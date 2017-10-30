Citigroup: How Q3 Actions Will Drive Q4 Earnings

However, Citi's executive management has made some balance sheet changes that should bolster income in Q4.

There are some areas of concern for the bank like rising debt and credit costs.

With the earnings beat of Citigroup Inc. (C) and news of tax reform, yields have pushed higher and so too have bank stocks. However, economic fundamentals have favored banks for months now with higher GDP growth and increases in business investment.

Citigroup's stock is outperforming many of its peer banks with a 24% YTD return. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has an 18% gain while the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) is up 6.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) is up ~15% YTD. Only Bank of America Corporation's (BAC) 25% YTD gain (not on the chart) has outperformed Citigroup out of the major banks.

In this article of a two-article analysis for Citigroup, we'll analyze some of the key drivers on the balance sheet from the Q3 earnings report. We'll also take a look at whether Citi actually beat earnings for the quarter. Also, we'll look at how executive management has altered the bank's balance sheet and how the move should help boost Q4 earnings, in my opinion. Lastly, we'll review what to watch for in Q4. Let's start with a quick earnings recap.

Earnings summary:

Citigroup [NYSE:C]: Q3 EPS of $1.42 beats by $0.10.

Revenue of $18.17B (+2.3% Y/Y) beats by $270M.

Citigroup repurchased 81 million in common shares.

Fixed income markets revenue was down 16%. Given the low volatility in the quarter, most major banks took a hit in trading revenue. However, one bright spot was that equity income was up by 16% for Q3.

“We delivered a very strong quarter, showing the balance of our franchise by both product and geography and highlighting our multiple engines of client-led growth. We had revenue increases in many of the products and again saw loan growth in both our consumer and institutional businesses." - Citi CEO Michael Corbat in earnings press release.

Was Citigroup's Q3 really an earnings beat?

Net income of $4.1 billion increased 8% from last year, but it included a one-time gain from the sale of a fixed income analytics business which was worth $580 million. The sale boosted EPS by 13 cents. Here's what Corbat had to say on the sale and the positive impact it had on Citi's quarter.

"Excluding the gain, net income declined 2%, reflecting higher cost of credit; however, earnings per share increased 4% to $1.29 driven by a 7% reduction in average diluted shares outstanding." - earnings press release.

Without the sale of the fixed income business and the share repurchases, Citi misses on EPS and revenue for the quarter. I believe the bank still posted a decent quarter. However, I believe the buybacks will be important to monitor since they typically skew the financials and financial ratios somewhat and can often hide a manner of all sins.

Balance Sheet Quick Take:

Assets:

Citi moved $100B of cash into securities in Q3. It looks like the goal is to use all available assets to earn income and I believe this is a good sign. The lack of short-term yield volatility didn't help the bank in Q3. However, look for investment income to play a more prominent role in driving net interest income and earnings in Q4 and 2018 as a result of this shift.

It looks like the goal is to use all available assets to earn income and I believe this is a good sign. The lack of short-term yield volatility didn't help the bank in Q3. However, look for investment income to play a more prominent role in driving net interest income and earnings in Q4 and 2018 as a result of this shift. Loan growth was low at 1.2% q/q following 2.5% growth rate last quarter compared to Q1. However, industry-wide loan growth rates slowed in Q3. For comparison purposes, JPMorgan's Q3 loan growth was 1.3%.

growth rate last quarter compared to Q1. However, industry-wide loan growth rates slowed in Q3. For comparison purposes, JPMorgan's Q3 loan growth was 1.3%. My take is that Q4 will be a tough quarter for Citigroup and we might see an earnings miss on year-to-year comparison. However, that doesn't mean it will be a bad quarter for Citi. Banks, in general, will have a tough time in Q4 beating year-to-year growth rates given that last year's Q4 was a fantastic quarter for banks. This is especially true for equity and fixed income trading considering the volatility that ensued following the Trump election victory. As a result, my suggestion is to not focus on y/y numbers in Q4, but instead look for growth trends from quarter to quarter.

Citigroup balance sheet from Seeking Alpha. Analysis by Chris B Murphy.

Loan growth breakdown by quarter:

When looking at loan growth in Q3, we see a drop-off. However, the year-on-year number of 2.56% growth is solid.

For three consecutive quarters, Citigroup has posted positive loan growth, albeit low at times. However, for a bank in turnaround mode, I believe the steady rise is a welcome sign. The focus has been and will continue to be on credit quality as we can see in the next graph.

Citigroup balance sheet data from Seeking Alpha. Graph and analysis by Chris B Murphy.

Credit quality:

Citi's credit losses rose 17% y/y and 7% YTD.

Cost of credit rose 15% in Q3 versus last year and rose 16% versus Q2 of this year.

and rose 16% versus Q2 of this year. In looking at credit losses, we can surmise as to why Citi's executive management opted to move $100B in cash from the balance sheet and invest in short-term securities in Q3 versus lending it out. Credit losses and credit costs are rising steadily, and with rising yields, the trend is unlikely to abate and will need to be monitored in coming quarters. This is particularly true for Citi since the bank has been steadily increasing its debt load, as we'll see on the next graph.

Citigroup earnings presentation.

Liabilities:

Deposit growth was anemic at .6% for Q3 and was a lower growth rate than Q2's .8%. In my opinion, the anemic deposit growth is yet another reason the bank opted to invest in securities to use the cash they had on their balance sheet to drive income.

and was a lower growth rate than Q2's .8%. In my opinion, the anemic deposit growth is yet another reason the bank opted to invest in securities to use the cash they had on their balance sheet to drive income. Total debt for Citi rose 3.7% in Q3 and has grown 11.3% since Q1 of this year. The 11% YTD rise in debt outpaces JPMorgan and Bank of America which both registered small declines in total YTD debt. For comparison purposes, JPMorgan's total debt is over $500B. I believe the debt may not be alarming if the bank uses the debt wisely to drive revenue, and it may work for Citi in the long term.

and has of this year. The 11% YTD rise in debt outpaces JPMorgan and Bank of America which both registered small declines in total YTD debt. For comparison purposes, JPMorgan's total debt is over $500B. I believe the debt may not be alarming if the bank uses the debt wisely to drive revenue, and it may work for Citi in the long term. Total liabilities rose 1.7% in Q3, faster than the growth rate of 1.3% in total assets. Although deposits are a liability for a bank, for Citi, the increase in debt is behind the rise in liabilities.

Citigroup balance sheet from Seeking Alpha. Analysis by Chris B Murphy.

Takeaways:

With Citi's debt rising, please be watchful for any spikes in credit costs as a result of the added debt on the balance sheet. As yields rise, so too do debt-servicing costs for Citi and any bank. However, the good news for investors is that the bank isn't using the extra debt to fund loan growth, which can happen when banks don't take in enough deposits. Borrowing to lend is not a profitable venture since the bank has to pay interest on the debt which is higher than it would pay on deposits. The result of borrowing to lend is lower margins. Since Citi has more than enough deposits to cover the bank's outstanding loans ($964B to $641B), the debt is likely being used to invest in the company, in my opinion. Hopefully, we'll see positive returns on those investments in 2018.

As yields rise, so too do debt-servicing costs for Citi and any bank. Look for trading revenue and net interest income from investments to drive earnings in Q4 . Given the balance sheet shift to short-term securities, watch for volatility in the 2-year yield as a proxy for the fixed income market and any spikes will likely boost Citi's revenue.

. Given the balance sheet shift to short-term securities, watch for volatility in the 2-year yield as a proxy for the fixed income market and any spikes will likely boost Citi's revenue. Watch for a bump up in loan growth as a result of the improving economy in Q4, but we'll also have to watch the credit quality of the existing loan book.

in Q4, but we'll also have to watch the credit quality of the existing loan book. Although loan and deposit growth were both low, I thought the bank posted decent numbers. Since the bank has plenty of deposits to lend and over $1T in short-term securities, the bank is in a good position to post a solid Q4. With improving economic fundamentals like a 3% GDP growth rate for Q3 and rising yields due to Fed action, Citigroup should do well in the coming months. Please be mindful of the areas of concern highlighted earlier.

In my next article, we'll delve into the income statement, including revenue, net interest income, fee income, and rising loan-loss provisions. Please become an "email alert" follower to have the article emailed to you. Thanks for reading.

Good luck out there.

