messaging is tweaked, new trial balloons are floated and the headlines approximate the following: "[fill in the blank official] from [fill in the blank] DM central bank walks back comments made earlier this week by his/her colleague [fill in the blank]." You see it every week, month after month.

As long as that communication regime remains in place, everything is short term. There is no utility in taking a long-term view on anything. That is conducive to short volatility trades and other behavior that compresses risk premia and levitates risk assets. The longer that regime persists, the more it optimizes around the behavior it engenders, creating feedback loops that are remarkably efficient and become more so over time. This is one reason why the time it takes for transient spikes in volatility to snap back is compressing as the rally drags on. This chart is a bit dated, but it illustrates the point:

(BofAML)

The question of what breaks the spell (as it were) has been debated at length. Generic explanations (such as those I myself have provided at times) are probably insufficient precisely because they do not force central banks to withdraw transparency. In fact, things like geopolitical turmoil often make central banks even more transparent and more willing to communicate with the market than before.

On Friday, for instance, the worst case scenario actually materialized in Catalonia, with Madrid confirming that it will remove the Catalan government after Rajoy finally ran out of patience with Carles Puigdemont. Spanish stocks of course fell, but the interesting thing about the events in Catalonia is that they come just as the ECB is getting set to taper asset purchases starting in January. Ironically, if you were looking for things that could cause Draghi to rethink that taper, two good candidates would be: the crisis in Catalonia causing Spanish spreads to blow out, and political turmoil showing up in Italy. If you followed the European debt crisis and the events that led up to Draghi's infamous "whatever it takes" moment, you're aware that if there's anything Mario Draghi will not tolerate, it's periphery governments getting shut out of debt markets. Here's a look at 10Y yields on Italian and Spanish debt since "whatever it takes":

The point is, for the verbal intervention, cautious forward guidance, and thinly-veiled promises to buy more assets at the slightest whiff of trouble to stop (i.e., for rules-based, non-market-dependent monetary policy to be restored), something will have to force central banks to withdraw transparency. Geopolitical turmoil actually does the opposite - it increases transparency as does pretty much any other threat you care to name. They're going to (figuratively and literally) keep papering over problems until something comes along that threatens their credibility as much as it does markets.

In that regard, it's becoming increasingly clear that just about the only thing that can change the dynamic (short of someone like Kevin Warsh coming along and deliberately breaking the spell just for the sake of principle) is inflation or fiscal spending - something that would dramatically bear steepen the curve (TLT). Recall what Deutsche Bank said last month:

We see inflation and deficit spending (releveraging) – anything that would cause a substantial bear steepening of the curve – as the only factors that could force Fed’s hand. Either one could create conditions where unwind of the Fed’s “credibility” short becomes inevitable.

Have a look at this chart:

(Deutsche Bank)

So that's basically how volatility has evolved in the context of leverage over the past 12 or so years. You can see the crisis in the diamond with the blue outline just as volatility moves from the bottom left quadrant to the top left quadrant. The idea here is to trace the evolution of volatility in a clockwise fashion until you get to the diamond with the red outline that sits just past the intersection of the "Hi, Low" quadrant and the "Low, Low" quadrant.

We're at a crossroads. Everyone's base case is that stimulus will be unwound gradually and accompanied by appropriately strict regulations. Here's Deutsche Bank:

We are currently in the lower half plane. As we transition from the lower right to the lower left quadrants, the policy unwind begins. During taper tantrum, the system faces a dilemma between forced deleveraging (e.g., unwind of the Fed balance sheet and disorderly bear steepener) or gradual deleveraging with uneventful exit and transition deeper into the lower left quadrant (this is denoted as the “Base case”). This path requires some fine tuning as efforts are made not to overregulate the system and slip into a deflationary trap.

But note that there's another path labeled "MAGA" on the chart (that's not an attempt to make a joke, rather it's simply used to denote the policies associated with the President's platform - i.e., deregulation and fiscal spending).

Simply put, if you roll back regulation too much in a system where there's trillions in excess liquidity sloshing around, that liquidity will invariably find its way into an asset that triggers inflation. If you pile deficit spending on top of that, the situation will be even more acute. Here' Deutsche:

However, and this is where the risk lies, as there is political pressure to deregulate the markets and inject additional fiscal stimulus, the door is being open for unprecedented liquidity injection to backfire in the long run.

In that scenario (i.e., in a scenario where we're catapulted from the lower left quadrant to the upper right quadrant), the Fed will have no choice but to withdraw transparency and step in to lean against the wind. That withdrawal of transparency will reintroduce volatility by stripping the market of its role as co-author of the policy script. One might channel Maurice Sendak to describe the upper right quadrant as something akin to "where the wild the wild things are."

Have a look at a stylized Minsky cycle chart from a separate Deutsche Bank note:

(Deutsche Bank)

Now consider the accompanying color penned by a different analyst than the one who is cited above:

Figure 1 above, is one read on what seems to be going on with the Minsky cycle and the state of major global assets in 2017. The main difficult with the Minsky framework currently is properly identifying the displacement or macro trigger. The Sintra message of an end to emergency easing, and rate normalization, is one likely displacement or macro ‘triggering’ event. The question is whether this will be amplified or not? This displacement could be greatly added to if: i) US fiscal policy drives a sharper increase in USD yields; and/or ii) will be enormously influenced by the extent to which developed market disinflation surprises on the up or downside. A genuine large displacement/triggering would be if rate normalization is now combined with even a small increase in goods and services inflation that leaves Central Banks behind the inflation curve. Very small shifts in goods and services inflation are capable of having outsized asset cycle implications. In contrast, global disinflation can temporarily dissipate the rate normalization shock by allowing Central Banks to tighten gradually and on their own timetable. Ultimately this only adds to risky asset's upswings and creates a longer potentially bigger Minsky cycle.

Note the bolded bit (that's why I bolded it). It's the same thing. Deficit spending and upside surprises to inflation leaving central banks behind the curve has the potential to prompt the withdrawal of transparency, leaving markets in the decidedly unfamiliar position of not being consulted on policy changes. The implication is rapid rate hikes in the interest of defending price stability and the abandonment of policymakers' concern for what the implications of those actions would be for risk assets like stocks (SPY).

I'm never sure how this kind of analysis is going to be received by readers on this particular platform. To a certain extent, I think it's uncomfortable for some people because it underscores the idea that there is a pretty wide disparity between what the best analysts are thinking about and discussing and what the general public is thinking about and discussing with regard to markets.

Be that as it may, this is what it is. That is to say: this is what derivatives, rates and FX strategists are discussing in terms of the low volatility regime and the possible implications of both fiscal and monetary policy.

The upshot is abundantly clear: in the event fiscal spending is paired with aggressive deregulation in an environment of excess liquidity, it is entirely possible that inflation could pick up and catch central banks so far behind the curve that they will be forced to stop telegraphing policy changes to the market ahead of time. If that happens, you've got trouble.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.