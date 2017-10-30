Base Metals And Their Equities - A Case Of Disappointment After The Chinese Party Congress And A Stronger Dollar

Base or nonferrous metals are the raw materials that trade on the London Metals Exchange (LME). These commodities are essential building blocks for infrastructure. China is the most populist nation in the world, and the growth rate of the Asian country makes it the demand side of the fundamental equation in most commodities and nowhere is this more the case than in the base metals sector.

In 2012, a Hong Kong company, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, purchased the LME for around $2.2 billion. The LME is different than many other futures exchanges around the world as the most traded contracts operate on a three-month forward basis. Therefore, the contracts in copper, aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin offer market participants the chance to settle and the potential to make or take delivery each business day. Other exchanges in the futures arena tend to set settlement days on a monthly or even less frequent basis. Therefore, delivery of the underlying commodities tends to occur more often on the LME as the market attracts a wide range of consumers and producers of base metals around the world.

The sale of the LME to a Chinese company came after a spirited bidding process that included both the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the Intercontinental Exchange. However, both well-capitalized and aggressive U.S. exchanges lost out to a company that in China, a country which is a major producer and the world’s biggest consumer of the metals that the LME offers for trading. The prices of base metals tend to be a barometer for economic growth in China and around the world. So far in 2017, prices have moved higher in a sign that the global economy is humming along.

The best-performing sector of 2017

Non-ferrous metals that trade on the LME were the best performing sector of the commodities market through the first nine months of 2017. The only metal that suffered a loss over the first three quarters was tin which fell by only 0.98%. Nickel was the second-worst performing metal posting a 5.6% gains, but all of the other metals moved at least 17.5% to the upside or more from the end of 2016. The third quarter of 2017 saw the prices of base metals move aggressively higher with four of the six metals posting double-digit gains for the three month period.

One of the reasons for the stellar performance in this industrial sector over past weeks and months had been the approach of the Chinese Party Congress that concluded last week. The twice a decade event is a time to elect, or reappoint the nation’s leadership and to lay out plans for the political and economic future of the world’s second-largest country by GDP. President Xi cemented his position at the Congress and spelled out plans to raise the standard of living for China’s middle class and to build a world-class military by 2050. It is likely that China had been buying industrial commodities in the lead up to the party congress to bolster strategy stockpiles of the building blocks for infrastructure. In a sign of optimism as the congress approached, the price of the most closely watched nonferrous metal, copper, rallied to the highest price since 2014 on October 16, just two days before the commencement of the event in Beijing.

Copper and base metal producer shares rise to the highest price since 2014

In January 2016, the price of copper fell to its lowest level since April 2009 when it found a bottom at $1.9355 per pound on the active month COMEX futures contract. Source: CQG

As the weekly COMEX copper chart highlights, the red metal moved to a high of $3.2595 on October 16, just 1.5 cents below the July 2014 peak and the next level of critical resistance for the base metal. Since the early 2016 low, the price of copper moved 68.4% to the upside at its most recent high. Source: LME

Over the same period, the three-month price of copper traded on the LME rose from $4320 per ton to its most recent high at $7080 on October 16, an increase of 64%. As both charts show, the red metal has been making higher highs and higher lows over the past twenty-two months. Copper’s rally was not in a vacuum, the prices of aluminum, nickel, lead, and zinc have all moved higher in 2017, and in the cases of aluminum, lead, and zinc the three base metals have out-performed copper so far this year on a percentage basis.

The rally in the base metals sector has been welcome news for the major producers of these metals, and we have seen huge recoveries in the prices of their shares. Source: Barchart

RIO stock has rallied from $21.89 in January 2016 to close to $47.50 last Friday, after reaching a high of $50.77 on October 16. Source: Barchart

BHP fell to a low of $18.46 in January 2016 and was trading at $40.66 at the close of business on Friday, October 27 after having traded as high as $40.62 in early September. Source: Barchart

VALE, the Brazilian mining giant, reached a low of $2.13 per share in January 2016 and was trading at just over $10 last Friday, after reaching a high of $11.71 in early September. Source: Barchart

Finally, GLNCY, the Swiss multinational mining and trading giant, plunged to a low of $1.95 per share during the first month of 2016 and was at $9.62 last Friday after trading to a recent high of $10.22 on October 16.

The lead up to the Chinese party congress caused lots of optimism in the world of base metals, but the Congress wrapped up on Wednesday, October 25 and last Friday copper and many other base metal prices moved to the downside. The prices of the shares of the major producers followed as they moved lower from highs over recent sessions.

A big selloff last Friday

Copper had a rough day last Friday as the price of the red metal plunged to the $3.10 per pound level. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of COMEX copper futures illustrates, the price of the red metal corrected from the October 16 highs at $3.2595 to lows of $3.0730 on October 27. Copper was trading around the $3.10 per pound level when the dust settled at the end of last week. Copper, and other base metals rallied on optimism going into the Chinese party congress, but a combination of over-enthusiasm and a move in the U.S. dollar likely combined to knock some of the bullish wind out of their sails late last week.

The dollar and end of the party congress weigh on the sector

The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities, including the nonferrous metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange. Despite trading on an exchange in a city where the pound sterling is the currency and being owned by the Chinese, it is the dollar that rules when it comes to the international base metals trade. There is a strong correlation between the direction of the dollar versus other world currencies and commodities prices. When the dollar moves lower, it tends to be supportive for raw material prices, and when the greenback strengthens, copper and other nonferrous metals prices often move to the downside. Throughout much of 2017, a year where base metals have taken a leadership role in the commodities asset class, the dollar has been falling and making lower highs and lower lows. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index futures contract shows, the index declined from 103.815 in early January 2017 to lows of 90.99 in early September. The lows in the dollar correspond with the highs in VALE and BHP shares. Meanwhile, the recent high in copper occurred on the same day that RIO and GLNCY reached their peak prices. However, the dollar found a bottom in early September and has been making higher lows and higher highs recently, and last week the greenback broke convincingly to the upside following some dovish comments from the President of the European Central Bank.

At the end of last week, a combination of dollar strength and some disappointment at the end of the Chinese party congress caused copper, base metals, and mining share prices to move lower. Markets love immediate gratification, and when it comes to the future plans and growth in China, the “new normal” is a plan for years and decades to come rather than for a quarter or two. While prices remain close to recent highs, we could be entering a corrective period, and both copper and the dollar could be the perfect indicators when it comes to buying a dip or avoiding the sector that has been a superstar so far in 2017 for the rest of the year and going into 2018.

Will copper make a higher low once again?

Since the early 2016 lows in copper, the red metal has never violated technical support after breaking to a higher high. Source: CQG

The weekly copper chart shows that after bouncing from $1.9355 in January 2016 the nonferrous metals spent lots of time consolidating between just under $2 and $2.3145 per pound, but it never returned to test the January low which became a technical support level.

In November 2016, copper finally broke to the upside above resistance at $2.3145, and while it consolidated in a range from $2.4260 and $2.8230 per pound, it never returned to test the $2.3145 critical support. Finally, the red metal broke out to the upside once again in late July of this year, but it has never traded down to the $2.8230 level since only reaching a low of $2.8750 in mid-September before pushing up to the highest price since 2014 at $3.2595 per pound. Critical technical support for COMEX copper now stands at $2.8230 per pound a level that has faded in the base metal’s rearview mirror as it continues to trade around the $3.10 per pound level.

So long as copper can remain above critical support and the dollar does not begin zooming away on the upside, dips will likely continue to be a buying opportunity in the base metals sector. However, given copper’s history over the past twenty-two months, it is of paramount importance to watch and respect technical support in the red metal when it comes to either direct investments in the base metals sector, through the ETF/ETN products, or when holding or buying shares of the major commodities producers.

Base metals have been on fire for most of 2017, but the end of the Chinese party congress and the current upside correction in the dollar could weigh on the sector in the weeks ahead. Copper is likely to be an excellent barometer for the sector as we head into the final months of 2017 and then into 2018. If the red metal can remain above its technical support level and make a higher low, higher highs could be in store in the coming months.

