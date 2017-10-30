8.43% Dividend Yield With Enormous Upside Potential At A Significant Discount

Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) is available at a massive discount. Allow me to preface this by suggesting investors should also look at the share price history to know just how cheap PREIT has traded. If you think the discount on Taubman Centers (TCO) is insane (and you should), the discount on PREIT is even more insane:

(I have a strong buy rating on PEI at the current price)

I’m estimating NAV to be over $30 and potentially as high as $33.50 as of the end of 2016. NAV should be down moderately. However, the discount remains massive. The latest share price is $9.97. PREIT had activists involved years ago trying to force the discount to close. The activist argued for selling off a large chunk of the portfolio. Management didn’t sell as many properties as the activist wanted.

Why Won’t Management Force The Discount To Close?

My view is simple: If management sells off a large chunk of the portfolio, shareholders are even more likely to demand the rest of the portfolio be sold. Management could become unemployed.

The portfolio doesn’t have many properties to sell.

Massive Discount

If I were in the position of one of the largest mall REITs, such as Simon Property Group (SPG) or General Growth Properties (GGP), I would want to buy out PEI. The market capitalization for PEI is under $1 billion. SPG may be able to get a revolver loan that would cover the full amount. If SPG bought the portfolio, I believe they would sell off about 2/3rds of the properties over the next year. That would free up enough capital to pay off all of the debts they inherited with PEI and pay off the revolver. They could keep a few of the highest quality malls as free assets for their work.

If SPG starts advertising that they made an offer at a 30% or even 50% premium to the share price and were rejected, how happy will shareholders be? I imagine that would give activists a very easy case.

Management’s Plan

This is management’s plan:

If it said: “Sell properties and buyback stock”, the stock could rally dramatically. If it concluded, “If discount to NAV persists, sell entire company to larger mall REIT”, shares could really fly.

Here is their vision, and my improvement on it:

Not Much Sears

They point out their low exposure to Sears (SHLD) and I point out that it is irrelevant:

Some Great Quality

Some of the assets are downright excellent. SPG isn’t the only larger operator that would love to get these, but they are the one that could swing the deal easiest:

To be fair, I’m rough estimating on this. I haven’t run the numbers on precisely how many malls SPG would keep, but it would depend on the buyout price. Management of PEI won’t like the offer (if one comes) because it would clearly be a huge discount to the total value of the assets. How could they get the total fair market value? Sell all the assets, distribute cash, and close the company.

More Of My Theory On Selling To Simon

Instead, management came up with their strategy. It isn’t a “bad” strategy, but I wrote my own suggestion on the slide:

Why Does PEI Trade At Such An Insane Discount?

At the start of the year, the mall REIT industry on average traded at about a 27% discount to net asset value. Within the mall REIT space, PEI has some flaws. Consequently, they trade at a larger than normal discount (though over 65% discount is still amazing).

The first flaw is that their consolidated EBITDA margins stink:

PEI simply doesn’t get enough of their revenue to the EBITDA line. As you can tell from the charts above, this problem is heavily impacted by economies of scale. SPG dominates and has a market capitalization around $50 billion. PEI doesn’t have the economy of scale and unloading a large chunk of the portfolio would compound that problem. Therefore... PEI should be sold to a larger operator or slowly liquidated.

Quite simply, it doesn’t matter if they are improving their properties. A mall REIT with a small number of mixed quality assets isn’t designed to succeed.

Bad Data Also Drives Discounts

There are a couple other factors impacting the discount. For instance, you might have heard that PEI is paying out around 89% of AFFO. That’s wrong. That comes from using a computer program to read the financial statements. The program regularly fails at FFO or AFFO. The dividend rate per year is $.84. Guidance for 2017’s AFFO per share is a range of $1.66 to $1.72. The midpoint is $1.69. That is a 49.7% payout ratio on AFFO.

Is The Dividend Sustainable?

At just under 50% of AFFO, it sure should be. The only major potential flaws would be if management planned to spend most AFFO on either:

Buying new malls

Redeveloping malls

Building new malls

Tenant Allowances

So how much is PEI spending on those areas?

Huge cash outflows for redevelopment. They better have a plan to pay for all of that without cutting the dividend.

Fortunately, they have a clear plan:

It works. This is a solid plan for addressing where they will find the necessary capital.

That leads me to agree with PEI, they have strong dividend coverage:

That brings me to another question:

Who doesn’t like a dividend yield of 8.4% with strong coverage, a solid liquidity plan, and enormous upside potential from a buyout or even speculation of a buyout?

Sell Side Analysts

In late August, the last sell-sider threw in the towel.

I don’t have a great deal of respect for many of the large research firms, so it should be no surprise that I’m declaring that they are all wrong.

To be fair, throwing in the towel meant downgrading from “buy ratings”. Under those buy ratings, the stock price collapsed. Clearly, their price predicting ability wasn’t all that great.

How is PEI doing with all those terrible ratings?

Right, they are about middle of the road since then. Those analyst ratings would be incredibly valuable if they came out 2 years earlier. Actually, they would still be useless, since 5 out of the 6 simply use a “hold rating”.

When I say the performance looks dreadful over the last few years, I’m not joking around…

PEI has been a capital destroyer for shareholders. However, the dividend was stable and the decline was a share price decline. Net asset value shouldn’t have been seriously hurt. This is somewhat akin to a mortgage REIT falling dramatically without book value taking any damage. Sure, an investor could go into a panic, but that would be precisely the wrong way to react.

Conclusion

Current “Price to 2017 projected AFFO” multiple: 5.9x

PEI trades at a mind-blowing discount. That discount could be enabled by investors believing the dividend is at dramatically more risk. The discount could easily be solved by selling the company to a much larger operator. If such a sale isn’t reached, well, a sustainable 8% dividend isn’t a bad consolation prize.

Be aware that price volatility is not only possible for PEI, it is normal. The mall REIT trades at a huge discount to NAV and looks just like a falling knife. Investors going in should be wary about the potential for further declines and be comfortable with the idea of grabbing the knife again even as it cuts them. Without this confidence, the investor’s risk tolerance won’t match PEI’s volatility.

Due to the price risk, I will want to have room to raise the position materially if it declines further. If the price spikes or a buyout is announced, investors may opt to take the money and walk away. Otherwise, they should be comfortable being in this play for years if they want to take on the risk.

Buy ratings: PEI & TCO

Both trade at extreme discounts to NAV.

*** update***

I wrote this article the evening of 10/27/2017. The market had an interesting morning with Amazon (AMZN) having a great quarter and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) revising guidance downward. The result was mall REITs getting hammered… at least for a small window. I bought a lot more shares of PEI at $9.46. I tripled my position:

