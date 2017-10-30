ServiceNow: Valuation Is Stretched

Since the dawn of the SaaS age, two companies have long reigned as Wall Street’s favorite cloud companies, seemingly incapable of doing any wrong: Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) and ServiceNow (NASDAQ: NOW), each sporting market caps of ~$21 billion. They are the second and third largest pure-play public SaaS companies, behind only Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) at ~$68 billion - though Salesforce has encountered much criticism by investors for failing to produce profits at its ~$10 billion revenue scale.

I believe this inclination is misguided and I am a huge fan of Salesforce relative to Workday and ServiceNow, based on valuation alone. While Salesforce trades at a reasonable ~6.5x EV/FTM revenues, Workday and ServiceNow carry almost a 50% premium - at times both crossing the double-digit revenue multiple threshold.

ServiceNow’s Q3 earnings release may have provided a window into its bloated valuation - it seems that despite good results, the Street can’t tolerate any higher of a valuation. $21 billion, after all, is a lofty market cap for a company that’s on track to do only $2 billion in forward revenues and $200 million in operating cash flow. Its growth, while still growing in the ~40% range, is no longer enough to impress analysts. Billings results, in particular, showed limited upside vs. analyst consensus, suggesting that the next few quarters may be softer in terms of upside surprise than in the past.

Multiples in excess of ~8x are dangerous territory for software companies, and are only tenable in the case of recent IPOs that are growing at rapid clips and can quickly grow into their valuations. Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) and MuleSoft (NYSE: MULE) are examples of this category. In the case of decades-old companies like Workday and ServiceNow, support for these valuation levels may quickly erode as the market moves on to either newer, more exciting names or value plays like Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Cloudera (OTC:CLDR).

What does ServiceNow do?

ServiceNow is a bit harder to place relative to other software companies, as it operates a fairly large portfolio of application products. Broadly speaking, ServiceNow is a leader in the so-called IT Service Management (ITSM) category, providing software that helps the IT department quickly and efficiently deliver its services to end-users (aka, corporate employees). It also has similar service desk software for customer service employees and HR help desk employees.

The overall value offering of the ServiceNow platform is the automation of routine tasks - helping HR and IT employees manage cases and improve service times and experience - hence the name “ServiceNow.”

The below infographic, taken from ServiceNow's website, showcases the capabilities of its core IT Service Management product.

ServiceNow's software is delivered via the cloud-based model, with the bulk of its revenues derived from subscription fees. Customers are typically billed annually in advance for the right to access the ServiceNow platform.

The company was founded in 2004 and went public in 2012 at $18 per share - delivering massive returns for the faithful who’ve held on since then - though that gravy train may have slowed down, as it appears ServiceNow is reaching the ceiling of its valuation limits.

The Q3 print: high growth is still there, but not impressing anybody anymore

By now, high growth rates have become more or less expected of ServiceNow. The company posted Q3 revenues of $498.2 million, up 39% y/y, beating consensus of $491.6 million. Subscription revenues of $455.4 million (+43% y/y) drove the bulk of that growth, with subscription revenues providing about 90% of ServiceNow's revenues and the remainder going to implementation and professional services fees.

On the billings front, the company still beat consensus, but the upside was more limited. Recall that billings is the sum of revenue and the change in deferred revenues - for a software company, this is a measure of the revenue that was recognized in the quarter as well as the deals booked in the pipeline up to one year out, so billings is arguably the more important measure of ServiceNow's quarterly performance.

ServiceNow's billings of $546 million was essentially inline with consensus of $544 million. Without an excess of upside, there just isn't that much to be excited about.

Where ServiceNow did excel in this quarter was in closing out its profitability gap. The company's operating loss of $7.1 million represents only a -1.4% GAAP operating loss margin, versus a -7.5% operating loss margin in 3Q16. Year to date, through the nine months ending in Q3, ServiceNow has posted an -$88.3 million operating loss (-6% operating margin), versus -13% in the prior year (excluding the impacts of a one-time legal settlement in 2016 from operating results).

ServiceNow has been able to scale toward profitability faster than most of its cloud peers, and perhaps that's why it's been able to sport a premium multiple. The majority of its increased operating cost savings are due to greater sales and marketing efficiency, as ServiceNow's spending on its salesforce is growing slower than its top line, indicating greater sales leverage.

Cash flow from operations increased to $141.9 million in Q3, up 47% y/y from $96.7 million in 3Q16. Netting out $46.8 million of capex, the company also posted $95.1 million in free cash flow.

The read-through from this quarter

ServiceNow's results are good, but not enough to completely impress the market. Recall that a host of large-cap tech companies reported in the same week as ServiceNow - Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN) - and their shares all jumped up 6%, 5%, and 13%, respectively, sending the Nasdaq to record heights. There was no such reaction to celebrate ServiceNow's results, with shares actually going negative in aftermarket trading immediately after the earnings release, before eventually turning flat.

ServiceNow has already posted stellar stock performance in the year to date. Its stock has arguably already priced in several quarters of good results. "Better than expected" was already expected. Anything less would have killed the share price.

Whenever a company's shares pop 70% in any year, that gives me reason to pause. Many investors like buying on momentum, thinking that something on the way up can only keep going up, but when a company like ServiceNow reaches peak valuations, its upside is likely capped.

Software companies are subject to sudden multiple re-rations, compressing the share prices to much lower values when there is little investor appetite for growth stocks. At present, ServiceNow trades at a chart-topping 11x EV/FTM revenues multiple - even despite its superior growth at scale, margin performance, and strong cash flow, there's a point at which stellar fundamentals can't excuse outrageous valuation.

At trough levels, ServiceNow's multiples have compressed to the ~6-7x range (which is in-line with other high-growth cloud stocks), implying that the share price can shrink by as much as 40%. While I don't see any clear signals that compression will happen, given ServiceNow's good results, I also don't see how the valuation could trudge any higher from here.

ServiceNow is also far from getting cash flow support for its valuation. The company is guiding to a 25% pro forma free cash flow margin on ~$1.73 billion of FY17 revenues, indicating it's expecting about $433 million in free cash flow this year. ServiceNow is trading at ~40x that figure - hardly a value play.

I would stay on the sidelines on this one and wait for a pullback before going long.