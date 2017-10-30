Martin Midstream Partners L.P.: Harvey Scores A Bullseye

Sometimes Mr. Market looks at hurricane damage as building, business interruption, and other tangible damage. But Hurricane Harvey hit some of the customers of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) enough to disrupt business significantly. Since limited partners tend to be leveraged, it does not take much to significantly swing results of the partnership. Add to that the fact that the third quarter is traditionally the weakest quarter of the company and Mr. Market is now a nervous wreck.

Source: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Report Conference Call Slide

Management reported about $5 million in traditional hurricane damage during the conference call. None of it was covered by insurance because it was scattered among various locations and the claims were too small. In addition to that, the refineries that supply the sulfur to the company were shut down for safety reasons. That shutdown impacted the volume of sulfur handled as well as the profits of that division. Investors can bet that the marine segment has some idle time due to the hurricane as well. There appears to be a similar story from the Terminals segment.

The Asphalt terminal was off to a slow start. But there are enough proposed infrastructure projects to project quite a future for this new asset. The hurricane certainly did not help current prospects. But next year should probably see a positive change in activity levels at this terminal.

There were some offsets, though. The Butane business got off to an early start. So the profits in this segment helped the Natural Gas Services segment to an above average quarter. Diversification did help mitigate the hurricane effects.

Cardinal storage did a little better than expected. Revenues with the Cardinal unit are slowly declining over time. Management needs to offset that steady decline with revenues from other parts of the company. The continuing growth objective should help offset the decline.

Source: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Press Release

As shown above, the cash flow comparison looks terrible. In fact, there does not appear to be a whole lot of improvement from the second quarter.

"Despite our September sales during the quarter, we had seasonal growth in our butane working capital of $45 million which explains the increase in our revolver debt balance between the second and third quarter." "During the third quarter of 2017, we completed our inventory build of butane at approximately 2.5 million barrels. Based on the current NGL price environment, our carrying values approximately $8.50 per barrel higher than compared to last year."

Source: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Third Quarter 2017 Conference Call

Management mentioned that this is the largest inventory carried into the butane selling season and that this inventory cost quite a bit more. This build up negatively influences cash flow. However, management gets all that cash invested in the butane back when the product is sold. Management appears to be banking on some solid profits as well. The fourth-quarter cash flow will be a much larger amount than usual.

Quarterly cash flow comparisons will be distorted when a key inventory item such as butane changes in value significantly from the previous year. Inventory levels also affect the cash flow. In addition to the Butane business, the fertilizer business increases tremendously on a seasonal basis for the fourth quarter. Since management usually hedges to lock in the profits, the commodity contracts also vary widely year to year. Even the year-to-date quarterly cash flow comparisons need a lot of investigation.

"Monday after market close, we announced that the West Texas LPG pipeline joint venture of which we own 20% interest [indiscernible] owning the remaining 80% and operating the line were constructive 120 mile lateral extension with 110,000 barrels per day capacity into the core of the prolific Delaware basin, as well as additional infrastructure increased existing capacity of the West Texas LPG system."

This capacity increase needs to be funded. There could be a unit sale next year. Maybe management will sell some preferred stock instead. Management had mentioned a commitment by some customers for a portion of the volume. Another "open season" of bidding for use of the remaining volume could make this project cheaper than the announcement.

The pipeline investment has so far been a relative disappointment to Mr. Market because hoped-for rates have not materialized. Instead, there have been repeated delays for the hearing to increase rates. That hearing is now scheduled in the fourth quarter. So the pipeline could provide some unexpected upward earnings momentum if a favorable ruling occurs.

Summary

The third quarter is usually the weakest quarter for the company. Hurricane Harvey affected several divisions of the business. Not only was there the usual hurricane damage. But the partnership needed to wait for some customers to resume normal business after the hurricane. The best part about all of this is that it is now in the past and it was a one-time event. Still, the effects did hurt results considerably.

Some offset to these costs may come from the butane business in the fourth quarter. The stock itself has sagged considerably as all the Harvey related news is absorbed.

But the Butane business could provide an unexpected lift to the fourth-quarter results. A favorable pipeline rate increase from the fourth quarter hearing is also not really factored into the stock. In short, the stock is seasonally depressed and will probably begin its annual seasonal rally.

The new Asphalt terminal should be a profit contributor in the future. The prospect or the pipeline extension should also catch Mr. Market's attention. This company should do better as the Permian production and activity increase. All of those billion dollar deals need profits to justify the expenditure. This partnership is in a good position to benefit from its Permian exposure. Purchasing now should lead to an above average return because the strongest quarters are the next ones to report.

