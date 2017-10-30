Rail Stocks Are Good - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/27/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, October 27.

Bullish Calls

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN): They told a compelling story when they were on the show. It's a long-term hold.

CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX): Cramer likes the rails and he thinks CSX CEO Hunter Harrison is doing a good job. Cramer advised holding the stock although Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is his favorite rail stock.

Bearish Calls

J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM): It's a well-run company in a troubled sector. Don't buy.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT): "It looks like one of the proxy firms said yes to the deal. I want you to sell the stock. It's up on a spike, and let's just take some profits."

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU): No. Buy Southwest (NYSE:LUV) at $54. Cramer's trust holds the stock as well and he's thinking it shouldn't have gone down.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS): Pharma is in the crosshairs of the government. Stay away.

