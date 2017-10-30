Amazon And Align: Lessons From Last Week

While we agree with one of our fellow contributors about the need for downside protection, we argue that's best combined with long positions in likely winners.

There are broader lessons in this for investing strategy. One should be obvious but apparently isn't to many: winners win.

Cover up, cover up, cover up that you're ruthless

Nobody, Nobody, nobody's ever gonna notice

And I am catchin' up and I am seein' red

How about I prove I'm right and raise it overhead?

- Chvrches, "Bury It"

Lessons From Last Week

Shares of our previous top names Amazon (AMZN) and Align Technology (ALGN) hit new highs on Friday, and we believe there are some broader lessons in this for investing strategy. We elaborate below.

Winners Win - Amazon Edition

Tom Mitchell, in his Financial Times article Saturday on China's newly retired anti-corruption chief Wang Qishan (paywalled here), included a remarkable quote from the ostensible communist:

As he worked in 1999 to resolve China's biggest bankruptcy, Mr. Wang told angry foreign creditors "the fundamental principle of a market economy is that winners win and losers lose".

This may seem so obvious as to be a tautology, but as Orwell wrote, "to see what's in front of one's nose needs a constant struggle". What's been in front of our noses for years is Amazon's dominance -- our system, Portfolio Armor, has been repeatedly bullish on Amazon for years -- but some of us still struggle to see it. For example, Seeking Alpha contributor DoctoRx argued last spring that Kroger (KR) was a threat to Amazon. We were skeptical. Here's how both stocks have performed since.

More recently, in August, DoctoRx wrote that Amazon might have been facing a "waterfall decline". Amazon's performance since:

Granted, much of this performance came on Friday, after Amazon's earnings and revenue beats on Thursday. While we couldn't have predicted Amazon would post such impressive numbers on Thursday, Amazon exhibiting dominance again should not have been a surprise to anyone who could see what was in front of his nose. And the dominance is set to continue. According to the research group Emarketer, as reported by the Financial Times (paywalled here),

By year-end, 44 cents of every dollar spent online will go to Amazon, up from 38 cents last year.

As we've argued before (e.g., Amazon Acts Against Its Greatest Threat), the only risks to Amazon shareholders in the foreseeable future are a broad market downturn, which would drive down Amazon's shares along with the rest, and antitrust action directed against it and the other big tech oligopolies such as Alphabet (GOOG), (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), and Facebook (FB). Highlighting that risk, the editors of the Financial Times on Saturday called for antitrust authorities to start blocking future acquisitions by Amazon and the other FANGs (their editorial is paywalled here). Those risks are reasons to consider hedging Amazon if you own it, but they are not reasons to short the stock by any means.

Winners win. Don't bet against them.

Winners Win -- Align Technology Edition

Align Technology was another one of our top names that had a spectacular Friday after releasing spectacular earnings. ALGN was one of Portfolio Armor's top names in April, when it included it in the hedged portfolio below, which we shared in this article at the time.

Note that ALGN's share price in the portfolio above from April was $119.74. Compare that to its price below, from Friday.

Although our hedged portfolio above ended earlier this month, Align Technology was up 62% over the time frame of the portfolio, as we noted in our final performance for it here. And Align Technology has appeared in several of our ongoing portfolios created for our Marketplace subscribers since.

Another thing Align Technology has in common with Amazon, in addition to being picked by Portfolio Armor and having a huge day Friday, is its dominance. A Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst quoted by Bloomberg TV's Emma Chandra on Friday's episode of "What'd You Miss" (the Align segment starts about 13 minutes into the full show here) underlined that dominance by saying Align's results "closed the door" on the competition.

How To Find Winners Like Align

The hard way is through fundamental analysis. Fortunately, for speculative investors, Seeking Alpha has plenty of analysts willing to show you their research on stocks early in their growth stories. For example, Seeking Alpha contributor Wyatt Investment Research called Align a buy back in 2011. Since then, the stock is up more than 1,000%.

Our system is never going to show you a stock that early, because it limits itself to liquid stocks with options traded on them, but, as we demonstrated recently, there's still plenty of alpha to be found in picking stocks the way our system does, based on their price history and option sentiment. It's also the easier way, because we're letting other investors -- those who drive stock and option prices -- do a lot of the analysis for us. We didn't know that Align Technology was the maker of Invisalign braces until we saw Bloomberg TV on Friday, for example, but that didn't stop ALGN from being one of our top names from April.

Wrapping Up: Winners And Crash Protection

We mentioned DoctoRx above as being bearish on repeated winner Amazon, but he's not the only Seeking Alpha contributor who's been bearish on it. Seeking Alpha contributor William Koldus, CFA, CAIA, who authored one of the most-read articles on the site over the weekend, Be Prepared For A Crash, disclosed in that article that he is short Amazon. We agree with William that investors should be prepared for a crash, but unlike him, we don't claim to have any idea when such a crash might happen. And, of course, we don't think you should short Amazon. A better approach, in our view, is to own a handful of stocks that look like winners and are relatively inexpensive to hedge, and hedge them against the possibility that everything goes south. The benefit of our approach is that you can make money on stocks like Amazon and Align Technology when the going is good, and strictly limit your downside risk when the crash eventually comes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.