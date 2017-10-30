Weekly S&P 500 ChartStorm - Sentiment, Central Banks, And Buybacks

The theme of the week then is stability, sentiment, central banks, and buybacks, and that's probably a good summation of the current market environment.

This week we looked at elements of lopsidedness in the market, and the sense of stability that has sent sentiment ever more optimistic.

Those who follow my personal account on Twitter will be familiar with my weekly S&P 500 #ChartStorm in which I pick out 10 charts on the S&P 500 to tweet. Typically, I'll pick a couple of themes and hammer them home with the charts, but sometimes, it's just a selection of charts that will add to your perspective and help inform your own view - whether it's bearish, bullish, or something else!

The purpose of this note is to add some extra context beyond the 140 characters of Twitter. It's worth noting that the aim of the #ChartStorm isn't necessarily to arrive at a certain view but to highlight charts and themes worth paying attention to.

So here's another S&P 500 #ChartStorm write-up!

1. Oversold stocks: Here's an interesting observation and set of market statistics, currently 6.75% of S&P 500 companies are trading with a 14-day RSI below 30 - a criteria for calling a stock oversold. This breadth indicator has been on the rise in the last week or so as a small pocket of the market is clearly faring less well than the headline index. This probably has a lot to do with earnings results and varying news across companies. But such a pattern can be an early warning indicator in that it reflects a corner of the market, which is coming under selling pressure.

Bottom line: There has been a tick-up in oversold companies lately.

2. Sector lopsidedness: This chart shows the difference between the largest and smallest group of S&P 500 sectors on market cap representation and earnings representation - basically, it shows the index becoming more lopsided as the gap between the largest and smallest sectors has more than doubled since the early 1990s. Call it the age-old cycle of creative destruction where the old gets replaced by the new, or call it a bubble in tech, but this is an interesting trend and one to note for index investors.

Bottom line: The S&P 500 is becoming more lopsided through time.

3. 5% drawdowns: This chart from Goldman shows the cumulative number of days since a 5% drawdown for the S&P 500. The number was last reported as 336 trading days, and is approaching the previous records, which were close to 400 (i.e. this number can theoretically go higher). One thought: it means newer participants in the market - drawn in by the gains - have yet to go through a sizable correction.

Bottom line: It has been a long time since a 5% drawdown.

4. Trailing P/E ratio: This chart shows the ratio of price to trailing 12-month earnings for the S&P 500 and is from FactSet. The latest observation shows the number at 22.2x, which compares to a 5-year average of 18.1x and 10-year average of 16.9x - interestingly then on the topic of drawdowns it would take a 24% correction in price to return the trailing P/E to its 10-year average. Markets don't tend to mean revert overnight but it is food for thought.

Bottom line: The S&P 500 trailing P/E is increasingly higher than average.

5. Central bank assets: This graph charts the course of global central bank balance sheets (vs. the S&P 500). It would be wrong to say that this is the only thing going on as earnings have grown and a number of other relevant economic, regulatory, and global factors have been in play... but it would be equally wrong to dismiss the importance of this unprecedented monetary stimulus experiment by central banks globally and in America. While it has helped on the way up the test will be what happens when balance sheets start to shrink - at least on a passive basis (ceasing principle reinvestment).

Bottom line: Global central bank balance sheets to peak next year.

6. The Euphoriameter: The Euphoriameter has moved to a new post-crisis high and has reached the same levels as the height of the dot com boom in the latest reading for October. This indicator combines the signal from investor surveys, forward P/E valuations, and the VIX or risk pricing. Taking a multi-variable approach to measuring sentiment it is thus a more holistic indicator and reduces the chance of a false signal. Euphoric markets can stay euphoric and get more euphoric, but it also means steadily greater risk.

Bottom line: The Euphoriameter has reached dot com boom levels.

7. Neutral Vs. Bullish Sentiment: Part of the move to more euphoric markets has been the capitulation of neutral sentiment (and rise of bullish sentiment). The chart combines the signal from the AAII and II investor surveys (which ask whether investors are bullish, bearish, or neutral). This shift has been remarkable and it goes to show how quickly price can force a change in people's thinking. Makes me wonder how much further that red line can go...

Bottom line: There has been a capitulation in neutral sentiment.

8. Buying demand in 2018: Another one from GS, this chart shows Goldman Sachs estimates that the bulk of equity buying demand in 2018 will come from corporates (buybacks) and ETFs. This echoes or highlights two key trends in markets: the prominence of corporate buybacks, and the rise of ETFs (and passive investing). Interesting to note how far down households rank, and big asset owners such as pension companies expected to selldown further.

Bottom line: Corporates and ETFs are expected to be the big buyers in 2018.

9. Dividend Yield Vs. Buyback Yield: This very interesting chart shows the evolution of the gradual substitution of buybacks for dividends across time. It's really been from around the 1990s where buybacks become just as important as dividends for distributing spare cash to investors. In this lens, the low dividend yield vs. history gains an additional piece of context, which shows that the overall yield is probably not that much lower vs. long-term average dividend yields. So love them or hate them, buybacks are a very important feature of today's stock market.

Bottom line: Buybacks are just as important as dividends for investors.

10. Buybacks Vs. Dividends: Final chart shows the quantum of buybacks and dividends. Notably, the value of buybacks appears to have dropped off somewhat in recent quarters. Going back to the previous chart, I guess it speaks to the point that rising dividends are enough if you take an aggregate view of investor income.

Bottom line: Buybacks have tapered off recently.

So where does all this leave us?

This week there's probably 2 major categories of interest:

1. Sentiment And Stability

On the topic of (central bank induced?) sentiment and stability, there were the charts of rising valuations, the capitulation of neutral to bullish sentiment, the shift to a more euphoric market state, and the lack of substantive drawdowns.

2. Buybacks

On buybacks there was the projection of corporates to be the biggest source of buying in 2018, the shift in investor income yields from dividends to buybacks - parity being reached, and a tapering off recently in buybacks.

Summary

The theme this week is probably something like stability, sentiment, central banks, and buybacks... and that's probably a good summation of the current market environment. Stability (helped in place by central banks) has helped move market sentiment to increasingly optimistic levels, and buybacks have only helped this transition to an increasingly euphoric market. Will it end well? Probably not. When will it end? That's another question!

