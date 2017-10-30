Rail Stocks Are Good - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/27/17)

|
Includes: BZUN, CSX, EQT, JBLU, LUV, NVS, SJM, UNP
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Baozun is a long-term hold.

Book profits on EQT Corporation.

Stay away from Novartis.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, October 27.

Bullish Calls

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN): They told a compelling story when they were on the show. It's a long-term hold.

CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX): Cramer likes the rails and he thinks CSX CEO Hunter Harrison is doing a good job. Cramer advised holding the stock although Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is his favorite rail stock.

Bearish Calls

J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM): It's a well-run company in a troubled sector. Don't buy.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT): "It looks like one of the proxy firms said yes to the deal. I want you to sell the stock. It's up on a spike, and let's just take some profits."

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU): No. Buy Southwest (NYSE:LUV) at $54. Cramer's trust holds the stock as well and he's thinking it shouldn't have gone down.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS): Pharma is in the crosshairs of the government. Stay away.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up

About this article:

Expand
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here